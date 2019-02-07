Yet another music expert and critic says that today’s popular songs suck

I’ve long argued that today’s music sucks, well aware that for saying this I’ll be accused of being a curmudgeon who simply likes his generation’s music and can’t make way for the innovations of the new kids.
My response to that accusation is threefold: that there are no groups today that even begin to rival the great groups of the Sixties, including the Beatles, the Doors, Santana, and so on; that oldies stations twenty years from now will still be playing the Beatles and not Maroon 5 or Ariana Grande; and that somebody had to live through the era of the most innovative rock and pop music that existed, and those people just happen to be me and my peers.
I’ve also defended my views in a very popular post comparing the top-selling songs of my day and these days (see also here). There was no comparison: look at the lists of the top 20 Billboard songs.
You know I’m right, don’t you? And if you don’t, well, you can take a number, get in line, and . . .
But now we have more objective measures of rock quality. Below is a new article from the New York Times claiming that today’s songs are louder and having a more compressed dynamic range compared to rock songs of yore and also (a more arguable claim) that people easily tire of loud, compressed music. There are other articles (I won’t list them all) showing that using various indices, pop music has become worse on a number of fronts. One website lists 5 studies that were themselves summarized by the BBC. The SCIENTIFIC RESULTS:
1. Pop music has become slower — in tempo — in recent years and also “sadder” and less “fun” to listen to.
2. Pop music has become melodically less complex, using fewer chord changes, and pop recordings are mastered to sound consistently louder (and therefore less dynamic) at a rate of around one decibel every eight years.
3. There has been a significant increase in the use of the first-person word “I” in pop song lyrics, and a decline in words that emphasize society or community. Lyrics also contain more words that can be associated with anger or anti-social sentiments.
4. 42% of people polled on which decade has produced the worst pop music since the 1970s voted for the 2010s. These people were not from a particular aging demographic at all — all age groups polled, including 18-29 year olds, appear to feel unanimously that the 2010s are when pop music became worst. This may explain a rising trend of young millennials, for example, digging around for now 15-30 year-old music on YouTube frequently. It’s not just the older people who listen to the 1980s and 1990s on YouTube and other streaming services it seems — much younger people do it too.
5. A researcher put 15,000 Billboard Hot 100 song lyrics through the well-known Lev-Zimpel-Vogt (LZV1) data compression algorithm, which is good at finding repetitions in data. He found that songs have steadily become more repetitive over the years, and that song lyrics from today compress 22% better on average than less repetitive song lyrics from the 1960s. The most repetitive year in song lyrics was 2014 in this study.
Conclusion: There is some scientific evidence backing the widely voiced complaint — on the internet in particular — that pop music is getting worse and worse in the 2000s and the 2010s. The music is slower, melodically simpler, louder, more repetitive, more “I” (first-person) focused, and more angry with anti-social sentiments. The 2010s got by far the most music quality down votes with 42% from people polled on which decade has produced the worst music since the 1970s.
The icing on the cake: here’s the Billboard Top 10 from exactly 50 years ago (Feb. 8, 1969; sadly, #1, not shown, is “Crimson and Clover”, a pseudopsychedelic snoozer by Tommy James and the Shondells):
Today’s top 10 (#1, even more unfortunately, is “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande Latte):
There are at least three classics in the 1969 list: “I heard it through the grapevine,” “Touch me” (my favorite Doors song), and “I’m gonna make you love me.” But “Worst that could happen,” “I started a joke,” and “Everyday people” are no slouches in the song department, either.
Is there any song on today’s list that will last like the ones from 1969? I doubt it.
So get off my lawn!
My perceptions as well, thanks for the scientific validation!
The society is dumbed down.(Look at its elite newspapers today and then read what let’s say, the New York Times, was like even 30 years ago.)
So, only to be expected that its music gets dumbed down with it.
I do exercise classes and much of it is geared to that and clubs.
Back in the days when NYT had stylists like Russell Baker and William Safire, reporters like “Johnny” Apple.
Oh, one more note: Do people really listen to it, like one listend to a Bach partita?
My impression is that it’s geared toward background as you play on your phone, internet, etc etc….
Though I agree that no music matches that produced by the Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Sly & the Family Stone, the Byrds, Dylan, CCR, Otis, etc, I wonder how the fragmentation of music sources affects the data. Fifty years ago there was but one “chart”. A great majority of people heard music from just one source, radio. Could it be that complex, valuable music is still being created and yet isn’t appearing on the Billboard Hot 100? Wishful thinking?
Yep. Wishful thinking. I always hear “you haven’t listened to X yet!”, and so I go listen and it’s not even close to the quality of the best music of the Sixties. These kinds of arguments remind me of theologians who tell me “You haven’t read X yet on the Problem of Evil.”
I suspect that it reflects how good A&R people and the industry have become at predicting what will sell: they need to get money back on their millions of dollars investment. A certain type of production, song, voice and look are templates, that’s just the way it is.
I was listening to “Quick Joey Small” by Kasenatz-Katz Singing Orchestral Circus from 1968, an explicitly bubble-gum pop tune, moderately successfully aimed at 12 year-olds. The singer sounds like Dr. John. Never in a million years would Simon Cowell contemplate having a gravel-voiced singer aimed at the teen market. Things have changed, one of which is the tedious homogenization of chart-topping vocalists – the nasal whine and the ersatz self-pity of shallow, borrowed soul.
Glad to see you pop in Dermot. I always enjoy reading your comments. I particularly like your final sentence.
Thank you, Darrelle. I have been spending far too much online time “debating” fruitlessly with monotheists whose every response would be marked in chess notation with “!?”. Why do I bother, if not in the vain hope that somewhere down the line they might think that guy actually had a point?
Sisyphus, except voluntarily.
Jerry, you like Sixties music, which of course was produced in the 1960s. There are still many bands that sound like then, or have a similar musical language, e.g. the Lemon Twigs (beatlesque) or Brian Jonestown Massacre (rollingstoneseque).
There are also many more that take a page or two, but innovate, e.g. Beck, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the psycheleic lo fi corner with Ariel Pink, Jacco Gardner and so on. I listen to a lot of psychedelic music, shoegaze and freak folk and that’s teeming with releases.
It IS fragmentation. Few tracks would receive airplay and become memorable in yesteryear. Today, you are just not exposed enough to such songs until you recognize and like them, and you aren’t in formative years anymore. What’s more, there is simply too much to make meaningful recommendations, it can only be a stab in the dark.
One of the additional reasons why the music is going down hill today based on something I read recently – two or three people are writing all the songs for several of the top singers today. They all sound alike.
Of course I stopped listening to music many years ago so what do I know.
Only a handful of writers for the lyrics and a handful of computer files for the “music”, and the “singer” has to rely on technology in order to hit the correct notes. When you take the human out of the equation you get what passes for music these days. Call me a fuddyduddy if you like but there’s a reason why I can enjoy the last several hundred years of music up until the last 10, 15 years.
Yeah, I listen to this stuff, I can’t conjure the image of an actual living-&-breathing human playing an actual instrument anywhere on it.
I have heard the same thing. And, also consider the caliber of people who are big in the music industry, like Simon Cowell. Colin Irwin, a british music critic, says Cowell and the British music industry for not having an original idea in their heads. This has spread to the US and is clearly seen on shows like American Idol or America’s Got Talent where any singer/songwriter who has a unique and musically interesting approach is quickly voted off by the judges.
A couple of years ago I went through a bunch of yearly top-ten song lists with my kids. It was an interesting exercise to go though!
I played at least half of the songs from a given year, and move forward a couple of years. Around 2000 the top-ten songs all became completely forgettable and auto-tuned. I was shocked at how bad they all were! Things picked up again I think in the late 2000 and early 2010s, but since then I think they have again collapsed. My kids, now in high school, have essentially no songs from their high school years to remember fondly as adults!
