After reading your notes from Hawaii, with various underwater images, I felt it was time to send you some of mine. Underwater photography is even harder than surface photography, and I find there are usually better photographers on most trips/boats I’m on (but they don’t send you any images!). Anyway, I’d just about finished weeding through pix from my last trip, with some minor editing (all I’m capable of) when it was time to head off for the next one.

I’m relying on google to find Latin names. Comments on animal behavior are anecdotal and based on personal experience for the most part.

Last fall I visited Cayman Brac (one of the 2 smaller islands) for the first time, although I’d been to Little Cayman 20+ years ago, and Grand Cayman about 15 years ago. My overall impression was that the reefs were in pretty good shape, with minimal/no coral “bleaching” and good fish life despite the scourge of invasive Lionfish.

Regarding the coral, I’ve read that Elkhorn, Acropora palmata, and its close relative Staghorn corals, are considered endangered and could be a marker of overall coral reef health. There were some good areas of Elkhorn (as well as some destroyed by storms, as they grow in fairly shallow water):