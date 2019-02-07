British police threatened atheist for posting a nonbeliever sign in his yard

This story is from 2012, but the law still applies in the UK. The Public Order Act of 1986 remains in force, and it specifies this:
- (1) A person is guilty of an offence if, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, he:
- (a) uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, or
- (b) displays any writing, sign or other visible representation which is threatening, abusive or insulting
- thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress.
- (2) An offence under this section may be committed in a public or a private place, except that no offence is committed where the words or behaviour are used, or the writing, sign or other visible representation is displayed, by a person inside a dwelling and the person who is harassed, alarmed or distressed is also inside that or another dwelling.\
- (3) It is a defence for the accused to prove:
- (a) that he was inside a dwelling and had no reason to believe that the words or behaviour used, or the writing, sign or other visible representation displayed, would be heard or seen by a person outside that or any other dwelling, or
- (b) that his conduct was reasonable.
A fair number of readers have defended the “hate speech” laws of places like Canada and Germany, saying that these laws don’t make those countries any more dysfunctional than the U.S., where “hate speech” is legal. But for those who do defend “hate speech” laws, put this in your pipe and smoke it.
According to The Friendly Atheist, who got the story from the UK paper The Boston Standard, in 2012, a Brit named John Richards put up a small, letter-sized sheet of paper in his window that read as follows:
Yep, that horrible message, which happens to be true, that “Religions are fairy stories for adults.”
And for that Mr. Richards has been threatened by the police. The Boston Standard notes, in an updated report, that if anybody complains because they were offended by Richards’s poster, the coppers will ask him to take the sheet down. If Richards doesn’t comply, he faces arrest. As the paper notes, (my emphasis):
Officers say that they have not told John Richards he is committing an offence for displaying the poster but said he could only face arrest if he causes offence and refuses to take the poster down when they ask.
In a statement Lincolnshire Police said the 1986 Public Order Act states that a person is guilty of an offence if they display a sign which is threatening or abusive or insulting with the intent to provoke violence or which may cause another person harassment, alarm or distress.
The statement adds: “This is balanced with a right to free speech and the key point is that the offence is committed if it is deemed that a reasonable person would find the content insulting.
“If a complaint is received by the police in relation to a sign displayed in a person’s window, an officer would attend and make a reasoned judgement about whether an offence had been committed under the Act.
“In the majority of cases where it was considered that an offence had been committed, the action taken by the officer would be to issue words of advice and request that the sign be removed. “Only if this request were refused might an arrest be necessary.
Well isn’t that peachy? They give the guy a chance to do the right thing before taking him in.
Note that, according to the constabulary, the “right to free speech” is balanced here by a legal right not to be harassed, or even “alarmed or distressed.” I’m sorry, but that ludicrous balance is the basis of “hate speech” laws, and it’s not only dumb, but it’s inimical to free discourse. As Stephen Fry said, you don’t have the right not to be offended.
Here’s another example of alarming and distressing speech in Britain:
Now in this case somebody could complain to the bus company, which would be threatened with legal action if it didn’t take down the posters. And of course the famous bus posters were offensive to many believers, but who among us would argue that people have a right not to see these words?
And would you say that Richards’s sign is okay, but one that said, “There was probably no Holocaust” is illegal and should be banned? For such signs are illegal—in Germany and, I think, in Canada. This shows the slippery line between hate speech and free speech—and the reason why the line doesn’t exist in America. One person’s free speech, as I always say, is another person’s hate speech. Do not underrate the propensity of people to be alarmed or distressed by things that most of us would consider innocuous.
I won’t go on except to give free-speech advocate and attorney Ken White’s take on this ridiculous “Public Order Act” on the Popehat site:
. . . I’d like to say a word about character.
What is the character of a person who sees a sign like that in a pensioner’s window, and runs to the police to complain?
Could a person with such character stand up, against great odds, in the face of the the very casques that did affright the air at Agincourt? Could such a person do his duty, as England expected, at Trafalgar? Could such a person keep calm and carry on? Would such a person fight on beaches, on landing grounds, in fields and streets, in the hills, and never surrender? Is such a person capable of having a finest hour?
I ask because of this: societies that make rules like this one, encouraging its citizens to scamper mewling behind the skirts of the government when faced with the least offense, produce people with the character necessary to take them up on the offer. It is hard to imagine how a nation run by people of that character can endure — or at least, how it can endure as anyplace you’d want to live.
I would add “It’s hard to imagine how a college inhabited by people of that character could endure.” But many American colleges are just like that, and we’ll hear about one later today.
I’d be glad to hear from readers who think that there is a defensible line between free speech and hate speech, and, if you comment on this, please tell me exactly where that line is.
UPDATE: If you want a more recent example of thought policing by the UK cops, this is new (click on screenshot). Remember, he didn’t even write the damn tweet, he just liked it.
Yes – welcome to the Fascist State – the privileged position of belief systems. What gets my goat is that we allow swearing on ‘holy books’ in courts. If they are supposed to weigh evidence, what the hell is this god nonsense allowed in for?
In the US, witnesses aren’t required to swear upon a bible or to recite “so help me God.” The applicable evidentiary rule provides only:
“Before testifying, a witness must give an oath or affirmation to testify truthfully. It must be in a form designed to impress that duty on the witness’s conscience.”
When Krysten Sinema was sworn in by the bible puncher himself, Pence, she used a copy of the Constitution. She is likely an atheist, at least we hope so, but she says unaffiliated. That is probably far as you can go and still get elected.
In UK courts you are also not obliged to swear on the Bible. You can swear on other ‘holy’ texts appropriate to your religious beliefs or, if you are not religious, are allowed to make an affirmation.
The courts are supposed to weigh the evidence but in order to do so have to have a level of trust that the evidence is reliable. Where the evidence is the testimony of witnesses that means the court has to believe the witness is telling the truth. Perjury is a very serious offence, punishable by imprisonment and I suppose that the swearing/affirming is a little ritual that serves to underline to the witness the importance of being truthful rather than necessarily a mechanism to enlist the support of a deity in getting at the truth.
When I did jury service in England 8 years ago, two of the jurors affirmed (one being me). I think the other might have been a Quaker (the group who first won the right to affirm). I’m sure the others weren’t all practicing Christians, but they swore on the Bible nonetheless.
PS. Oh — and one of the young defendants!
Loop hole for the non Christians to sweat on the bible. 🙂 I had to swear something at, of all places, the Ministry of Transportstion, so they pulled out the bible & I said “can I take a civic oath” so she got a bit flustered, put the bible away and asked me to swear a non god oath.
Same here, though more than 40 years ago. Also, I was handed the wrong crib sheet, so there was a hiatus while they found the card I could actually read aloud! One of my fellow jurors admitted bprivately to not being a beliver, despite taking a religious oath, which failed to impress me… as did his ‘well, it doesn’t really matter’ comment.
Question: when you practiced, would you have ever counseled an atheist client to not swear upon a bible or recite the words “so help me god”? I imagine that, considering public opinion on atheists, the safest route for a criminal defendant is to do both, regardless of their beliefs.
Federal courts have done away with the use of bibles and “so help me God.” So have the state courts I’ve practiced in.
Anyway, I much prefer to have a Defendant stay off the witness stand.
I’ve always wanted to rent a billboard in the midwest and put something on it along the lines of “You don’t need God/a god to have morality” or “Morals don’t come from God/a god”, etc.
While living in Wyoming, PETA put up a billboard on I-80 in the middle of Cheyenne. It read: Jesus was a vegetarian. And it had a photo of that iconic Jesus face we all know. I thought it was hilarious, but the residents didn’t. It lasted less than 24-hours. The next day what was left of the billboard was in ribbons, blowing in the wind.
It is truly remarkable, the thin skins of the deluded masses.
On a similar topic from the UK, does everyone know that a teenage girl was recently convicted of a criminal offence for posting online rap lyrics containing the word “nigga”. She had posted the lyrics as a tribute to a boy who had been killed in a traffic accident. A policewoman decided that the word was “offensive” to her. The court then decided that intent and context was irrelevant, and so convicted the teenager!
Yes, really! This actually happened!
It’s so utterly arbitrary and capricious and ludicrous!
And, by the precedent of this conviction, I just committed a criminal offence by posting the above comment.
“then by quoting the song I am equally indictable. Should I also be put on trial? Should the prosecutors be arrested for reading out the lyrics in court? It’s the kind of endless cycle of which MC Escher would be proud. (He’s not a rapper, by the way.)”