This why the college kids that I know of stopped listening to the radio at least as far back as 2000. They also generally never watch TV, opting instead to stream. (I like to ask my students about this in the classes I teach)
My preteen kids are well aware, and agree with me, that too many of today’s songs are “whiny” (“Please don’t break up with me”, “Please don’t leave me”, “Why don’t they love me”, “My life sucks”, etc.), and that we are changing the station the moment when one of them comes on.
Personally, if I was a popular singer, I would want to create a few songs that would become classics and would be played regularly years from now. Yet I’m quite confident that we will rarely hear any Ariana Grande (and similar artists) songs on the radio 10+ years from now. She’ll be another Tiffany or Debbie Gibson. On the other hand, there are some artists I’ve never liked, whose songs keep getting played, and I can’t quite understand why (eg. I find no redeeming features to the song “Red Red Whine” – as I call it).
Red, Red, Wine is a song for people who don’t really like reggae who nevertheless want to claim to like reggae.
I am proud to say that I walked out on UB40 after two and a half songs in Brum 6 months before they made it massive. I never got my 25p back: the support band, The Denizens, were terrific, and they sank without trace.
I agree, it’s hard to make predictions (especially about the future – per Berra). A friend saw an Irish band called U2 at a pub in West Hampstead and confidently predicted that they would go nowhere. I saw the Police in a bar at KCL, and they were great, but there was prob only 50 people there (4 bands for a pound), their progress could easily have turned out differently. I saw many groups that I thought were of that standard playing small London venues that disappeared without a trace.
However, the point about writing their own songs was made above, and I agree that these were not cookie cutter groups. They had ideas and in many cases served “apprenticeships” learning the business by playing night after night.
Sixties, yes …
However:
Now here’s a coincidence I can easily live with. I started reading your list just a minute or so after I had put on “I Get a Kick Out of You” played by Paul Desmond with Jim Hall, Percy Heath and Connie Kay. I haven’t heard the Maroon 5 version yet.
And I’m gonna hear ‘Smoke Gets In Your Eyes’ & ‘Night and Day.’ Good night folks.
There is excellent music today, as good as there was in any decade, but it can be hard to find. Most radio stations play top 40 garbage. Worse (at least in Canada) is that there has been a consolidation of media ownership, so that most radio stations are owned by the same company. That leads to predictable programming. Long gone are the days when DJs played what they want.
This might be more important: there has been research that strongly suggests that a person’s musical tastes are unchangeable after a certain age. I think ages 14 to 24 were mentioned. After that, no one has a chance of changing your mind.
See, for example: https://mic.com/articles/96266/there-s-a-magic-age-when-you-find-your-musical-taste-according-to-science#.vD6l3vZUN
I watched and heard Ms. Grande belt out “Natural Woman” at Aretha’s funeral. Makes me wonder why, with pipes like that, she puts out music that sounds as though it pours forth straight from a machine, unnurtured by human hand or soul.
The same critique was made of Whitney Houston back in the 80’s. Great voice with bland middle of-the-road pop material.
Let’s hope she gets to the point where she’s made enough money, her voice is completely mature (around 30), and she can take on challenges just for the music’s sake. Lady Gaga seems to have done this.
I’m no judge. I literally have never heard of some of the artists from the second chart. My wife listens to contemporary music, but when we’re in the car together, it’s the 80s channel. Personally, I am still trying to catch up with music from last century; I’ve got a long time before I worry about music from this decade.
Your conclusion about pop songs seem reasonable, but does that necessarily mean “no groups today that even begin to rival the great groups of the Sixties”? Could it be that due to the distribution model of the digital age that we are more selective over our music and that may dilute the market share of otherwise great bands?
I guess I am saying it’s one thing to note that pop songs (however those are measured) are repetitive, etc. And even that of a greater percentage of bands use unappealing techniques to broaden their immediate appeal. But to say that there are _no_ great groups today to rival the Sixties seems a stretch.
What about bands like Wilco, who I feel is on par with many of the greats?
Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson’s work in general is on par. But I think Jerry is talking about pop music. Wilco isn’t pop imo, and either are my favorite contemporary bands. Spirituality also defies the pop moniker.
It might come as a shock, but the Beastie Boys formed 38 years ago this year…
Yeah. Thanks for reminding me.
I think the Beastie Boys were great. The kids like them too. A few years ago (shit, probably 8 by now) I introduced them to Intergalactic Planetary and Sabotage. They made me play them constantly.
I think their best was “Check Your Head”. If the kids like the two you mention, they’re going to like CYH which is sort of the architecture of the two albums you cite.
Many of my undergraduate students say to me that “y’all (1980s) had way better music than we do but way worse clothes.” I concur.
The 2nd British invasion of the ’80s, bands like The Cure, The Fixx, The Clash, Depesche Mode…) made great music in many ways equal to Jerry’s generation.
And, in 1980, Joan Jett did a great cover of…Crimson and Clover.
I do like Joan’s cover much better than the original.
When TJ & the Shondells released “Crimson & Clover,” they were still riding the popularity from their big novelty hit, “Hanky Panky.”
I agree with Jerry on this, but don’t leave out the 50s either – doo-wop and such were fun to sing, had great melodies, absurd stories (like your girlfriend dies from a train wreck) even if nearly every song has the same chord structure (C, F, A,G, repeat).
But what about classical music? 85-90% of the music played by orchestras today comes from music written more than 100 years ago, much of between Mozart and Shostakovich/Copeland. Yet, if you were to go to a concert in late 19th century, the music being played would have been largely by the three Bs and contemporary composers. Today, modern classical music is relegated to the special concert to highlight such music, or not at all, and the majority of pieces played are the old standards.
Do composers no longer write music the public wants to hear? Certainly Phillip Glass and his ilk write a lot of music, but it’s boring, uninteresting, lacks melody, and often doesn’t make full use of an orchestra.
Today, the best “classical” music comes from movie composers. Am I wrong? I think not.
My wife always listens to Classic FM (a British classical music radio station) in the car. So much of the recent music it plays is by film composers like John Williams and Danny Elfman that I’ve become convinced that ‘FM’ actually stands for ‘film music’.
I agree with you about Glass and many of the other ‘minimalists’. Their music goes round and round and never gets anywhere. I find the lack of musical development frustrating and almost painful to listen to.
But there are many contemporary composers who have a large and loyal base of enthusiasts. In the UK, for instance, most concerts that include a new work by, say, Thomas Ades, James Macmillan or Mark-Anthony Turnage are likely to be sellouts. Their best works are also likely to get repeat performances and to stay in the repertoire. Maybe they don’t have the blanket exposure that the pop industry gives its clones, but then they’re not really aiming for that.
Agree about Glass, though I think his music has worked well in some of the documentaries he’s scored, like Errol Morris’s Thin Blue Line and Fog of War.
Glass was (and still is) in the much derided minimalist school. However look at his contemporaries John Adams and Steve Reich and you’ll find much to admire there.
“Everyday People” is the best o’ the bunch, you ask me. I freakin’ love Sly. He could be a difficult perfectionist and a bit of a prick (especially when it came to being a no-show for concerts). But he was hugely influential — no Sly, no Funk; no Sly, no Fusion; no Sly, no Psychedelic Soul (which prolly woulda saved the Temptations some embarrassment, but still …).
Agreed—I think “Everyday People” is a greater classic than anything else on that excellent list (aside from “Grapevine”). Sly had a knack for making incredibly catchy, danceable songs that were socially aware and positive without being cloying.
But I disagree with you about Psychedelic Soul—the Temptations have nothing to be ashamed of there, thanks to the genius of Norman Whitfield. A song like “Psychedelic Shack” might have silly lyrics but it still sounds great. And songs like “Ball of Confusion” are stone cold classics. There’s a two-CD compilation of that stuff which is actually called “Psychedelic Soul” and is definitely worth purchasing.
Yeah. I was thinking more about the Temp’s outfits. Poor bastards. 🙂
You have a point there…
Though pretty everyone dressed badly in the 70s. Elvis’s jumpsuits weren’t much prettier.
Point taken. The threads in those Ford and Carter years were some fugly. 🙂
Yeah, I agree. I’ve always liked Sly. Sly and George Clinton.
Jerry is, as always, correct. And now, two more indisputable facts:
1. Every song written since the year 2000, relies heavily upon the word, “woah.”
2. The best album of 2019 is the Teal album, and not a single song in it contains the word, “woah.”
There’s still good music out there but it’s not correlated with sales anymore. The music industry has changed so much thanks to the internet and streaming that the old Top 40 model of music no longer applies. Myself, I just listen to online radio stations that appeal to me (mostly public radio) and I’ve found there’s still good music to be had.
Agreed. I too have found some amazingly good music on the internet that most on this list probably have never heard, and likewise, others here have favorites that I have never heard of. Fortunately we live close to a great venue for excellent musicians – the eTown music hall.
“…oldies stations twenty years from now will still be playing the Beatles and not Maroon 5 or Ariana Grande”
Sadly there are many “oldies” stations nowadays that don’t even play 60s music! Their idea of oldies is stuff from the 70s to 90s. And good luck trying to find pop music from the 50s and earlier on modern non-satellite radio. This sort of disgusting cultural erasure should be a crime.
I am unashamedly a sixties and seventies fan.
The modern stuff is uninspiring.
To follow up a bit, it’s also true that thanks to the internet and in particular YouTube that a lot of classic rock from the 1960s and 70s is available. That didn’t used to be the case back when albums went out of print and radio stations didn’t want to play records that weren’t current. So the old music isn’t at such a disadvantage as it used to be, and to be sure much of it is great to hear again or hear for the first time.
I think this is a better explanation for the state of popular music today than thinking that there just aren’t any good musicians anymore.
And because I’m just feeling chatty today, here’s the definitive take on good old music from a true master of the guitar. Enjoy!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1000_Years_of_Popular_Music
Why am I not surprised to find more RT fans on WEIT? I’m enjoying the guitar work on his latest release, 13 Rivers.
I was JUST discussing Richard Thompson today at work. Two points: 1. I have now concluded that RT is my favorite guitarist. 2. Keep all sharp objects far away when listening to End of the Rainbow. There is no song more bitter. I will write a song The Beauty When Richard Thompson’s Bitter.
Before Dave Letterman retired he would feature current bands and singers at the close of his show. A lot of them were really good. I fon’t know if they ever reached the tops of the lusts but good music was being produced and performed.
Sometimes I will turn on my car radio yo try to find some good music but rarely find anything I like. And never two in a row.
Lusts. – lists/charts
Yeah, Letterman was great at promoting groups he liked. And he had good taste. I remember “The Screaming Trees” play on one of his shows… A somewhat popular Seattle grunge band.
I’d say the caveat here is that today’s *popular* songs “suck.” That doesn’t mean that today’s music sucks in general. But the overwhelming majority of what I would consider interesting music being made nowadays is not on mainstream radio. That was much less the case even in the 90s.
Yes, we can’t read into Jerry’s rant that all contemporary music sucks. He states contemporary pop music sucks. I agree with this premise.
Though I agree with the sentiment that today’s music is worse, I’m loathe to trsmust mainstream critics on the issue. Regardless, I think it comes down to one thing: corporitization/homogenization.
We see the same issue in other mediums that have come to be driven more and more by large corporations pursuing profit over artistic value. In movies, the big studios release more and more movies that attempt to piggyback off of trends, from superhero movies to shared universes and so on. In videogames, we see the biggest publishers do the same: a few years ago, every game had to be open-world. Then the online multi-player game became the newest trend, so all the big games needed to have that (and Bethesda has tried and failed to capitalize on that with Fallout 76 , for example). Now, the big trend is online battle royale. Like movies and music, the biggest games publishers have have pursued the most profitable trends, leafing to homogenization and no regard for artistic value.
In the end, it’s all the result of a drive to make more money.
I’ve been teaching guitar for 50+ years and hardly any student wants to learn to play tunes from the last 20 years, it’s mostly the 60s to the 90s. There are modern musicians doing interesting things, but they’re not ‘commercial’ and don’t get air time (=the men don’t look like pimps and the women don’t look like ‘bitches’).
And when I do analyse a modern song for students it’s the same 3-4 chords used unimaginatively, over and over (and no crimson or clover).
Conclusion – the modern music scene is more about hype/theatrics than musical talent or originality.
rz
Plus TATOOS!!!
Sorry, couldn’t help a Maroon 5 super-bowl dis.
Neil Young once said that if you always give people what they want, they get bored with it.
What I hear of current music is that it is overwhelmingly written from a kind of supine ‘struggle against the world’ position “I’ll make it somehow I just know it”. Jim Morrison didn’t have that attitude.
And no one takes any risks. And the lyrics are literal and one dimensional.
The only positive is that they’ve stopped pretending to have screaming orgasms on stage ala Robert Plant, and don’t bother with 10 minute drumming solos. Perversely, too, I imagine a ‘worst songs of the 2010s would be not be as inspiringly gut wrenching as a ‘worst songs of the 70s’ list would be.
Neil certainly tested that theory with Trans.
Yep– it took me 20 years to figure that one out. He actually chickened out of doing a whole record of vocoder music because he’d just signed on to Geffen Records and didn’t want to piss them off. Or at least at that particular point didn’t want to piss them off. Transformer Man (written about his son, born with cerebral palsy and dependent on a computer to speak) is a classic, as is Sample and Hold — a very prescient take on sex robots, being ordered by a fussy consumer who wants to avoid the problems with human lovers.
And speaking of Young, who are the contemporary equivalents of Young, Dylan, the Beatles, the Stones, the Doors, and so on? Ryan Tedder?
Steven Wilson is the only one that comes to mind for me. There are more to be sure.
“‘Crimson & Clover’ – Tommy James and the Shondells at The Bitter End .. NYC”
https://bit.ly/2DjsnTs
2:26 – 3:29. This live version is one of my favorite songs.
I, too, agree with Jerry on this. But here’s something I’m currently enjoying:
Aubrey Logan at Paste Studios
(Here’s hoping the link doesn’t embed.)
Guess I’m an outlier, but: Sinatra, Dino,Tony Bennett,Glen Campbell, Camelot,Music Man, Oklahoma…OH Well.
An important question that I keep asking myself about music :
What is being expressed?
This cannot be hidden, cannot be faked. No performer can hide it.
“Today’s music” – say the 2010’s – is certainly expressing something very different from the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, … ok 80’s, I’ll let you in … 90’s…
What, though, is not clear to me.
Most younger people listen to music on ear-buds and tiny little blue-tooth speakers. Sound quality sucks. The music doesn’t have to be interesting, any complexity would be lost anyway.
Yeah, I still have a fondness for those big bad-boy speakers from Bose and Pioneer, the kind you can feel thrumming in your gut and chest, with the bass that rattles windows in their casings.
Me too. 🙂 A 4′ tall pair of B&W DM640 are still the center piece of our den.
Due to the dynamic range compression it’s particularly difficult to listen to contemporary pop music for sustained periods – it’s tiring on the ears & I suspect it’s especially damaging with earbuds. TV & cinema ads use a hell of a lot of this compression in an attempt to drag eyes to the screen & we all can imagine how horrible that would be if ads played for a 45-min album length.
Music producers want their music to be noticed, but the compression wars are probably hurting everyone’s music sales – listening has become bloody exhausting like listening to neighbours falling out.
I suspect that partly explains the success of Ed Sheeran, Adele & Amy W: the producers are obliged to have quiet bits & loud bits & plenty of musical space for that type of singer/songwriter music to work. Same with most jazz & same with most classical.
