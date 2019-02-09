Readers’ wildlife photos and video

We have two contributors today. The first is Charles Sawicki, who found a beaver! His notes, and those of Stephen below, are indented.

Here are photos and a movie of a rescued beaver.

This North American beaver (Castor canadensis) was found early last summer as a tiny kit crying in a drainage ditch. Beavers in distress make sounds that can easily be mistaken for a crying child. She had nasty puncture wounds suggesting an attack by some sort of raptor. There was no lodge nearby so she was taken to a rehab person and named Beatrix (voyager in Nordic languages).

At a few pounds she was much too small to be outside her lodge, so how her problems began remains a mystery. Initially nursed on goat milk, she is now doing well, but can’t be released to the wild since she missed the acquisition of cultural knowledge from her parents as well as the proper diet required to maintain the hind gut microbes needed to digest woody lignocellulosic materials from poplar, aspen, and cottonwood. She is still small for her age, and will probably go to a local zoo this coming summer for use in outreach programs since she is comfortable around humans and can be petted.

Beatrix climbs on my foot, recognizing me as a source of treats: