Scientists: buy some publicity!

I got this unsolicited email with the provocative header “You are featured in Yahoo News.” Well, it wasn’t about that, it was an inducement to write an article for some company about my research, with said company implying that they could place the article in Yahoo News. And the soliciting agency, “The Scientific News, Ltd.” is on LinkedIn as a “public relations and communications” firm.

Why would they do this? Check out the PS! (I’ve put it in bold).

I can’t imagine anything more duplicitous than a PR service soliciting science articles in a sneaky way and then expecting the scientist to PAY for this publicity. That’s not news; it’s advertisement! And it’s what predatory journals do. I suspect that nobody would buy the damn articles, anyway.

This may well be a complete scam, but one thing is for sure: if Yahoo News is reputable, they wouldn’t take article from this source.

Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne, I am Amy R. Fife, Editorial Assistant, The Scientific News Ltd., contacting you with the reference from our Editorial Board. As Yahoo! news receives millions of hits each day from a very broader audience including professionals and students, only a few exceptional researchers are selected and invited to submit their work, and you are invited! We are a specialist agency “Scientific News Ltd.” working within the research community to produce high-value, impactful communications content for researchers. This content is made available to a broad global audience and distributed to over 500+ premium news sites including Yahoo! News, Google News, WND, Bing News, Ask, CBS, CNN, Bloomberg & More, which also include key research community actors, research peers, government figures, funding agencies, policy makers, NGOs, charities, schools and libraries, investors and commercial entities, and many more. We can help you feature you and your research work in Yahoo! News, and other 500+ Premium news outlets. All we need is a news article specially written for Yahoo! by explaining in detail about your research in layman language and send it to us. If you want us to write the news article for you, just send us your articles, so that our editors can write about you and your work and will broadcast the same in Yahoo! News, and 500+ Premium News Channels. We believe that publishing with Yahoo! News will be of great value to you, and will help you reach your research with a worldwide recognition. It is going to impact your profession in a major way. Publishing enables us to collaborate and share ideas with, as well as learn from, the broader scientific community. As Yahoo! news and other 500+ associated News sites receive millions of hits each day from the very broader audience including professionals and students to the general public. You and your research can reach Millions Through Yahoo! News and 500+ Premium News Sites to increase your presence online and in the search. A News highlighting the successes and advancements made by you can be a great way to build trust and credibility in your field of Research. If you are interested in our proposal, just send us your articles or published article links, so that we can send you more details. Nothing is more important to us than the satisfaction of those we work with. I’m sure we will live up to your expectations. The package includes publishing in Yahoo! News along with 500+ major news outlets. PS: Standard Article Processing Chages [sic] Apply. All the best Amy R. Fife | Editorial Assistant

The Scientific News Ltd.

160 City Road, Kemp House,

EC1V 2NX, London. U.K

Here are more data from Endole. This is apparently a new company, and it’s up and scamming:

Does Amy Fife exist? Who know? I can’t find her on the Internet.