Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 5, 2019, and that means that this evening I get to go to the Great Debate between Dan Dennett, Reza “I’ve blocked Coyne on Twitter” Aslan, and William Schweiker, described as a “respected religious ethicist”. I think there are still free tickets left, too: click on the screenshot below for a description of the discussion, and get your tickets here. The moderator is David Nirenberg, Interim Dean of the University of Chicago Divinity School, so I guess it’s three to one against Dan.

On a more mundane note, it’s National Frozen Yogurt Day, for people who want to fool themselves into thinking they’re eating healthy, and National Weatherperson’s Day in the U.S.

The Year of the Pig is here! It’s Chinese Lunar New Year, and Google has an animated Doodle:

On this day in 1597, as depicted in the movie “Silence”, 26 Japanese Christians were crucified (and speared) by the Japanese government; their Christianity was deemed a threat to Japanese society. On February 5, 1852, the Hermitage Museum opened in St. Petersburg. I spent two days there and think that, considering both the art and the building, it’s the best art museum in the world. On this day in 1869, the world’s largest alluvial gold nugget was found in Victoria, Australia. Called the “Welcome Stranger“, it was 1 by 2 feet across and weighed 78 kilograms.

On February 5, 1885, King Leopold II of Belgium, using money loaned him by his own government, established the Congo (or rather “the Congo Free State”) as a personal fiefdom owned by himself, as if it were his backyard. Until 1908, when he ceded the state to Belgium as a colony, Leopold’s brutal policies resulted in the death of between 1 and 15 million Congolese people. A popular book about this horrible episode is shown below (click on link to order it). I am going to read it when I finish (tomorrow!) Walter Isaacson’s biography of Albert Einstein, which is very good albeit a bit weak on the physics. It’s well worth reading, though, and more engaging that Abraham Pais’s biography of Einstein. Anyway, the book below is recommended by many:

On this day in 1909, Leo Baekeland, a Belgian chemist, announced the creation of the world’s first synthetic plastic, Bakelite. I had a Bakelite clarinet as a kid, but the plastic is no longer used as it’s brittle.

On February 5, 1919, the United Artists organization was founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith. In 1924, the Royal Greenwich Observatory began broadcasting the hourly Greenwich Time Signals. You can hear the five short pips, followed by a longer one, on the BBC. On this day in 1945, as he had promised, General Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines. Finally, it was on February 5, 1988, that Manuel Noriega was indicted for drug smuggling and money laundering. After ten years in the U.S., he went to prison in France, and then was incarcerated in Panama. He died on May 29, 2017.

Notables born on this day include Robert Peel (1788), Adlai Stevenson II (1900), William S. Burroughs (1914), Red Buttons (1919; real name Aaron Chwatt), Hank Aaron (1934), Al Kooper (1944), Charlotte Rampling (1946), and Laura Linney (1964).

Deaths of famous folk were thin on the ground on this day; among those who passed away on February 5 I could find only Banjo Patterson (1941; he wrote “Waltzing Matilda”) and Wassily Leontief (1999; Nobel Laureate).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is helping Malgorzata edit Listy (they’re sharing the same chair):

A: So you are hiding here. Hili: Yes, I’m sitting behind Malgorzata. I can’t do everything by myself.

In Polish:

Ja: Tu się ukrywasz?

Hili: Tak, siedzę za Małgorzaty plecami , ale przecież sama wszystkiego nie zrobię.

A tweet from reader Barry, obviously but brilliantly edited, shows the cat that ran onto the soccer pitch the other day. He’s faster and more accurate than Messi! GOOOOOOOOOOALLLL!

Tweets from Heather Hastie. How will the world look during the next 250 million years? Have a look at the video below:

How Earth will look in 250 million years according to plate tectonics theory https://t.co/f5mF8hk3p6 pic.twitter.com/Q0ICyjTfw5 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 3, 2019

You can still canoe if you’re up Shit Creek without a paddle:

How a canoe can move without paddles? The hull drag can be exploited as an inverted reaction https://t.co/yq0LOpgdng pic.twitter.com/YVnHLjQZDm — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973b) February 3, 2019

From reader Kurt, a beautiful and big snow sculpture from the annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan.

Tweets from Grania. Really, my UK friends, do you want this man to be PM?

A two act play written and performed by Jeremy Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/6Vl7144qEX — Charlotte Salomon (@SalomonSoup) February 2, 2019

An office wag. But that’s what you get for not knowing how to spell!

I’m giving all of you a micro wave 👋 pic.twitter.com/dT08m281Jp — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) February 3, 2019

Doesn’t this remind you of Chessie and Peake, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway mascots?

Tweets from Matthew Cobb, who’s busy grading. You should know what this bird is by now, as I’ve posted about it several times.

This is hilarious but oh so Canadian:

Canadian Road Rage

Montreal 🇨🇦

📹 lex_inker pic.twitter.com/JG9XilZrCF — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) February 3, 2019

Another wonder of nature: a moth with nearly invisible scales, the better to hide itself with: