Caturday felid trifecta: cats high on ‘nip; people who rescue treed cats; and man caught smuggling four kitten to Singapore in his trousers (plus lagniappe)

From Popsugar we have a series of cats high on catnip, all taken by photographer Andrew Marttila. (I wonder if he met the research protocol for this kind of work.)
First an excerpt from the article, and then the pictures we all want to see:
After photographer Andrew Marttila discovered his old roommate’s cat had a minor (read: major) obsession with catnip, he pulled out his camera to try to capture the cat’s crazy reactions. Over 100 “high” cats later (who kind of look akin to toddlers with sugar rushes), Marttila, who runs the iamthecatphotographer Instagram account, took enough photos to compile into a book that is going to look amazing on every cat-lover’s coffee table. After stumbling upon Marttila on Instagram and promptly laughing hysterically at all of the adorable cat photos on his page, I had to know more — and as it turns out, he’s just as funny as his photos.
. . . “I think, overall, the most enjoyable part about this was the cats’ reactions to seeing a massive pile of catnip,” [Marttila] said. “A lot of cat owners don’t know how to dish out the stuff. Cats don’t want a pinch! They want to cover their entire bodies in it. I took a number of hilarious photos with cats completely covered in catnip like a suit of euphoric armor.”
There are 24 photo thumbnails at the bottom of the piece; here are six of the pictures, all courtesy of Marttila:
If you live in western Washington State and have (or know of) a cat stuck in a tree, you can call on Canopy Cat Rescue, a lovely organization (two guys) that will bring the moggie down for free, though a normal cat rescue by an arborist would cost $500 to $700. (They also carry chip readers to find the cat’s owner.) Their website has all kinds of good information about cats stuck in trees, including how long you should wait before you should call for help (if they’re up there overnight, it’s time to call CatBusters). These guys rescue 375-400 cats per year from an average height of about 100 feet.
What if you live somewhere else in the U.S. but want a treed cat rescued? No worries! Dan Kraus has compiled a list of arborists or climbers who will rescue your cat: the list is here.
And a video of Canopy Cat Rescue in action:
From the Independent we have a story of a man who tried to smuggle four kittens into Singapore in his pants. The people at customs saw the suspicious bulge (come on, nobody is that endowed!) and then the bulge meowed. I mean, how dumb do you have to be to smuggle kittens into a country where you can get fined for chewing gum and executed for smuggling drugs? From the article:
The live cargo was discovered when immigration officials in the South East Asian city state heard “mewing” sounds coming from the man’s trousers.
The 45-year-old Singaporean was attempting to travel through the Tuas Checkpoint, which links Malaysia and Singapore.
. . . The kittens are now in the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.
Here’s Singapore Immigration’s report on Facebook. Look at that bulge (not to mention that he risked getting clawed in a sensitive place)!
Lagniappe: a hybrid-cat cartoon I found on Facebook:
h/t: Linda, David
Recently, I had the opportunity to watch a wolf play with catnip. It was delightful, not so different from our smaller, furry feline friends.
The cat smuggler looks a little dangerous but not in as much trouble as David Pecker.
Are the kittens declawed??
I would hope not…
Great! The Allen Ginsbergs of the cat world. They probably “Howl” when they’re not high on nip.
I don’t understand why people just dump a pile of dry ground catnip on the floor for cats. Most of the photos I see here are of cats that are gagging and trying their best to get pieces of dry catnip out of their mouths; that’s all. Quite different from cats that are actually under the influence. Wouldn’t a human do the same if they somehow found themselves with a mouthful of, say, dry crumbled oregano, or even cannabis? They’d be gagging, too. Fresh catnip, fine loose; dry should be tied in a bag or otherwise contained.
I might have mentioned it before, but I once had an uptight pharmacist neighbor who saw me giving my cat catnip and chastised me for giving my cat drugs. I’m sure he’d have called the cops on me if he could. Then I found this, “Is it unethical to give your cat catnip?” https://theconversation.com/is-it-unethical-to-give-your-cat-catnip-107774. Am I immoral if I give cats catnip? I think this is going too far.
I meant to write that fresh catnip, as opposed to dry, is fine to give to a cat as is, on the floor or wherever without putting it in a container.
I suppose that, as usual, it is about dosage. In the photos above, the white-and-ginger cat seems to have overdosed.
There is Randall Kolb in Baton Rouge, Louisiana who retired from IT to specialize rescuing Cats Stuck In Trees. (His email is catrescueguy@gmail.com) and he works solo and photographs/videos the cats while doing so. Also has helpful info on DIY rescues, etc.)
He had a custom created glove with sleeve/bag attached to it. Once you scruffed the cat, you pulled it over the body and secure it. It’s for cats will not willingly go into a bag. He has a cat carrier with food for the ones who are more accepting.
I mention him, as when I was desperately seeking advice to help a friend with an atypical friendly feral rescue, he was the only one who gave me personal useful information.
None of the many cats I’ve had over the decades ever reacted to bags of catnip. They toyed with them for a minute or so and then went on to other things.
Here in Switzerland, when a cat is stuck up in a tree and cannot come down for whatever reason, one calls the local firs station – they gladly come and help, for free.
Ooops – fire station, not firs station!
I had a tortie who would tear any catnip
toy open and eat and roll around in all
the catnip that would spill out on the
floor. I finally just gave it to her that
way. It was dried and she didn’t gag, she
ate it and got it everywhere. Then again this is the cat who taught my mahlemute how to open the cupboard under the sink to get garbage! Had to put hook and eye locks on the doors after that.