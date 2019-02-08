Reader’s wildlife video

Rick Longworth sent a video of birds at his new feeder in Idaho. There are seven of them, and I’ve identified them, in order, below the fold. Guess the species as you watch, and then check to see if you got 100%.

Rick’s notes:

Birds at the feeder – Having recently moved to the West, I have had the great pleasure of learning a new assortment of backyard bird species. In New York we saw cardinals, bluebirds, and titmice in winter. I’ve assembled clips of the birds I’ve seen at our new abode in Idaho. You can treat this as a quiz if you delay looking at the species list that follows the film. Extra credit if you can name the musical accompaniment.

There are numbers on the screen connected with each species, so you may want to write down your guesses.

Click below to see the identity of the seven birds.

1. White crowned sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys) – Found across North America. It migrates south in winter but is found all year in the West. The male tends to the initial brood while the female starts a second clutch.

2. American Robin (Turdus migratorius) – Robins migrate in winter but many stay around through the year. We have had as many as 50 robins at once roosting in trees near the house through January.

3. European starling (Sturnus vulgaris) – Covered in white spots during winter, they turn dark and glossy in summer. Famous, as we know, for their flocking behavior and murmurations.

4. Eurasian collared-dove (Streptopelia decaocto) – Similar to the mourning dove, but it has a black collar and a broader tail. These are invasive and are displacing the morning dove in North America.

5. Cedar waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) – One of my favorites. They usually stay in tight flocks or together while feeding or roosting. They have been seen passing a berry from beak to beak so those farther from the source can eat. [JAC: we’ll see a photo of this generosity in the next few days.]

6. Dark-eyed junco (Junco hyemalis) – These prefer Canada and the mountains in summer, but spread all over in winter. The species has several forms. Ours are called Oregon juncos. In the East they are all gray, slate-colored juncos. It is estimated there are 630 million juncos in North America.

7. Northern flicker (Colaptes auratus ) – It’s a kind of woodpecker. The male red-shafted form shown here, has a red mustache. The similar yellow-shafted form has red on the back of the neck. This one stopped by the bird bath for a drink.

Music – Armida Quartet_ Bedřich Smetana Streichquartett Nr.1 e-moll Aus meinem Leben, 1. Satz Allegro vivo appassionato.