Thanks, I hadn’t heard about this particular case. Unreal.
Is that spelling of the n word also verboten? I thought the whole purpose of it was to avoid the actual “er” ending as a work around.
Mission creep; before long referring to “the n word” will also be verboten.
The black policewoman who received the complaint about the Instagram post is Constable Dominique Walker, who is assigned to a Liverpool specialist police hate crime unit.
Before joining the police her brother Anthony [18yo] was murdered in July 2005 by a white guy who’d driven an ice pick into Anthony’s head. Dominique asked around & came up with a name for the killer – someone local she’d known since she was 3 years as it turned out.
She says she joined the force later partly to fight race hate crime & partly because she felt blame for not being there for her younger brother. The Liverpool Echo reports in April 2018:
In 2012 The Guardian: reported that she sits on the BPMA & also that…
All-in-all I am amazed the Instagram girl had to go to court as it’s clear her intention wasn’t race hate related. PC Dominique Walker would have to forward the details to the CPS to rule if the girl should be prosecuted OR PC Walker had it within her power [or her bosses power] to just have a chat with the girl – give her the opportunity to take the post down & maybe issue her with a police ‘caution’
I think the decision to go to court was politically motivated & the girl must have had a crap lawyer!
PS Above I’m not discussing the merits or otherwise of Brit race hate laws
The case does indeed seem much more about that PC’s personal issues than about a fair application of the law.
Someone sensible should have taken PC Walker aside and told her to get a grip.
Particularly disturbing to see professors in elite liberal arts colleges calling for: “Other democracies ban hate speech, why not the US”.
Sounds like the laws in the UK protect snowflakes! Let’s get out the crayons, coloring books, and puppies and put all those snowflakes somewhere where they feel safe! LOL!
It’s not necessarily the laws that are at fault, it’s how they are interpreted. The law talks about “harassment, alarm or distress”.
“Distress” was intended by Parliament to be something serious. If we talk about a fishing boat “in distress” in a storm, then it is serious, lives are at risk.
But the prosecutors and courts have decided that someone is “in distress” if they are slightly miffed or a bit perturbed at having seen something they regard as mildly offensive.
Well then, the makers of the law and the interpretators of the law all qualify as snowflakes! Case closed!
There is also the bit up there about how once a complaint is sent in, an officer will “attend and make a reasoned judgement about whether an offense had been committed under the Act.” I read that as giving a single police officer a great deal of leeway about enforcing this Act. I bet Mr. Richards had wished that an atheist police officer had been called!
Can’t bet on the police to be helpful or reasonable about this. Check out this tweet from the South Yorkshire Police official Twitter account. Apparently, they don’t have better things to do, despite the significant violent crime in their area.
A few decades ago in Britain it was normal to speak of a certain shade of brown as “nigger brown”, and a jam company had a logo of a cartoonish black figure called a gollywog. It seems to me that the present horror of the word “nigger” is an almost comical overreaction. Of course it is insulting and should not be in a decent person’s vocabulary (even for a shade of brown), but it is absurd to make its use an arrestable offence.
In fact the particular jam company mentioned also had ( in the 1970s)the (large)gollywog on both sides of the tail of the company aircraft and the registration of said aircraft was G-OLLY. This company was famous for its products and this symbol.
As a child growing up in post war UK we had golly cuddly toys and collected the golly symbols from the preserve jars, when we had enough we sent them off to the company and received in return a metal enameled lapel brooch. ownership of one of these was a minor status symbol.
Times have certainly changed.
I just looked that up, and wow. That would not last long now! There were many logos and lawn ornaments of old that would not be acceptable today.
At one time in America, the carved wooden Indian statues outside smoke-shops were ubiquitous. It’s still surprising though that sports teams get away with keeping offensive or patronizing names and mascots. In America, sports, like religion, get a pass.
There is an amusing Seinfeld episode that involves one of those wooden statues.
I remember it well! As a pre-teen I managed to collect five or six of the badges. The company concerned – Chivers – had a plant not far from where we lived, with one of the images (about 10ft high) over the main entrance. We all called it “the golliwog factory”.
Autres temps, autres moeurs!
Robertson’s, not Chivers!
My mum knitted me a golly when I was a child and I loved it. I don’t think I ever associated it with black people, but if I did it would have been positive.
Despite the fact that Enid Blyton made gollywogs the villains in her Noddy books. (Replaced by goblins in recent adaptations.)
UK courts/police have been heavy handed in these matters, but I think it’s right to restrict bigoted speech that incites hatred. Blatant racism, like a poster advocating holocaust denial should be banned.
Freedom of speech is not the ultimate value, but one value to be balanced against others.
The problem with your attitude is – who gets to decide? Tell us how that works?
Ultimately the courts would have to decide. This is often the case. There is a UK common law offence of causing a breach of the peace, which is defined thus:
“There is a breach of the peace whenever harm is actually done or is likely to be done to a person or in his presence to his property or a person is in fear of being so harmed through an assault, an affray, a riot, unlawful assembly or other disturbance.”
If it comes to court with no actual harm having been done, the court has to decide “how likely is likely?”
So by “court” do you mean the jury or a judge? Either way, the line is very fuzzy.
In the US, such statutes are generally construed to mean when a “reasonable person” would be put in fear of physical harm. Such laws can be difficult to apply in close cases (as nearly all laws tend to be), but are reasonably straightforward in most cases.
I’m not sure applying a “reasonable person” standard as to what is “offensive” would provide much clarity or consistency regarding the application of a hate-speech statute.
Also, enforcement of “breach of the peace” statutes isn’t likely to have a chilling effect on any conduct that’s protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution. Statutes directed at speech are likely to have such an effect.
As our host asked, can you tell us where that line lies?
Can you propose the wording for a rule that the police, prosecutors, and judges can apply readily and consistently so as to distinguish between prohibited and protected speech?
If you’re going to have such a rule at all, it’s crucial to make it a “bright line,” one that will not have the “chilling effect” of dissuading citizens from engaging in protected speech out of fear of arrest and prosecution.
I’m pretty sure it would be impossible to have a completely bright line. There will always be ambiguity, and there will always be differences in opinion about what is likely to cause harm. It’s always going to be somewhat of a judgement call, and attitudes will change over time. As ideas and culture changes, so will attitudes about what speech is acceptable.
And that ambiguity is how you slide from reasonable restrictions to things like this: https://twitter.com/syptweet/status/1038891067381350401?lang=en
Or the man who was convicted for jokingly teaching his dog to do a Nazi salute.
Or comedians being fined in Human Rights Tribunals for making jokes in Canada.
Or Germany performing raids on people’s homes for tweets and online comments: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/20/world/europe/germany-36-accused-of-hateful-postings-over-social-media.html
Sorry, I’d post more links, but two is the limit before the auto-moderator eats one’s comment.
Oh, and let us not forget that now website like Facebook and Twitter can be held responsible in these countries, like in Germany (where they can be fined up to 50 million Euros). Of course, this will simply chill all speech that could possibly be construed as offensive, since these sites can’t hire a team large enough to police all their comments. So, the sites that have now become the de facto public forum of modern times will be chilled by these laws. We’re already far enough down the slippery slope to know that all of this was wrong to do.
Others may wish to correct or refine this, but I think that what we have over here are laws protecting even offensive speech unless it is directed at particular individuals (not a race or other group, but at specific persons), while also directly threatening violence.
I believe there is a problem, though, which is that there are online trolls that gang up on some poor individual, filling their social media sights with extremely offensive stuff about a particular person, and bring up violence a lot, but they manage to steer just outside the lines of where the law seems to be. The trouble there is that the chosen victim cannot really separate in their minds direct threats versus indirect threats. To them, it feels much the same. So that seems to outline the law in this country, but admittedly there are problems with it.
There is a federal criminal statute, 47 USC section 223, that prohibits the use of telecommunication devices “to repeatedly initiate communication during which conversation or communication ensues, solely to harass any specific person[.]”
The conduct you describe appears to run afoul of this law.
“A fair number of readers have defended the “hate speech” laws of places like Canada and Germany, saying that these laws don’t make those countries any more dysfunctional than the U.S., where “hate speech” is legal. But for those who do defend “hate speech” laws, put this in your pipe and smoke it.”
