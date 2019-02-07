Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, February 7, 2019, and National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, honoring my favorite pasta. It’s also National Send a Card to a Friend Day. Will an email do? I will be emailing several friends.

On this day in 1497, the real “Bonfire of the vanities” took place as the followers of Girolamo Savonarola burned cosmetics, books, and works of art. The odious friar himself was executed the next year. On February 7, 1898, Èmile Zola began his trial for libel for publishing the famous defense of Dreyfus, “J’Accuse!” (Zola accused higher-ups in the French Army of perverting justice and anti-semitism. Zola was convicted but fled to England; when he returned, he accepted a pardon under the new government. Here’s the famous accusation:

I didn’t know we had a plague epidemic in the U.S., but, as Wikipedia recounts, it was on this day in 1900 when “a Chinese immigrant in San Francisco falls ill to bubonic plague in the first plague epidemic in the continental United States. 121 people caught the disease, and all but two died.

On this day in 1940, Walt Disney released his second full-length animated film, Pinocchio. (Do you know the first one?) Here’s a scene in which Pinocchio goes off to school, and there’s a CAT!

On February 7, 1962, the U.S. ban of all Cuban imports began, including Cuban cigars. But before he signed the bill, cigar lover JFK asked Pierre Salinger (or so I recall) to go out and buy a huge supply of H. Upmann Cuban cigars that would be legal. The ban is still in effect, making it tough to get the world’s best stogies.

On this day in 1986, the Duvalier dynasty ended in Haiti after 28 years as Jean-Claude Duvalier fled the country. “Baby Doc” died in 2014. On this day in 1997, NeXT merged with Apple Computer, paving the way for the Mac OS X. And an embarrassing statistic: it was on this day just six years ago when the state of Mississippi became the last state to officially certify the Thirteenth Amendment prohibiting slavery. (The amendment was passed by Congress in 1865!). Finally, and this again from Wikipedia, in 2014 “scientists announce[d] that the Happisburgh footprints in Norfolk, England, date back to more than 800,000 years ago [JAC: the paper says 750,000- 1 million years], making them the oldest known hominid footprints outside Africa.”

Here are two photographs of the footprint hollows taken from the PLoS ONE paper in which they were published; the paper’s caption is below the photo. The prints, attributed to Homo antecessor, were destroyed by the tides two weeks after they were uncovered.

Notables born on this day include Henri Fuseli (1741), John Deere (1804), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867), Alfred Adler (1870), G. H. Hardy (1877), Sinclair Lewis (1885), Eubie Blake (1887), Dock Boggs (1898), Buster Crabbe (1908), Matt Ridley (1958), Chris Rock (1965), and Ashton Kutcher (1978). Here’s what is probably Fuseli’s most famous painting, “The Nightmare” (1781):

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on February 7 include Henry Steinway (1871), Josef Mengele (1979), Doug Henning (2000), and Blossom Dearie (2009).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a pronouncement:

Hili: Traditional books and magazines are friendlier to cats than electronic media. Malgorzata: You have been saying that for years.

In Polish:

Hili: Tradycyjne książki i czasopisma są bardziej przyjazne dla kotów niż media elektroniczne.

Małgorzata: Od lat to powtarzasz.

A tweet from reader Barry: the world’s largest rodent is also the world’s chillest rodent.

Capybaras are the chillest animals on the planet pic.twitter.com/d2xDWrXKou — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 5, 2019

From Heather Hastie, who owns a cat that bangs on the door when it’s hungry (the cat below is not her cat):

An adorable (goat) kid; Heather says they’re like “human babies with hooves.”

Good morning from Bruce Wayne the baby goat pic.twitter.com/qwExzbPJWz — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) February 4, 2019

That IS a unit!

What an absolute unit 😮 pic.twitter.com/Qd1RuNmkTq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 4, 2019

I’m curious why the cat spaces the socks so evenly:

My cat keeps lining up my 9yo son’s socks. pic.twitter.com/Y8BxTjLV5Z — ghost mom (@radtoria) February 5, 2019

A cat destined to be spoiled its whole life:

Tuck me in please! pic.twitter.com/NvgyNuaULC — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) February 5, 2019

Ultima Thule, the planetesimal that’s about 32 X 17 km:

Beautiful new rendering of distant Ultima Thule by @_RomanTkachenko – even more little craters visible, plus its strange mosaicy lumpiness @NewHorizons2015 pic.twitter.com/6LVkQxbxMH — Jani Radebaugh (@radjanirad) February 2, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Stay tuned on this one. Could it be the thylacine (Tasmanian “tiger”)???

Now confirmed. The animal is not attributable to any other extant genus. This will take a while now from this point. I have to find time to go and find it myself, and there are lots of details to work through. You can now let your mammalogical imaginations run wild. https://t.co/pkxne8Yu24 — Kristofer Helgen (@khelgen) February 6, 2019

Let the damn cat in, for crying out loud!

This is my back door, but this is not my cat. pic.twitter.com/AkKgbWd0rD — Moira O'Donnell (@nervousbotanist) February 4, 2019

You could make this a further recursion by going to this spot and reading this tweet:

Sitting in a leather armchair in the London Library @TheLondonLib feeling drowsy. The man sitting next to me was snoring with a literary journal spread over his stomach. I opened my book, The Songlines by Bruce Chatwin, and read this paragraph. I slammed the book shut. pic.twitter.com/KJSeK1U75Z — Andy Miller (@i_am_mill_i_am) February 4, 2019