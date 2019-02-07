More kerfuffles at Williams College

Gather ye around, and hear my prediction: Williams College, in Williamstown Massachusetts, widely regarded as the best small liberal-arts school in America, is on its way to becoming the Evergreen State College of the East. It is becoming hyper-woke in the same way that Evergreen State did before it imploded, with Evergreen’s enrollment and budget dropping precipitously. I may be wrong about Williams, but remember this prediction in two years.

I’ve already posted several times about Williams’s ongoing debate about free speech, and about how many students and faculty (including the student newspaper), are urging “nuance”—the balancing of free speech against “hate speech”. (I doubt that Williams has much hate speech; see below.) This is the same kind of invidious “balance” that sounds oh so reasonable but is a good way to censor speech you don’t like; and it’s the same kind of balance that, as I wrote this morning, British “hate speech” law tries to strike.

What’s happening at Williams is that several professors have asked for the College to adopt policy embodying the Chicago Principles of nearly untrammeled free speech (over 50 colleges have already adopted them). There followed pushback by students and faculty who don’t like the notion of free speech. Now the college President, Maud Mandel, has constituted a committee to examine the question and suggest policy. The way the committee was constituted concerns me, and I predict that it will not arrive at any consensus about freedom of speech, or, if it does, the consensus will involve restricting speech.

Here are two excerpts about the committee from the student newspaper, the Williams Record. First, who was appointed to be on it?

The 13-member committee will consist of students, alums, faculty and staff, and it will be led by Jana Sawicki, chair of philosophy. Student members, who were selected by the College Council Appointments Committee, will be Michael Crisci ’21, Eli Miller ’21, Rachel Porter ’21 and Conrad Wahl ’20. The committee also includes alum Mark Robinson ’02, staff therapist Alysha Warren, Rabbi Seth Wax, librarian Hale Polebaum Freeman and four other professors in addition to Sawicki: Senior Lecturer in Dance Sandra Burton, Assistant Professor of American Studies Eli Nelson, Professor of Political Science Cheryl Shanks and Chair and Associate Professor of Physics Fred Strauch.

There are 5 faculty members, 4 students, 3 staff, and 1 alum. Faculty, then, constitute 38% of the committee—as opposed to 100% of the Chicago committee (7 out of 7). There are almost as many students as there are faculty.

I find this deeply unbalanced, for faculty are not only older and more experienced than are students (call me elitist if you must), but faculty are at the College for the long term, while students are transitory. Further, students have shown more opposition to free speech than have faculty, though this is just my impression. I don’t have strong feelings about staff, except that one of them is a therapist (is she going to favor free speech as opposed to the “psychological damage” of hate speech?) and another is a rabbi (what expertise to rabbis have in free speech, and don’t they have an interest in protecting their faith?).

It should be clear that I want the committee to endorse the Chicago Principles, but this committee is front-loaded to avoid that. In a misguided attempt to get every faction of the college to participate in decision-making, President Mandel has shot herself in the foot. There will be no agreement that will come close to the Chicago Principles. But perhaps Williams wants to be on the side of censorship, in which case it’s abrogating its educational mission.

And then there’s this:

In a Jan. 9 email, while the committee’s roster was being formed, Mandel elaborated on the intent of the committee. “Williams, like other schools around the country, is debating how to uphold principles of open inquiry and free expression,” she wrote. “The debate has focused on how to do so while not providing a platform for hate speech, racism, or other forces that are corrosive to a learning community.” She further framed the committee’s mission as seeking input from across the campus community to find a proper balance.

The proper balance is the balance struck by the First Amendment: free speech except for speech the courts have deemed illegal, including harassment, libel, and speech that incites imminent violence. So, I predict either no outcome and no unanimity from the committee, or a weaselly statement of “balance” that doesn’t specify what speech is allowable.

In other news, two Williams professors, Kai Green and Kim Love, have left off teaching for the semester. Both are black professors and their non-teaching is a result of or in protest of what they claim are the violence, microaggressions, and hatred that they encounter regularly at Williams. Green is a (male) assistant professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality studies, while Love is an assistant professor of English. They’re created quite a stir with their failure to meet their classes this quarter. Green is on an “unexpected medical leave”, apparently involving recovery from racism, while Love, without warning, simply didn’t show up in her class, leaving students stranded and other professors in the department to pick up their loads. Both claim, and have claimed in the past, that they encounter “violent practices” from the College itself, as well as anti-blackness and transphobia. Click on the screenshot to read the Williams Record piece:

The article above highlights an essay jointly written by Green and Love in the Feminist Wire, an essay that details the racism they experienced. It’s below (click on screenshot). “Dr G.” self-identifies as “Kai” at the end.

But the article describes only a single possible incident of racism, and it didn’t take place on campus and didn’t even come from someone associated with Williams. The incident involved a local car mechanic who treated the pair badly when their car broke down. It likely does involve bigotry, but hardly instantiates the claim of Green and Love that a). Williams itself is committing “violent practices” against blacks or LGBTQ people, and b). that the pair experience daily racism and microaggressions. If you’re going to make that claim, and in fact stop teaching because of it (Love appears to have simply walked out of her class, as if on strike), you must document these claims.

In an attempt to see how pervasive “hate incidents” are at Williams, I looked at the College’s record of incidents reported either to the campus police or the local police, a record you can find here. Here are the data from 2015-2017, showing four incidents of “intimidation and harassment” in 2015, but none in the succeeding two years, and no other “hate crimes” reported. The chart below is full of goose eggs. Both Green and Love started at Williams in 2017. This supports the impression I had that Williams is not only a very diverse college, but one that is supportive of diversity and largely free of bigotry:

Why do I bother with this? First of all because the newspaper report about Green and Love’s absence seems to have thrown Williams into a bit of a turmoil. And yet their accusations of racism are similar to those that occurred at Evergreen State before it melted down: in other words, unsubstantiated accusations.

Until Green and Love can actually document how Williams is a racist institution that isn’t doing anything about ethnic and gender bias, and describe the incidents that have made them quit teaching, I’d be wary of denigrating the institution itself. Evergreen, too, was not a racist, sexist, or transphobic university, and yet many students insisted it was, leading to the demonization of Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying, the occurrence of thugs students roaming the campus with baseball bats, looking for racists, and then the big meltdown that made Evergreen State look ridiculous in the eyes of the country. It will be a long time, if ever, before Evergreen State becomes the kind of place where you’d want to send your kid.

Were I an administrator at Williams College, I’d be quite concerned that my university was being accused of structural and institutional racism. I would want to see if the complaints have merit before convening committees to fix a problem that may not exist. And I’d be concerned about the national reputation of the College, which heretofore has been high. Williams is not only a good college but a wealthy one, and incidents like these, and the College’s reluctance to embrace free speech, threaten to damage its reputation. Sadly, I don’t think that its President has the moxie to stand up for truth and free speech, or to stand against accusations of structural racism if they’re false.