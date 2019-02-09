Don’t appropriate my New Year!

This tweet is from Kassy Cho, a reporter for BuzzFeed News:

friendly reminder that you don't get to celebrate lunar new year unless you're literally from a country that does or if you are invited by someone who is from a country that does — kassy cho (@kassy) February 6, 2019

1.) This reminder isn’t “friendly” at all. That word is just a smiley-face equivalent meant to take the sting out of the authoritarian diktat that she provides. Here’s lawyer Ken White’s response:

That’s more presumptuous and proprietary than friendly actually — YourFiveHatsAreUp (@Popehat) February 7, 2019

2.) Nobody in India, China or Japan gets to celebrate Christmas unless Christians give them permission

3.) BuzzFeed News (as opposed to BuzzFeed itself) was just touted as a great and respected journalistic venue by Jill Lepore writing in The New Yorker. When BuzzFeed News got rid of some writers as part of an industry-wide move to downsize, I’m not sure they fired the right people.

4.) There is pushback on Twitter (that is, people are clapping back at Cho and throwing shade on her). A few examples:

friendly reminder that kassy cho doesn’t represent all of us. pls celebrate the culture https://t.co/FIlS4FVogC — ning (@kneeng) February 7, 2019

Friendly reminder that most of us Chinese ppl have never heard of this Kassy Cho person and never authorized her to speak on behalf of all of us We also have no evidence that she is "someone who is from a country that does" celebrate Lunar New Year. Whatever the fuck that means https://t.co/L2SF4r8eFZ — Goofrider 🏳️‍🌈 (@goofrider) February 8, 2019

PUT DOWN THAT DAMN PIECE OF PIZZA, CHO — Liza Vespi (@LizaVespi) February 8, 2019

Now Cho may be trolling here, but I don’t think so. And if you say she is, give evidence for that. As for me, I may get a mooncake in Chinatown today (and yes, I know it’s the wrong moon festival).