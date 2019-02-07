Today we have a new contributor, John Avise, whom I’ve known as a renowned phylogeographer (one who studies evolutionary biogeography from gene patterns); but I didn’t know he was also an excellent photographer. His passion is birds, and here are some of his photos. His IDs and captions are indented.
American Avocet, Recurvirostra americana:
American Kestrel, Falco sparverius:
Great Egret, Ardea alba:
Snowy Egret, Egretta thula:
Reddish Egret, Egretta rufescens:
A duck! A duck!
Bufflehead, Bucephala albeola:
Barn Swallow, Hirundo rustica:
Cliff Swallow, Petrochelidon pyrrhonota:
Black Phoebe, Sayornis nigricans:
Allen’s Hummingbird, Selasphorus sasin:
Wonderful imagery. I had never noticed that the snowy egret, and the other egrets seem to have no neck! It’s actually long head feathers laying back against their back for streamlining.