Honey badger saves its offspring from a leopard

Honey badgers (Mellivora capensis), of course, have a well deserved reputation for fierceness. In fact, their name is synonymous with “badass.” But I didn’t think one would take on a leopard. Yet it did—when that leopard was trying to kill the badger’s offspring. Here’s a video of a badass honey badger (a redundancy) driving off that leopard. I worried about the offspring, but the account below, given by Sahara Wulfsohn, implies that it is a bit banged up but will probably be okay.

This incredible and unusual interaction was filmed by Sahara Wulfsohn, a 28-year-old guide at Kirkmans Kamp in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in the Greater Kruger National Park.

. . . The Leopard stalked closer and closer till its nose was practically touching the rear end of the Badger. The badger turned around, and im sure got the surprise of its life. The Leopard launched its attack in a fury of claw and tooth with the small badger fighting bravely and valiantly but not really a match for the Leopard, I was filming at this point and then noticed the mother Badger running at speed towards the melee and rapidly displaced the Leopard. The sighting ended with the mother Badger dragging her large cub by the scruff of the neck into a convenient and nearby hole in a termite mound. The young badger had probably broken its front right leg, but will almost certainly survive thanks to the strength and protection of its mother

  1. CAS
    That is one fierce MOM!

  2. Merilee
    I thought that honey badger didn’t give a shit?

  3. Randall Schenck
    When size does not matter…

  4. Aneris
    Someone has to mention the YouTube classic, so why not I? Here is it:

    The Crazy Nastyass Honey Badger (original narration by Randall)

    • Merilee
      I already mentioned it in comment #2🤓

  5. Ken Kukec
    I’d use a first-round pick to take that badger for my team.

  6. Heather Hastie
    The leopard knows not to try again when mum is there too! Very cool video!

  7. John Danley
    HBs are like skunks on crystal meth.

    Reply
  8. Mark R.
    The Mustelid family consists of some of the fiercest carnivores: wolverines, otters, badgers, polecats- all bad-ass predators. And many do secrete bad ass-smells.

