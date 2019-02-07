Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have a new contributor, John Avise, whom I’ve known as a renowned phylogeographer (one who studies evolutionary biogeography from gene patterns); but I didn’t know he was also an excellent photographer. His passion is birds, and here are some of his photos. His IDs and captions are indented.

American AvocetRecurvirostra americana:

American KestrelFalco sparverius:

Great EgretArdea alba:

Snowy Egret, Egretta thula:

Reddish EgretEgretta rufescens:

A duck! A duck!

BuffleheadBucephala albeola:

Barn SwallowHirundo rustica:

Cliff Swallow, Petrochelidon pyrrhonota:

 

Black PhoebeSayornis nigricans:

Allen’s HummingbirdSelasphorus sasin:

 

18 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    Hmmmm …. going with…..

    Dazzling!

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted February 7, 2019 at 9:12 am | Permalink

      Dazzling it is. You couldn’t have found a better word!

      Reply
  2. Terry Sheldon
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    Very nice! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  3. Ruthann L. Richards
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    I love birds almost as much as cats, and these are spectacular. Please, contribute some more!

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    Fantastic! Keep ’em coming, please. It is interesting how flying herons can streamline their bodies with feathers along the nape of the neck.

    Reply
  5. Frank Bath
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Great action shots.

    Reply
  6. CAS
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Thanks!

    Reply
  7. Charlie
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 9:05 am | Permalink

    So many great shots of birds in flight–how did he do that? Swallows are pretty fast little birds!

    Reply
  8. Janet
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    You are truly an artist. These are all very special. I especially love the Giant egret landing. Thank you.

    Reply
  9. Merilee
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    Beautiful, John! Especially the egret.

    Reply
  10. Liz
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    Love all of these. Especially the great egret and the bufflehead.

    Reply
  11. mayamarkov
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    Magnificent photos!

    Reply
  12. DTaylor
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 11:20 am | Permalink

    Wow! These are gorgeous. Especially enjoyed the Bufflehead and the Barn Swallow. Thanks!

    Reply
  13. Kevin Henderson
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Extra Wow. Those are remarkable. I like them all. Stunning.

    Reply
  14. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    Very nice John! I thought the avocet was flying on its back at first glance.

    Reply
  15. Joe Dickinson
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

    Impressive job catching sharp and striking images of such diverse birds in flight.

    Reply
  16. scottus humilis
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photos

    Reply
  17. rickflick
    Posted February 7, 2019 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful imagery. I had never noticed that the snowy egret, and the other egrets seem to have no neck! It’s actually long head feathers laying back against their back for streamlining.

    Reply

