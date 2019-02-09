Don’t appropriate my New Year!

This tweet is from Kassy Cho, a reporter for BuzzFeed News:

Comments:

1.)  This reminder isn’t “friendly” at all. That word is just a smiley-face equivalent meant to take the sting out of the authoritarian diktat that she provides. Here’s lawyer Ken White’s response:

2.) Nobody in India, China or Japan gets to celebrate Christmas unless Christians give them permission

3.) BuzzFeed News (as opposed to BuzzFeed itself) was just touted as a great and respected journalistic venue by Jill Lepore writing in The New Yorker.  When BuzzFeed News got rid of some writers as part of an industry-wide move to downsize, I’m not sure they fired the right people.

4.) There is pushback on Twitter (that is, people are clapping back at Cho and throwing shade on her). A few examples:

Now Cho may be trolling here, but I don’t think so. And if you say she is, give evidence for that.  As for me, I may get a mooncake in Chinatown today (and yes, I know it’s the wrong moon festival).

  1. BJ
    “2.) Nobody in India, China or Japan gets to celebrate Christmas unless Christians give them permission”

    No no, Jerry, you still don’t get the rules. As people like Cho will remind you, “white people have no culture,” and Christmas is considered white, and therefore does not fall under the rules of cultural appropriation. Everything from St. Patrick’s Day to Christmas can be celebrated by anyone because you can’t appropriate anything from white people. White people have already appropriated everything, so it’s just “punching up.”

  2. Mark Joseph
    Love the pushback!

  3. BJ
    Posted February 9, 2019 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    Popehat’s (famous blogging lawyer Ken White) response was the best: https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/1093539868133666816

    “That’s more presumptuous and proprietary than friendly actually”

  4. Aneris
    4.) There is pushback on Twitter (that is, people are clapping back at Cho and throwing shade on her).

    Jerry, this is EPIC!

    • BJ
      He’s…learning. He’s LEARNNNIIIIIINNNNG

      My god, what monster hath we wrought?

  5. Merilee
    And of course no one but native born white Americans wear jeans or eat burgers…Although maybe only Jews should be allowed to wear Levi’s?

    • Ken Phelps
      Only Jewish gold miners, actually.

      • Merilee
        ❗️

    • Simon Hayward
      It’s -11C here right now, I refuse to go grocery shopping with no jeans!

  6. Ken Kukec
    There is pushback on Twitter (that is, people are clapping back at Cho and throwing shade on her).

    Went for the trifecta, huh? Must be a personal best. 🙂

    • Yakaru
      Shoulda been “Twitter pushed back…” !

  7. Sarah
    What do you do when reality and satire merge like this?

    • Ken Phelps
      Express open contempt. Relentlessly.

    • BJ
      “Told ya so”?

  8. Historian
    One side effect of the internet is that it allows total fools to express themselves unfiltered, secure in their belief that they are arbiters of manners. Cho is hardly unique. She doesn’t realize that to spite her galling ignorance and authoritarianism many people who never thought of celebrating this holiday will do so, which is a good thing. The sharing of cultural traditions in such areas as food, dance, music, etc. is a wonderful thing and powerful force in promoting world peace and understanding.

    • Ann German
      And another side effect of the internet is that is allows total anonymity so the reader has no idea if the writer is, in fact, who it claims to be . . . this could have been written by a troller wanting to stir shit up for the hell of it. I retain my right to ignore pretty much all of this drivel.

      • BJ
        But she writes for Buzzfeed and has a blue check mark.

  9. painedumonde
    A twitizen of Asian decent has formally invite everyone to celebrate lunar New Year.

    • painedumonde
      *invited

    • Jenny Haniver
      You are unwittingly misrepresenting Cho’s tweet, this is what she wrote “you don’t get to celebrate lunar new year unless you’re literally from a country that does or if you are invited by someone who is from a country that does.”

      One must LITERALLY be from an Asian country. People of Asian descent who are born outside of Asia don’t count.

      • mayamarkov
        Given that Cho’s first name is Kassy, she is likely to be born outside of Asia as well.

        • Jenny Haniver
          Yeah, “kassy,” that doesn’t sound Asian unless it’s some calque and if so, that’s cultural appropriation.

      • BJ
        I think painedumonde is referring to this response tweet: https://twitter.com/AdequateAndy/status/1093557630675681281

        Nice to see it has nearly ten times more people have expressed approval of that one. (I refuse to say “likes” to refer to people giving their approval to tweets, Facebook posts, etc.).

  10. Randall Schenck
    Twitter…not that different than the bathroom walls.

    It’s the year of the pig so would bacon and eggs be appropriate.

  11. another fred
    Dare we hope that the shark has been jumped and this crap is starting to wane.

    • rustybrown
      I doubt it. The anti-White, anti-Western narrative has done nothing but pick up steam for some time and is now being promulgated by the mainstream media. This will get worse before it gets better.

  12. XCellKen
    Cho is a Korean name, not Chinese.

    Just sayin’

  13. Diana MacPherson
    “You don’t get to” – so much 5-year-old-child nastiness and authority in that small statement.

    • Merilee
      +1
      Should be followed by Nyah Nyah Nyah (don’t know what autocorrect insists on capitalizing Nyah)?

    • Sarah
      Really, you have to laugh.

  14. Christopher
    As an Irish-American, I invite Cho to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe if she had a few pints she’d lighten the f**k up!

    • Sastra
      My daughter took a semester abroad at the University of Limerick, and to her surprise nobody there really seemed excited about St. Patrick’s Day. Apparently the holiday was elevated to grand holiday status in the United States by homesick Irish immigrants.

      So, as an Irish American, you are allowed to invite others to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day — but the Irish aren’t.

      • Christopher
        There’s no doubt that the Irish and the Irish-Americans observe this in different ways. Perhaps calling it St. Patty’s rather than St. Paddy’s, going to mass and the pub vs going to a parade and a bar, and the whole green beer thing…that’s not Irish culture, that’s more like frat boy culture, so appropriate away!

      • ALe
        Same is true of Cinco de Mayo, which appears to be more of a Mexican-American thing than a Mexican thing.

  15. Sastra
    This attitude that cultures ought to be respected as unique and separate is also behind the push towards dividing science and medicine into a “Western” version (rational, reductionistic) and an “Eastern” version (intuitive, holistic.) When you peer beneath it the motivation isn’t so much a desire for social justice as a need for spirituality.

  16. Alex Zukerman
    My lived experience tells me that Kassy Cho is Titania McGrath’s sister. Don’t ask me why.

  17. Vaal
    I thought that tweet was a joke.

    I can’t believe I’m living in a world in which it was not a joke.

    • Diana MacPherson
      I think we’re all living in a Philip K Dick novel.

  18. Merilee
    Sub

  19. Marta
    Chinese New Year is a lovely holiday. People return home–or really try–from where ever else they are in the world. One cleans one’s house thoroughly to sweep out all the bad luck and last year’s crap. Feasting happens and gifts are exchanged. Firecrackers are involved. It’s really completely wonderful.

    Shutting other people out of the celebrations no matter which country they might be from is a contradiction of the holiday itself.

    I didn’t meet and get to know every person in China when I was there, but the dozens I did meet were warm, generous, friendly and inviting, and would not hesitate to include a stranger they’d only just met in their celebrations of the New Year.

    In this regard,Ms. Cho should apologize for misrepresenting her countrymen, if she is a Chinese national. If she isn’t, she should be quiet. I’m embarrassed for her.

  20. max blancke
    She does not present her qualifications to make such a pronouncement. Her limited biography mentions that she attended UCLA and lives in London.
    I will ask my daughter to do a Chinese language search and see what that brings up.
    But really, even if we decided to comply with her conditions, it only takes one legitimate person from a country that celebrates Lunar New Year to invite all humanity to celebrate it in perpetuity.

  21. Merilee
    For some rest I can’t seem to sub to this thread alone?? Must be some kind of cultural appropriation. Gonna go cry in a corner😿

    • Merilee
      Some reason…

  22. davelenny
    There are many wonderful Chinese dishes, but traditional mooncakes are the gastronomic equivalent of cruel and unusual punishment.

  23. laingholm
    I misappropriated ‘last’ year, now i can’t find it anywhere, i want to give it back cause it was fairly shitty and didn’t end well.