Indeed… this kind of thinking bothers me so much. Its basically saying that its ok if a few individuals who have hurt nobody get harassed by the state, potentially lose their livelihood or go to jail (this has happened in the UK) are just some eggs that need to get broken to make the civil society cake. This is probably the first line they spew in room 101.
How could one argue with such a good argument, especially when covering the character of the offended. However, always remembering whatever your offensive line may be, you will have to face the music of the public. As the politicians in Virginia are learning, you don’t gain any points for stupid, although this is often not the case in politics.
So would a Muslim be able to report a Christian for a Christian religious message because it made the Muslim feel threatened?
Presumably. Would it depend who got to the courthouse first, or is there an automatic direction assumed?
Could you read the official doctrine of the head of state on the street outside her palace? Within 50 yards of a mosque?
Crowned to rule by divine right, but whose divinity? and if not mine am I am offended? The opportunities are never ending!
As an atheist, could I not claim that the Q’uran threatens me with death and that therefore it should be banned? Is that not an egregious example of hate speech? A similar claim could also be made about the hell of the New Testament…
Not to mention all those Mosaic laws in Leviticus punishable by death in the OT.
My notion on that is no if it was a straight-up Christian message: “Jesus is the son of God”. But if it was this: “Jews and Muslims will burn in hell”, then maybe. There is a difference in tooting your own opinions while not referring to others, but it is different to publicize negative stuff about other people.
Not all hate speech laws are the same. Canada’s are very different from the UK and Germany, despite the alt-right propaganda that is often repeated south of the border.
So, where is the line?
It’s specified in legislation. Canada doesn’t recognize offence as hate speech. It also allows for criticism of religion. So, there is a very clear line in the way the law is laid out. After that the line is further explored in courts in the rare case it gets that far.
Well, I don’t know how the courts work in UK, but, on a strict reading of the law, it says: “…with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress…”. So, I would argue that it is not enough that some snowflake feels harassed, alarmed or distressed, but that the alleged offender really had the “intent” to do so. Could the accused just say he didn’t intend to cause offend? How would anyone prove what was in his mind? I would argue that it is “reasonable” to conclude, after a careful consideration of the texts and the pertinent history, that religions are indeed fairy tales. It should be for the accusers to prove that I do not hold this opinion reasonably and sincerely but just to harass them… Of course, I am being to naive.
Does one have to believe in fairies?
I’m curious if the dynamics of social pressure are different in the UK than they are in the US – in other words, if free speech laws more or less result in the policing function being outsourced to society at large (or if societal outrage exists in both cases, regardless.) For example, this man essentially posted a vaguely insulting (as in it basically says “Aren’t you dumb for believing this” condemnation of other’s beliefs) statement about what people should believe (I suspect if it had been framed in a positive, ‘showing his individualism’ way – “Proud Atheist!” or some such thing – it would have been received differently.)
In the US, if you want to go on the offensive in preaching a particular belief, it’s not that there aren’t functional restrictions, they’re just not enacted by law enforcement. For example, if you were in deep gun-country Florida, you would probably be fine announcing to people via bumper sticker or yard sign that “Abortion is murder!”. If a Muslim in the same area displayed a statement like “Allah is judging sinners!” in such a manner, however, they would probably want to invest in a security detail. The “religion is a fairy tale” sentiment probably (probably) wouldn’t be as much of a security risk, although I’d bet dollars to donuts the guy would have a steady stream of people knocking on his door trying to convert him. The same dynamic is now also present, of course, in far Left circles, where lives and careers can be ruined by outrage mobs over expressing the wrong kind of sentiment.
Either way, I am still in favor of free speech laws. The US has always had its libertarian, wild west aspect, and I think this is part of what has made is such a successful nation. Of course for any topic there are always grey areas – I was reading yesterday about Michelle Carter and the texting suicide case, for example. My intuition is that she did commit a crime (Assuming she was mentally healthy enough to know what she was doing – that part of the story is not clear to me. It’s hard to tell if she was a sociopath looking for attention or genuinely so mentally disturbed herself that she saw herself as ‘saving’ her boyfriend by ending his suffering.) in that if you are with someone in a car who wants to rob a bank, and you yell “Shoot! Shoot!”, then you’re taking part in a murder, not exercising your free speech. On the other hand, the ACLU has condemned the ruling, and they are much more the experts on such things than I am.
