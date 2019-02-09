Caturday felid trifecta: cats high on ‘nip; people who rescue treed cats; and man caught smuggling four kitten to Singapore in his trousers (plus lagniappe)

From Popsugar we have a series of cats high on catnip, all taken by photographer Andrew Marttila. (I wonder if he met the research protocol for this kind of work.)

First an excerpt from the article, and then the pictures we all want to see:

After photographer Andrew Marttila discovered his old roommate’s cat had a minor (read: major) obsession with catnip, he pulled out his camera to try to capture the cat’s crazy reactions. Over 100 “high” cats later (who kind of look akin to toddlers with sugar rushes), Marttila, who runs the iamthecatphotographer Instagram account, took enough photos to compile into a book that is going to look amazing on every cat-lover’s coffee table. After stumbling upon Marttila on Instagram and promptly laughing hysterically at all of the adorable cat photos on his page, I had to know more — and as it turns out, he’s just as funny as his photos. . . . “I think, overall, the most enjoyable part about this was the cats’ reactions to seeing a massive pile of catnip,” [Marttila] said. “A lot of cat owners don’t know how to dish out the stuff. Cats don’t want a pinch! They want to cover their entire bodies in it. I took a number of hilarious photos with cats completely covered in catnip like a suit of euphoric armor.”

There are 24 photo thumbnails at the bottom of the piece; here are six of the pictures, all courtesy of Marttila:

***********

If you live in western Washington State and have (or know of) a cat stuck in a tree, you can call on Canopy Cat Rescue, a lovely organization (two guys) that will bring the moggie down for free, though a normal cat rescue by an arborist would cost $500 to $700. (They also carry chip readers to find the cat’s owner.) Their website has all kinds of good information about cats stuck in trees, including how long you should wait before you should call for help (if they’re up there overnight, it’s time to call CatBusters). These guys rescue 375-400 cats per year from an average height of about 100 feet.

What if you live somewhere else in the U.S. but want a treed cat rescued? No worries! Dan Kraus has compiled a list of arborists or climbers who will rescue your cat: the list is here.

And a video of Canopy Cat Rescue in action:

***********

From the Independent we have a story of a man who tried to smuggle four kittens into Singapore in his pants. The people at customs saw the suspicious bulge (come on, nobody is that endowed!) and then the bulge meowed. I mean, how dumb do you have to be to smuggle kittens into a country where you can get fined for chewing gum and executed for smuggling drugs? From the article:

The live cargo was discovered when immigration officials in the South East Asian city state heard “mewing” sounds coming from the man’s trousers. The 45-year-old Singaporean was attempting to travel through the Tuas Checkpoint, which links Malaysia and Singapore. . . . The kittens are now in the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

Here’s Singapore Immigration’s report on Facebook. Look at that bulge (not to mention that he risked getting clawed in a sensitive place)!

************

Lagniappe: a hybrid-cat cartoon I found on Facebook:

h/t: Linda, David