Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, February 6, 2019, and National Chopsticks Day, blatant cultural appropriation when the utensils are used by non-Asians. It’s also the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation, Ronald Reagan Day (in California), and Waitangi Day in New Zealand (see below).

News of the day, revealed by the Washington Post. Uh oh. . . . . If the Outrage Mob has its usual way, Warren now has no chance to be elected President in 2020.

This is not good. Elizabeth Warren listed her race as “American Indian” on a State Bar of Texas registration card. WAPO’s @AnnieLinskey @AmyEGardner scoop Full Story: https://t.co/hf4U83WtI5 pic.twitter.com/K1eJKr5wZn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2019

As the Washington Post reported:

The Texas bar registration card is significant, among other reasons, because it removes any doubt that Warren directly claimed the identity. In other instances Warren has declined to say whether she or an assistant filled out forms. The card shows her name, her gender and the address for the University of Texas law school in Austin, where she was working at the time. On the line for “race,” Warren neatly printed, “American Indian.” She left blank lines for “National Origin” and “Physical handicap” and signed the document. “She is sorry that she was not more mindful of this earlier in her career,” said Kristen Orthman, a Warren campaign spokeswoman. Warren filled out the card after being admitted to the Texas bar. Warren was doing legal work on the side, but nothing that required bar admission in the state, according to her campaign.

On this day in 1819, Thomas Stamford Raffles founded Singapore. And on February 6, 1840, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, establishing New Zealand as a British Colony (Queen Elizabeth is still the Queen of New Zealand!). On this day in 1918, the vote was given to British women who were over 30 and “met certain property qualifications”, which apparently were women “who resided in the constituency or occupied land or premises with a rateable value above £5, or whose husbands did.”

On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II became Queen of England when her father George VI died. According to Wikipedia, At the exact moment of succession, [Elizabeth] was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotelin Kenya.” I guess she wasn’t crowned until later.

I was in Boston when the Great Blizzard of 1978 occurred on February 6, burying cars up to their rooftops. The streets were blocked for days, and people were cross-country skiing in Harvard Square. (The snow removers also made a huge pile of snow in the Square, and people were skiing downhill on it!) Here’s a photo from Rhode Island (not mine):

Finally, on this day in 1988, again according to Wikipedia (Greg promises us an article on why Wikipedia is a failure), “Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo.” Here’s the slam dunk, achieved as Jordan’s last (and winning) effort in a slam dunk contest with Dominique Wilkins. The famous dunk starts at 2:03, and it’s a doozy.

Notables born on this day include Aaron Burr (1756), Edwin Krebs (1834), Babe Ruth (1895), Ronald Reagan (1911), Eva Braun (1912), Mary Leakey (1913), Tom Brokaw (1940), Bob Marley (1945), Michael Pollan (1955), and Rick Astley (1966).

Those who died on February 6 include Joseph Priestly (1804), Isabella Beeton (1865), Gustav Klimt (1918), King George VI (1952; see above), Barbara Tuchman (1989), Salvador Luria (1991; Nobel Laureate), Danny Thomas (1991), Arthur Ashe (1993), and Max Perutz (2002; Nobel Laureate).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is birdwatching:

Hili: This bird is an invasive species. A: Why do you think so? Hili: It wasn’t present in our garden yesterday.

In Polish:

Hili: Ten ptak to gatunek inwazyjny.

Ja: Dlaczego tak sądzisz?

Tweets from Heather Hastie. First we have a wannabee Ceiling Cat:

Me when people come round to visit. pic.twitter.com/sWi5gACrpd — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 4, 2019

A seal on a whale!

King of the world, Ma!

You'll never be as cool as this alpaca wearing sunglasses. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y13E6V1tM6 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 4, 2019

You know what this is, right?

Tweets from Matthew. The first describes apparent Müllerian mimicry in moths: two toxic species come to resemble each other to “make it easier” for the predator to learn the feature (in this case, the sound made by the moth) and avoid both:

New paper alert! Here we describe the first example of anti-bat sound production in a micromoth. They acoustically mimic larger tiger moths to warn bats not to eat them. https://t.co/VrbDFLCxWW — Tom Neil (@TomNeil4Real) February 5, 2019

For the footie fans. Matthew adds this caution before you go to the full cartoon:

Squires’ footie cartoons are full of pop culture and footballing references that only he gets all of. The comments often clear things up. You may or may not wish to post the cartoon, I can’t help you explain it all. This one is all about Everton and their managerial history and the cat.

Here’s this week’s Guardian cartoon, which may have overplayed the cat thing: https://t.co/9NAm9AKUCn — David Squires (@squires_david) February 5, 2019

How can you photograph them when your camera is covered with them. Twitter’s translation: “The cameraman will come closer to the animal system, but this is the strongest I’ve ever seen.”

Tweets from Grania. The first one demonstrates that cats know perfectly how to make themselves comfortable.

In the tweet below, is Shappi referring to this Instagram post? Or maybe this one?

I’m getting better at @instagram. Only 100 people unfollowed me after my last post. #progress — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 5, 2019

I don’t think this cat bathroom is woke enough, as it shows only two genders: