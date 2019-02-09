Scientists damn Behe’s new book; he responds lamely

As I’ve mentioned before, Michael Behe has a new creationist (i.e., Intelligent Design) book coming out soon: Darwin Devolves: The New Science about DNA that Challenges Evolution. While its official release date is February 26, three scientists have written an extremely critical review of the book in the journal Science (click on the screenshot below). One of them, Rich Lenski, did the famous lab-evolution experiments in bacteria that Behe discusses (and apparently tries to rebut) in his book. I won’t reiterate what Lents et al. say, as you can read their review below. The title tells the tale.
Behe, like all ID advocates, has a very thin skin. Although his books have sold decently in America because we have so many creationists seeking confirmation of what they like to believe, the response of scientists to Intelligent Design—and Behe’s books—has been pretty similar to the opinion of Judge Jones in the Kitzmiller ID case: this isn’t science but disguised religion.
So not two days passed before Behe responded on the Discovery Institute Evolution News site, crowing in triumph. Click on the screenshot below.
Behe promises a fuller response to Lents et al., but all his crowing is apparently about the reviewers having not responded to the “central argument of [Behe’s] book”—the “First Rule of Adaptive Evolution”. As Behe says:
In a few days I will offer a detailed rebuttal. But the overwhelmingly important point to notice right up front is that the reviewers (Lenski plus Josh Swamidass over at Peaceful Science and John Jay College biologist Nathan Lents) have absolutely no response to the very central argument of the book. The argument that I summarized as an epigraph on the first page of the book so no one could miss it. The one that I included in the title of a 2010 Quarterly Review of Biology article upon which the book is based. The one for which I chose the most in-your-face moniker that I could think of (consistent with the professional literature) to goad a response: The First Rule of Adaptive Evolution: Break or blunt any gene whose loss would increase the number of offspring. The rule summarizes the fact that the overwhelming tendency of random mutation is to degrade genes, and that very often is helpful. Thus natural selection itself acts as a powerful de-volutionary force, increasing helpful broken and degraded genes in the population.
And they had no response! That’s because there is in fact nothing that can alleviate that fatal flaw in Darwinism. Much more to come soon.
In a separate post on Evolution News, IDer David Klinghoffer simply echoes Behe’s point, and helpfully adds that perhaps Science should have chosen reviewers that could have addressed Behe’s main point.
Unfortunately, Behe appears to have missed the fact that the reviewers did address Behe’s main point—at least twice. What is that point? It’s apparently the contention that evolution nearly always relies on inactivated genes during nonadaptive evolution, as such genes can be useful (not making a product can increase your fitness if that product is superfluous or injurious in a new environment). On top of that, mutations that “break” or degrade genes are more common than genes that affect or alter gene function. Put these together and you get Behe’s Rule, but the rule itself is broken.
The problem with Behe’s Rule is that yes, random mutation most often degrades genes, and broken genes can be adaptive, but natural selection doesn’t just choose any gene; it chooses ones that increase fitness. And we have many examples of non-broken genes that increase fitness. These include the arising of duplicated genes and then the divergence of those genes to perform new functions on top of old ones—a very common mode of adaptation in nature that has created many useful “gene families.”
And Lents et al. know this. I’ve put in bold Lents et al.’s referral, in their review, to adaptation involving non-broken genes:
Behe argues. He allows that mutation and natural selection can explain species- and genus-level diversification, but only through the degradation of genes. Something else, he insists, is required for meaningful innovation. Here, Behe invokes a “purposeful design” by an “intelligent agent.”
There are indeed many examples of loss-of-function mutations that are advantageous, but Behe is selective in his examples. He dedicates the better part of chapter 7 to discussing a 65,000-generation Escherichia coli experiment, emphasizing the many mutations that arose that degraded function—an expected mode of adaptation to a simple laboratory environment, by the way—while dismissing improved functions and deriding one new one as a “sideshow” (1). (Full disclosure: The findings in question were published by coauthor Richard Lenski.)
. . . Behe is skeptical that gene duplication followed by random mutation and selection can contribute to evolutionary innovation. Yet there is overwhelming evidence that this underlies trichromatic vision in primates (8), olfaction in mammals (9), and developmental innovations in all metazoans through the diversification of HOX genes (10). And in 2012, Andersson et al. showed that new functions can rapidly evolve in a suitable environment (11). Behe acknowledges none of these studies, declaring an absence of evidence for the role of duplications in innovation.
I won’t list the many examples of adaptations based on non-broken genes, which involve far more than duplications (such examples can involve simple amino acid substitutions), but more about that later. In the meantime, the thin-skinned Behe is crowing like a rooster, failing to notice that behind that irascible old rooster is a farmer with an axe and a hunger for chicken stew.
Thanks for the post. There are lot of examples of mutations originating new functions in Nei’s book “Mutation driven Evolution”.
Also worth mentioning, Klinghoffer’s claim that Behe’s argument provoked a panic attack at Science Magazine: https://evolutionnews.org/2019/02/early-science-review-of-darwin-devolves-a-panic-attack/
Behe is a marvel – how does he come up with these ideas? It must be very difficult.
I’m puzzled though what “broken” means … and “non-broken” for that matter – wouldn’t it depend on a number of things? For instance a gene for hemoglobin that is mutated so it cannot bind O2 is ostensibly “broken”, however, how would we know it cannot serve some other role that increases fitness?
Or consider the “degraded” mutations in Lenski’s experiment- what rules out any role for these genes in increasing fitness, perhaps facilitating citrate metabolism somewhere outside the biochemical pathway, I don’t know, say in helping expression of citrate-metabolizing genes, or facilitating transport of citrate?
On the very last point, the mutation I know best was a duplication of the gene needed to transport citrate into the cells. The gene is normally expressed only in the absence of oxygen, but the duplicated gene came under control of a promoter that turned it on in the presence of oxygen. No gene was ‘broken’ here, as I would think of such things. This new strain of E. coli was definitely more fit under the competitive growth conditions that were used, and it did not take long for it to happen.
One thing worth mentioning is that once a gene is “broken” or “degraded”, it is now good fodder for experimenting, so to speak. Since it is not doing anything needed, all sorts of mutations can occur in it without a negative effect, and sooner or later a useful new function can occur.
The ID crew always seem to ignore genes that affect development or gene expression. This is ripe territory for evolution, as many of the differences between species can be described as differences in development or gene expression. The HOX genes are a particularly dramatic example.
If you take Behe’s vision of biology seriously, it depicts a biology that seems ton only continually break down rather than allowing for elaborate responses in populations over time to environmental pressures. It implies a “Designer” who either has to continually tinker with billions of his designs to keep them running…and yet 99 percent have gone extinct.
Not sure this deserves the description “Intelligent.”
The Lenski takedown of creationist loon Schlafly is a classic in the genre:
P.S. Did you know that your own bowels harbor something like a billion (1,000,000,000) E. coli at this very moment? So remember to wash your hands after going to the toilet, as I hope your mother taught you. Simple calculations imply that there are something like 10^20 = 100,000,000,000,000,000,000 E. coli alive on our planet at any moment. Even if they divide just once per day, and given a typical mutation rate of 10^-9 or 10^-10 per base-pair per generation, then pretty much every possible double mutation would occur every day or so. That’s a lot of opportunity for evolution.
…
P.P.P.P.S. I noticed that you say that one of your favorite articles on your website is the one on “Deceit.” That article begins as follows: “Deceit is the deliberate distortion or denial of the truth with an intent to trick or fool another. Christianity and Judaism teach that deceit is wrong. For example, the Old Testament says, ‘Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.’” You really should think more carefully about what that commandment means before you go around bearing false witness against others.
Full account at Lenski affair
ID 2.0! Alas, after a decade of remission these guys are banging their drums again. Such a shame that time and braincells will be wasted responding to these discredited arguments. Expecting Dembski to come out with a new book any day now…
In trying to choose a nifty title ‘Darwin Devolves’ Behe misuses the word devolves, assuming it’s the opposite of evolve. It means giving away powers.
Perhaps then
Darwin Unvolves
Or
Darwin Revolves
The possibilities are endless.
Well Behe is a master in the art of invention.
Interesting. I looked, and found it specifically means to give away power to a lower authority.
Then there is de-evolve, which means to evolve backwards to an ancestral state.
Neither really captures what Behe meant. Degrades would have been better.
Other creationists take things even further. They believe that advantageous mutations are not just rare, but actually impossible. They think that there is some deep argument based on information theory that establishes this, although they never quite explain in detail how that argument works. That the argument is wrong is easy to see: consider a site in a DNA sequence that can change from (say) G to A, and where that change in deleterious. Of course once that happens, a mutation back in the other direction, from A to G, will be advantageous. They think that the first can happen, but the second cannot. But we know that at any site mutations from any base to any other is possible. So much for deep information theory. I am not sure that Behe’s book will take things this far, but many of his admirers do.
So, according to their “logic”, the omniscient and omnipotent G*d creates just deleterious mutations, never advantageous ones, but is benevolent nonetheless! You cannot make this stuff up! (A Christian opponent of mine once argued that mutations were a consequence of the Original sin.)
I miss the good old days when the ID staff would go around spamming everyone with their giant long comments of quote-mines that everyone was supposed to read and then convert to creationism I guess.
Stephen Meyer has a new book coming out, albeit next year – ‘the Return of the God Hypothesis. Compelling Scientific Evidence for the Existence of God.’
It seems to be a sequel to his ‘Darwin’s Doubt,’ in which in the final chapters he admitted that the purpose of Intelligent Design is to provide support for the belief in God.
What is It called when you spend your time trying to debunk facts so that you can carry on believing in your Sky Daddy theory? I can’t call that science.
Perhaps the current shift to a more fact-free culture, empowered by Trump, has given extra fuel to these people.
The opponents of Trump also make vital contribution to the fact-free culture, such as the claims that sexes and races do not really exist, any difference between groups of humans is a social construct, human intelligence has no hereditary component etc.
Can someone jog my memory please – where are the Islamic Intelligent Design books and authors? Or any other religion?
What is it with ID that it is so strongly associated with the man with the beard and toga on the Sistine Chapel ceiling?
Muslim vies on evolution are, on average, at least as bad as Christian ones, and probably worse, but we have little awareness of them because we do not speak the relevant languages. Check Adnan Oktar. And also “The Developing Human with Islamic Editions” by Moore.
My personal anecdotal evidence is that Muslim students are much more likely than Christian students to doubt or reject evolution, and only Muslim students actively resist being taught theory of evolution. This must be partly due to the fact that Muslims are (on average) much more religious than Christians.
I dunno, Jerry, your unrequited bromancer, Michael Egnor, seems to have pretty thick skin. No matter how many times you callously spurn his intellectual advances, he seems to keep coming back for more, as cheerful and clueless as ever. 🙂
The Atlas of Creation V4 (V4 no less) is one of the Muslim contributions to warding off Dawinism, like a cross is to a vampire. Many years ago reading about this book via a Richard Dawkins site IIRC, the book has lots of photographs… they actually used a fly fishermens fly as a specimen example, bloody hilarious it was.
Have a look at this monster if you can, an utter refutation of Darwinian evolution, in particular the Foreword which commences with:
“Darwinist ideology is based on the imposition of a preconception of uniformed people…”
https://books.google.co.nz/books?id=XovBAwAAQBAJ&pg=PA870&lpg=PA870&dq=muslimbook+on+evolution&source=bl&ots=gE3nsVlUsW&sig=ACfU3U14HYASvT4n8BXhjeVNHeUuiJL0MA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjT–v6w6_gAhWafH0KHdhkDqMQ6AEwCHoECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q=muslimbook%20on%20evolution&f=false
Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Atlas_of_Creation