But pop, dance & quite a few guitar bands are mixed dreadfully poorly today. Some of the better bands produce themselves or have tight control such as the magnificent Radiohead** – as much space & range as one could possibly want.
** generally they’d be too maudlin for our host though
One thing all the examples of music above have in common is the VU meter pictured. I believe it is still used today. It measures average peak power. Some of the modern music listed would probably pin the thing.
Culture changes, and opinions with it. Music industry is larger – and we call it “industry” – so it is successful enough.
I don’t listen to music (and rarely to the text) except if it can give me a dancing experience. Recently I have been fairly happy with Pharell William’s “Happy”.
We should also ask the “why” question. Why is pop music so bad?
Simple answer: music today or s created and marketed solely for the people who will buy it. That is to say, kids between 9 and 18.
The underdeveloped tastes and short attention spans of these consumers would necessarily demand the kind of rote garbage that they passed off as “music” nowadays. Probably 95% of it is just singing with some beat in the background.
Sixties rock was about rebellion. With Mick ‘n’ Keef still touring with the Stones in their 70s the youth and anarchic energy of music have become mainstream. So much for the Who and “hope I die before I get old” (and today an online petition would soon have those lyrics taken down). Sex and drugs and rock and roll? Today’s youth will settle for a caramel latte and a night in watching NetFlix. But they’re only rebelling against the culture of the generation that went before them. Plus ca change!
By the time I got to your comment my frame of mind was such that at first glance my mind registered P. Funk. For a moment there I thought the Mothership had returned! But alas, no.
I don’t begrudge the current generation its music, but I really don’t need to hear three songs in a row with the same hihat sample. To be honest, three measures of it and I’ve had enough. By the way, I’m a recording engineer and sometimes I have to participate to some degree in the problem behaviors, but at least I have an opportunity to give my opinion during the production rather than after the release.
Ah, this post really takes me back. I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s and I can still hear my long-gone parents bemoaning the loss of ‘real’ music, the big bands, Sinatra, et al. The more things change… ah, you know the rest.
I love the way the topic sets everyone alight. Our music, always there, we carry it around in our heads.
Dear PCC,
I agree most heartily with the sentiment expressed in this posting. I have found 2 current bands that I really enjoy and think that you would like.
The first is Greta Van Fleet. The singer has a sound very reminiscent of Robert Plant.
The second is Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. They have a sound very much like the old style R&B of the 60s. The lead man is pretty good, there’s one song where he makes his voice sound similar to Sam Cooke (It’s called “Howling at Nothing”).
This is not to suggest that today’s music doesn’t suck, but that there are a few diamonds in the rough.
I enjoy both bands you mention, and agree with the reality that there will always be good groups out there. Finding these diamonds in the rough is enjoyable. The 60’s and 70’s was a beginning. Now music has expanded exponentially. Even Jerry could find music today he likes. It would be weird if he couldn’t.
Interesting post which goes along well with being half way through Robbie Robertsons autobiography.
I’ve written this before, but even though I turn 60 this month, I enjoy a lot of pop music that’s played on the radio: Selena Gomez, Adele, Cardi B, Imagine Dragons, 21 Pilots, and a few others. I enjoy it more than the 70s idiotic/pretentious/sugary/ upbeat pop that I grew up with, that I can’t stand to listen to for more than a few minutes.
Music today is not just listened to, it’s watched as well. A good amount of effort has to go into producing music videos that will mesh with the songs.
I don’t think things are so dire. I like classical music too, and unlike others above, I enjoy listening to Philip Glass (my neighbor refers to his music as ‘that cacophony of sounds!)
To each his own.
I agree that modern pop music is mostly horrible. But “pop” hasn’t represented the best in non-classical, non-jazz music since at least the 80’s.
Also, 60’s bands could rip off old blues acts etc. without consequence or people even realizing it.
The 60’s generation then takes many of the most catchy cords, cord changes, melodies etc. and copyrights them for the next 95 years.
Then they sit back and criticize later generations for not being able to come up with songs that are as catchy or good as them.
That’s rich!