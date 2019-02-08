Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday at last: February 8, 2019, and National “Potato Lovers” Day. Why the scare quotes, though? Are there people who only pretend to love potatoes? I know of no such people. Meanwhile, in India and Nepal it’s “Propose Day,” a day when people propose to their significant others and give them flowers.



Today I must hie myself to O’Hare Airport in my second attempt to have a Global Entry interview. If I succeed in the eyes of Customs and Border Protection, I’ll get the ability to bypass those long customs lines when I return to the U.S. Because of my mission, posting will probably be light today. As always, I do my best.

I’ve timed my O’Hare appointment so I can stop for lunch at Gayle V’s Grilled Cheese emporium near the subway stop to O’Hare. If I’m feeling flush, I may get the lobster and grilled cheese sandwich, available only on Fridays, as well as their homemade tomato soup. (Is there anything more comforting for lunch on a cold day than a grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup?) Here’s a video:

On this day in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was executed, ostensibly for plotting to murder Queen Elizabeth I. Wikipedia describes the execution:

Mary was not beheaded with a single strike. The first blow missed her neck and struck the back of her head. The second blow severed the neck, except for a small bit of sinew, which the executioner cut through using the axe. Afterwards, he held her head aloft and declared, “God save the Queen.” At that moment, the auburn tresses in his hand turned out to be a wig and the head fell to the ground, revealing that Mary had very short, grey hair.

On February 8, 1693, The College of William & Mary, my undergraduate alma mater, was granted a charter by King William III and Queen Mary II. That makes it the second oldest college in the U.S., after Harvard, and I’ve been to them both Go W&M! On February 8, 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated. Now that girls are allowed to join, will they still keep calling them the Boy Scouts? Or will it be the Person Scouts?

On this day in 1915, D. W. Griffith’s controversial (and racist) film The Birth of a Nation premiered in Los Angeles. Nine years later, the murderer Gee Jon became the first person killed by “state execution”. It was by lethal gas, and the story is a bit gruesome: “The officials first attempted to pump poison gas directly into Gee’s cell while he was sleeping, but without success because the gas leaked from the cell.” He was then executed in a makeshift gas chamber.

On February 8, 1960, according to Wikipedia, “Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.” As Johnny Carson used to say, “I did not know that.” I do know that she is the Queen of New Zealand, though. Finally, it was on this day in 1963 that Americans were prohibited by law from traveling to Cuba or having any commercial transactions with the country.

Notables born on this day include Robert Burton (1577), Daniel Bernoulli (1700), John Ruskin (1819), Jules Verne (1828), Dmitri Mendeleev (1834), Martin Buber (1878), Neal Cassady (1926), Ted Koppel (1940), Brooke Adams (1949), and Mary Steenburgen (1953).

Also born on this day, in 1794, was Friedland Ferdinand Runge, a German analytical chemist most famous for identifying and isolating caffeine in 1819.. He’s honored in today’s Google Doodle along with the formula of his discovery, the world’s most widely used psychoactive drug:





And for biologists, today is the birthday of Henry W. Bates, best known for developing theories of mimicry, particularly the form that bears his name: “Batesian mimicry.” In that form, an edible or harmless species (the “mimic”) evolves to resemble one with a pattern that has been learned by a predator (the “model”). Thanks to Matthew for sending the tweet below:

Henry Walter Bates FRS, born #onthisday in 1825. The naturalist was famous went on an expedition to the rainforests of the Amazon with Alfred Russel Wallace, but his entire collection was lost when his ship caught fire on the return voyage https://t.co/EUKCHST5HA pic.twitter.com/oLJVPTkd2X — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) February 8, 2019

Those who expired on this day include Mary, Queen of Scots (1587; see above), Peter the Great (1725), Connie Mack (1956), John von Neumann (1957), Del Shannon (1990), Iris Murdoch (1999), and Anna Nicole Smith (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is manipulating Cyrus to get food. What a devious cat she is!

Hili: You have a mission. Cyrus: What mission? Hili: Go to the kitchen and bark.

In Polish:

Hili: Masz misję.

Cyrus: Jaką?

Hili: Idź do kuchni i szczeknij.

A tweet from reader Nilou. The big news is that the Laysan Albatross named Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild living bird, has had another baby at the age of (at least) 68! What a bird! She’s only about a year younger than I am. Here she is with her chick at her habitual breeding site, Midway Atoll:

Did somebody say #WednesdayWisdom? The world's oldest bird became a mother again! 🎉🥳 Wisdom is at least 68 years old!!! She has hatched over 30 🐣in her lifetime and has flown millions of miles across the ocean 🌊! https://t.co/zE2hkU0k4r pic.twitter.com/fhQGBBSES9 — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) February 7, 2019

From reader Barry we have a canny rat (but they’re all canny!):

Tweets from Heather Hastie. First, an island with a cloud yarmulke:

Litla Dimun is the smallest of the main 18 islands of the Faroe archipelago, but it often has its own unique cloud https://t.co/tSI7ifoy0e pic.twitter.com/ICATPJP52f — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 4, 2019

From Grania, we see that some mallards are overwintering in Chicago. Sadly, they’re forced to do stuff like this:

Ducks in a melted circle on the Chicago River pic.twitter.com/MDdjYCLZiI — Robert Loerzel (@robertloerzel) February 2, 2019

Take a guess at what order this beautiful amber-preserved insect is in:

New image from the Amber series. Take a close look at the beautiful air bubble, just 40 million years old! #entomology #insects pic.twitter.com/cP6uToDHW5 — Levon Biss (@LevonBissPhoto) January 31, 2019

Grania says, “Best cough syrup ever!” Yep, and besides stopping your cough, it’ll get you drunk and stoned before putting you to sleep.

One Night Cough Syrup from 1888 pic.twitter.com/pq8OWIFzqG — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 3, 2019

Tweets from Matthew: I hope this tale is true, but there’s no doubt that the guy and the Andean condor are BFFs. Sound up, please.

The man in the video saved the life of the condor who fell from the nest as a young chick. The man took care of the bird until he was able to return & live in the wild- but apparently the bird hasn't forgotten his Good Samaritan- & he flies back and visits him every now & then😊 pic.twitter.com/4KClpQBw3l — Angie Karan Ⓥ 🌱🐾 (@angie_karan) February 5, 2019

A farting tree? (You definitely need the sound on.) It seems as if these larvae are not feeding on a dead animal, but on a tree. Or so Torres says later in the thread:

Local guide said that tree is known to be soft so more easily attacked at its roots by what he called screw worms. Honestly not really sure, never seen anything like this. I at first assumed a dead animal had been laying there but clearly it was tree-related.

So I was walking in the rainforest at night last week and I heard someone next to me, well, fart?

Only there wasn’t anyone next to me, only a tree.

Then I looked closer and yes, this is much much grosser than a 💨. Make sure your audio is turned up. pic.twitter.com/VRfnlgiHyo — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) February 7, 2019

This is a worthy project (I didn’t know there were over 100,000 Holocaust survivors in the U.S. alone), but Steven Spielberg’s project of interviewing them seems more useful than just photographing them. Have a look at the linked article:

One Denver couple's quest to photograph every Holocaust survivor in the United States https://t.co/ZcjckmHiXA via @denverpost — Stéphanie Trouillard (@Stbslam) February 7, 2019

A good palindrome:

I like the word dial. It’s laid back. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) February 7, 2019