By the logic of this decision almost any statement of opinion could result in the police knocking on your door. It very probably was not the intention of Parliament when it passed this law that such innocuous statements should result in prosecution but it is a good example of how, often, when legislation is enacted as a kind of panic response to “the need to do something about” this or that problem, bad laws result. In response to the threat of terrorism (which in fact is a very minor cause of mortality in the UK), successive governments have attempted to pass increasingly repressive laws that erode our rights as citizens of a supposedly free, democratic state.
It cannot be stated often enough that the right to freedom of speech only has any meaning at all if it is understood to include the right to say things that other people find offensive, disagreeable or uncomfortable.
I am confident that it would be legal to place that sign in Germany.
Generally, the hate-speech laws are understood as a counter-law to fascism, and have to be negotiated with the Meinungsfreiheit (freedom of opinion), which is actually in paragraphed 5 of the Grundgesetz (Foundational Law). The most robust, most core part of the jurisprudence.
Germany’s hate-speech laws are long a fixture of the Far Right, who really are annoyed that they can’t proudly wear swatiskas, SS runes and spread holocaust denial. These things really are illegal, and have their roots in “de-nazification”. They’re also far from ambiguous, and don’t create a situation where you have to “watch your tongue”.
A problem exist around art, but the law is generally on the side of the artist. The spirit of the law is curbing fascist activity and I think it was applied that way robustly for decades.
If there was a swatiska parade of a handful of people, the world would pile on for weeks, so it’s pretty smart to prevent that also out of national interest.
I don’t agree with everything, because the forbidden symbols create a large halo of “similar” symbology that get tainted and then are owned by the Far Right. The laws also make anti-fascist education more difficult in our age, because algorithms and “better safe than sorry” conduct by YouTube etc scan for symbols, not for context. But I understand why these laws exist.
Other than that, Volksverhetzung is similar to other laws in every nation I can think of, where it is illegal to incite violence against groups or individuals.
Thanks for the detail. I have some sympathy for laws in one country, targeting glorification / denial of particular, foundationaly important, events in its own history.
How much creep has there in the german laws, or their application? For instance the anglo-world throws the word fascism around very loosely these days… I’m wondering whether such things have driven any widening of the application of these laws. Into modern questions unrelated to historical nazism.
And also (perhaps related) do any of these laws cover communist history too? Would you get into trouble for having a rally dressed up as the Stasi command, or loudly denying any facts of post-45 history?
If the consequence of not complying with the “request” is the loss of your freedom, is that really a request?
It seems odd too that the laws balance the right of someone not to be made to say, “Oh, my Gowd!”, against another persons right not to be incarcerated without good cause. In that case, incarceration could be considered cruel and unusual punishment, according to the 8th Amendment.
I like to defend free speech most of the time, but I do think there is a line between it and hate speech. (This guy’s sign certainly does not fall in the hate speech category). If there is a group in society who have been recognizably and continually oppressed in history, (who are maybe finally beginning to get a little justice and fair treatment), and that group is targeted by an insulting or dismissing sign or article, visible by the public and displayed in a public place, I think the line has been crossed into hate speech. Especially if that sign or article incites violence or any other type of life changing event (or intends to do so) that would impinge on the freedom of individuals of that group. A sign or article like that would ostensibly not bother just the group of people targeted but all of those of us who have recognized the oppression and decided to, as a society, end it. It ‘should’ be an easy thing to spot.
I would love to display some signs that I wouldn’t consider hate speech on my lawn, lol. I don’t do it (here in Ontario, Canada), not because of any law, but because a) I run a business and people here probably wouldn’t like my signs, b) I need to live in this town for a while longer, and c) there are way too many other signs displayed in this area on people’s lawns or in front of businesses, or at the sides of farm fields, that target many of the things I believe in, so that I know how my signs in opposition to them would be received. If that law in the UK applied here, maybe I could get them to take their signs down so I wouldn’t have to be annoyed, angered and feeling like my views on some topics are unwelcome where I live, every time I go for a walk or out in the car. But, I don’t think it does, and I will grudgingly allow this free speech, because in theory at least, I am ‘allowed’ to do the same thing to them. Even though I do feel the hate in it, and don’t feel the same freedom. For all I know, I am in the majority here, it may just be that these sign-making people really like to make their opinions known. At least I feel safe. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have signs like this all around that made me feel like I was personally in danger.
