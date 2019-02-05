Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 5, 2019, and that means that this evening I get to go to the Great Debate between Dan Dennett, Reza “I’ve blocked Coyne on Twitter” Aslan, and William Schweiker, described as a “respected religious ethicist”. I think there are still free tickets left, too: click on the screenshot below for a description of the discussion, and get your tickets here. The moderator is David Nirenberg, Interim Dean of the University of Chicago Divinity School, so I guess it’s three to one against Dan.
On a more mundane note, it’s National Frozen Yogurt Day, for people who want to fool themselves into thinking they’re eating healthy, and National Weatherperson’s Day in the U.S.
The Year of the Pig is here! It’s Chinese Lunar New Year, and Google has an animated Doodle:
On this day in 1597, as depicted in the movie “Silence”, 26 Japanese Christians were crucified (and speared) by the Japanese government; their Christianity was deemed a threat to Japanese society. On February 5, 1852, the Hermitage Museum opened in St. Petersburg. I spent two days there and think that, considering both the art and the building, it’s the best art museum in the world. On this day in 1869, the world’s largest alluvial gold nugget was found in Victoria, Australia. Called the “Welcome Stranger“, it was 1 by 2 feet across and weighed 78 kilograms.
On February 5, 1885, King Leopold II of Belgium, using money loaned him by his own government, established the Congo (or rather “the Congo Free State”) as a personal fiefdom owned by himself, as if it were his backyard. Until 1908, when he ceded the state to Belgium as a colony, Leopold’s brutal policies resulted in the death of between 1 and 15 million Congolese people. A popular book about this horrible episode is shown below (click on link to order it). I am going to read it when I finish (tomorrow!) Walter Isaacson’s biography of Albert Einstein, which is very good albeit a bit weak on the physics. It’s well worth reading, though, and more engaging that Abraham Pais’s biography of Einstein. Anyway, the book below is recommended by many:
On this day in 1909, Leo Baekeland, a Belgian chemist, announced the creation of the world’s first synthetic plastic, Bakelite. I had a Bakelite clarinet as a kid, but the plastic is no longer used as it’s brittle.
On February 5, 1919, the United Artists organization was founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith. In 1924, the Royal Greenwich Observatory began broadcasting the hourly Greenwich Time Signals. You can hear the five short pips, followed by a longer one, on the BBC. On this day in 1945, as he had promised, General Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines. Finally, it was on February 5, 1988, that Manuel Noriega was indicted for drug smuggling and money laundering. After ten years in the U.S., he went to prison in France, and then was incarcerated in Panama. He died on May 29, 2017.
Notables born on this day include Robert Peel (1788), Adlai Stevenson II (1900), William S. Burroughs (1914), Red Buttons (1919; real name Aaron Chwatt), Hank Aaron (1934), Al Kooper (1944), Charlotte Rampling (1946), and Laura Linney (1964).
Deaths of famous folk were thin on the ground on this day; among those who passed away on February 5 I could find only Banjo Patterson (1941; he wrote “Waltzing Matilda”) and Wassily Leontief (1999; Nobel Laureate).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is helping Malgorzata edit Listy (they’re sharing the same chair):
A: So you are hiding here.Hili: Yes, I’m sitting behind Malgorzata. I can’t do everything by myself.
Ja: Tu się ukrywasz?
Hili: Tak, siedzę za Małgorzaty plecami , ale przecież sama wszystkiego nie zrobię.
A tweet from reader Barry, obviously but brilliantly edited, shows the cat that ran onto the soccer pitch the other day. He’s faster and more accurate than Messi! GOOOOOOOOOOALLLL!
Tweets from Heather Hastie. How will the world look during the next 250 million years? Have a look at the video below:
You can still canoe if you’re up Shit Creek without a paddle:
From reader Kurt, a beautiful and big snow sculpture from the annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan.
Tweets from Grania. Really, my UK friends, do you want this man to be PM?
An office wag. But that’s what you get for not knowing how to spell!
Doesn’t this remind you of Chessie and Peake, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway mascots?
Tweets from Matthew Cobb, who’s busy grading. You should know what this bird is by now, as I’ve posted about it several times.
This is hilarious but oh so Canadian:
Another wonder of nature: a moth with nearly invisible scales, the better to hide itself with:
The footballing cat is interesting because in the first shot of the cat collecting the ball and running down the touchline, the pitch is not marked out as a football pitch. The cat passes several lines that intersect the touch line. On a football pitch (not the American variety) only the centre line and the goal lines do that.
If I had to guess, I’d say the cat was on a Rugby pitch. I think the football was added in by editing too.
That canoe motion is very interesting but quite baffling. Since the canoe is apparently fairly symmetrical end-to-end, why does it move in one direction rather than the other?
I’ve seen skimboarders do the same ‘pumping’ action in videos (such as this one at 0:52 and 1:20)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXyEwlb6864
cr
“ it’s National Frozen Yogurt Day, for people who want to fool themselves into thinking they’re eating healthy,”
Hallelujah!
King Leopold’s Ghost is a fantastic but horrifying read. While reading it I kept asking myself “How could I have gotten so far through life without knowing about an atrocity on this scale?” and “What else am I missing?” Very disturbing.
I have noticed references to Leopold and the Congo quite often in British books prior to WW1 but not after. At the start of the war Belgium was suddenly transformed from the subject of jokes to “plucky little Belgium” victim of the Germans and there was no more mention of the Congo.
Indeed, the book is a masterpiece. It had a very profound effect on me.
The author, Adam Hochschild, writes beautifully. His “Bury the chains” is also very interesting.
I want to read the book (Hochschild is an excellent writer) but am afraid that I can’t stomach it; it’s the same for “The Rape of Nanking.”
Speaking of books, “Savage Grace” is a fascinating book about the Bakeland family as seen through the disintegration of Antony Bakeland, one of Leo Bakeland’s great-grandsons, who murdered his mother and grandmother, then committed suicide by plastic bag (not Bakelite, but the plastics association can’t be ignored)
Agree, although I remember reading Vachel Lindsay’s poem “The Congo” in elementary school–didn’t really comprehend the true history then.
Other books that made me smh and wonder why I didn’t know about him, two come immediately to mind: The Black Count, by Tom Reiss, about the father of Alexandre Dumas pere (guess that makes him Alex Dumas grandpere).
The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf, about another Alexander, von Humboldt, whose name is on a CA, an ocean current, a squid and who knows what else.
(A California county)
That is a very surprising animation of the future of tectonics. No idea how they figure it beyond extrapolating the current movements. And why did not California split away? We were promised that!
Yes, that was my observation too. How did California last for 250 K years? I have relatives there. I’m deeply disappointed.
“January 5”? What is it? Groundhog Month?
/@
PS. Re the time signal: “Up to 1972 the pips were of equal length and confusion arose as to which was the final pip, hence the last pip was of extended length.” I remember that changing, although I don’t remember that being the given as the reason. I remember it as having to do with the accuracy of the clock – maybe wrong, as I’d have been only 11 at the time.
/@
“I guess it’s three to one against Dan”
Professor Dennett has written favorably about, and presumably believes in “belief in belief”, so the “Great Debate” might end up being a mutual lovefest…
Hi, Jerry. Do you know if the debate will be streamed for those of us at home? It doesn’t say anything about such a stream in the linked article.
Hope you have fun and, if you deem it worthy of a post, give us your thoughts on it tomorrow!
King Leopold’s Ghost was very eye-opening to say the least. May I suggest Adam Hochschild‘s book “Spain In Our Hearts”? An excellent story about the Americans who went to Spain and fought for the Republic.