Anyway, that is just my take on things, thanks for providing an outlet to express it!
I presume, then, that you’d want to ban a poster that said “Islam is a religion of hate”, right? After all, that sign insults “a group who have been recognizably and continually oppressed in history.” Or, “Judaism is a dumb religion.” (After all, Jews have historically been oppressed more than muslims.
If you think those signs ARE okay, why are they?
Actually I don’t think either of those posters would be ok to put up in a public place, on their own, and without any further explanation to whatever point the person making the sign may have had. If someone has those opinions and can somehow back them up with what they think are facts, I think it would be ok for them to explain that this is their opinion and why they think those things in an editorial space somewhere. A place where it would be easy for public discourse to ensue. Let the exchange of ideas, however right or wrong, begin. Any idea, however right or wrong, is debatable, and I think that is kind of the point of a hate speech law, to make it so people aren’t just barraged with disturbing things that are in practice difficult to counter. A poster or sign doesn’t really allow for that, on its own, does it? Also, specifying particular religions to pick on without any explanation why… shouldn’t that make us all uncomfortable given what we’ve learned from history? I personally, no matter what my own opinions on these topics might be, wouldn’t want to be going about my daily business and seeing posters out there with this kind of thing on them. Would you? Or would you want to be on your way out of the grocery store and see a poster on the bulletin board saying “Atheism is stupid!”? Same situation, perhaps even more so. A free EXCHANGE of ideas is what we want, isn’t it? So maybe amend my earlier comment to allow an article, if it doesn’t incite violence or impingement of human rights and freedoms.
How about a sign that simply read, “Matt. 27:25” held outside a synagogue. Would that be okay?
So being pro-abortion could be considered hate speech to unborn babies who have been murdered in the millions?
In case it is not obvious, this is not my opinion but the opinion of legislators in many of the US states.
You may be overestimating the auditory acuity of the unborn. 🙂
Define ‘hate speech’ and give some examples of it.
Also, would a little sign reading, ‘Allah is gay’ qualify?
I think I did define it, at least a little better than our Canadian hate speech laws do. Why don’t you decide for yourself if they do, since you have come up with these examples, based on what I have said?
I suspect he just got fed up with being disturbed by the door to door religionists and if he had reported their ‘hate speech’ he would have been told where to go. Same if I complained about the posters outside the churches up this end of Lincolnshire and the annoying ringing of bells on Sunday mornings (we have incompetent ringers, it isn’t pretty).
As far as I can see, there is no line that can be usefully defined and current definitions in UK law could affect just about anything, even comedy gigs, if someone decides that they are offended (usually they are also threatened by whatever words are used).
Over here we might just put a sign on the door – No Solicitors In Britain that would probably offend all the lawyers.
we have a sign near our front door here in NS Canada which states “Do not let the cats out, regardless of what they tell you” I am not sure if they are offended.
Which end of Lincolnshire are you, Serendipotydawg? I’m just south of Lincoln (North Hykeham).
/@
No problem, it is an affectation not worthy of worrying about!
I am as far north as you can get without bathing in the Humber (actually, we are about a mile or so from the bank, but I do see it regularly).
It seems that Mr Richards contacted the police himself to get clarification on the law, and they explained it, so ‘threatened’ wasn’t really accurate:
So the police statement shouldn’t be read as applying to this specific case, but to signs in general. As far as the general case goes, yes, you could be arrested in England for an ‘offensive’ sign on your property visible to the general public. What is offensive would have to be determined.
No doubt there’s also more to the story about the guy liking a transphobic tweet. Seems highly unlikely the police would pounce on him for that, without him, say, having a history of harassment. Anyway, we should be wary that we’re only getting his side of the story in the Metro report.
I think you have too much trust in government if you consider its repressive measures against an individual as a proof of the guilt of this individual.
I suppose he does have a “history of harassment”, I mean, he has presumably liked other tweets as well.
The UK police are free to provide their version, but they do not. And they have a history of harassment of people with non-fashionalble speech. They have put search posters for some guy who had ranted in a bus against Muslims, they have gone after a girl for posting rap lyrics containing “nigga” (see comments above), they have arrested fathers trying to rescue their young daughters from Muslim rape gangs.
Maybe I didn’t read the post carefully enough. But is there any info about who was offended, or what their claim was? And if an atheist message is considered offensive, what about, say, signs for churches, mosques, etc.?
See comment #20
Neither of the signs in question qualifies as hate speech and both should be allowed under the rubric of free speech.
That said, what does it say about the character of a person that they would go out of their way to publicly denigrate other people’s beliefs? If the totality of a person’s own belief system can be reduced to scorn, I’d say that person is in trouble. Far better, I would think, to lose the snark and state one’s beliefs positively. E.g., “Stop worrying and enjoy life” is a fine and worthy sentiment without the added conjecture that “There probably is no God.”
In short, my problem with such signs is not that they are “threatening, abusive or insulting,” but that they are gratuitously unkind.
“If the totality of a person’s own belief system can be reduced to scorn” – OMG I have to steal this for use somewhere, sometime. It’s perfect!
This depends entirely on the nature of the beliefs being ridiculed. There is nothing inherently wrong with ridicule.
You see the statement and assume it is targeted at believers. It’s targeted at religion. Religion is an idea. You cannot be unkind to an idea.
Is it not a good thing to tell someone who is worried that what is worrying them is an imaginary construct if that is a “deeply held conviction” of yours (based on a fair amount of evidence, to boot)? 🙂
With regard to your example, Gary, I think the second sentence presupposes that one of main things worrying people and keeping them from enjoying life is fear of eternal damnation.
Do the billboards that say “Jesus Saves” or “America is a Christian Nation” (as the one posted by the First Baptist Church said) similarly run afoul of your “denigrate other people’s beliefs” standard?
This is an important point. The atheist bus slogans were created as a rejoinder to a bus poster by an evangelical group called JesusSaid.org promoting a site asserting that all non-Christians would burn in hell for all eternity. Seen in that light, they are comparatively innocuous!
IIRC, “probably” was added to avoid potential legal problems.
“There is no God” might be distressing (Oi! Nietzsche! No!), but “There is probably no God” is innocuous.
Not really, Ken, since both of your examples are positive statements, whether true or false, about one’s beliefs; neither of them says anything pejorative about contrary beliefs.
I suppose one could generously say the same about “There probably is no God,” but hardly about “Religions are fairy stories for adults,” which perhaps better illustrates my point about going out of one’s way to denigrate other people’s beliefs.
But then, I’m a “Worry about yourself!” kind of guy, so I may be over-reacting. Always good to hear from you.
“Religions are fairy stories for adults.”
This is actually a pretty safe statement to make, even if someone gets offended and complains and the police then decide that it falls under a “hate speech” law.
The good Mr. Roberts can beat the rap by pulling a Tippett-Armstrong.
“Religion is an art form, the stories we tell ourselves to express the inexpressible and partake in the intimations of transformative transcendence which are the primal narrative(s) of being (Being.) Theology thus is poetry, mature fairy stories which give voice to an enchanted sense of presence within the sacred (Sacred.)”
The judge will dismiss the case. Quickly.
Maybe it is time for us in the UK to start making compalints under this law about religous signs outside Churches etc to show how stupid it is (the law).
The blasphamy laws were final killed off complaints about jerry Springer the Opera showing how unworkable a daft they were.
So many typos, brain broken.
That sounds like a plan.
No wonder the cops in Britain are nicknamed ‘busies’. I assure you that any Toronto cop who responded to a complaint like this would have a new asshole by the end of shift, courtesy of his duty-sergeant.
Are they? I can’t recall hearing or reading that before.
And I should add that you are allowed to wear Nazi paraphernalia and deny the holocaust in Canada and before someone says “Ernst Zundel” he was not deported to Germany for denying the holocaust, he went to the US and got booted out of there for visa overstay then tried to claim refugee status in Canada when Germany had a warrant for his arrest where he was a citizen and Canada handed him over to Germany. Here is an article about it: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/lets-try-zundel-denial/article749020/
Here is all about Zundel’s deportation
Here are the places where you can’t deny the holocaust (Canada is not there)
So Soviet Kanuckistan is still pretty free. We even allowed Communism during the Cold War.
Then there’s this: Assistant head ‘threatened’ in LGBT teaching row.
/@