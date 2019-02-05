Reader Carl Sufit sent us some nice underwater photos, and I hope we’ll have more from him and others in the future. His notes are indented:
After reading your notes from Hawaii, with various underwater images, I felt it was time to send you some of mine. Underwater photography is even harder than surface photography, and I find there are usually better photographers on most trips/boats I’m on (but they don’t send you any images!). Anyway, I’d just about finished weeding through pix from my last trip, with some minor editing (all I’m capable of) when it was time to head off for the next one.
I’m relying on google to find Latin names. Comments on animal behavior are anecdotal and based on personal experience for the most part.
Last fall I visited Cayman Brac (one of the 2 smaller islands) for the first time, although I’d been to Little Cayman 20+ years ago, and Grand Cayman about 15 years ago. My overall impression was that the reefs were in pretty good shape, with minimal/no coral “bleaching” and good fish life despite the scourge of invasive Lionfish.
Regarding the coral, I’ve read that Elkhorn, Acropora palmata, and its close relative Staghorn corals, are considered endangered and could be a marker of overall coral reef health. There were some good areas of Elkhorn (as well as some destroyed by storms, as they grow in fairly shallow water):
Lionfish, Pterois volitans or P.miles:
On most dives, there were one or more Nassau Groupers, Epinephelus striatus, hanging around, and even coming toward the divers. They didn’t seem to be waiting for us to scare up snacks (although I’ve seen that in the past on night dives, when our lights illuminated potential prey), and in fact appeared to want to be petted or stroked. Why? Helping clean them? (They often go to “cleaning stations” where tiny fish will pick through their mouths or scales, presumably for parasites.) Or do they just enjoy it? I was reluctant to take part, because, hey, you’re not supposed to touch the wildlife, but sometimes they were insistent. Most were 2-4 ft. in length.
The Giant Barrel Sponges, Xestospongia muta, were impressive. Wikipedia says they can live thousands of years, and seeing some that were 6 ft/2 meters long, I can believe it. (Homo sapiens aqualungis and vase sponge, Niphates digitalis? in background):
We were able to see what most divers love, sea turtles and octopus. Hawksbill, Eretmochelys imbricata (I think, or could it be a Green Sea Turtle??):
This octopus, presumably a Caribbean Reef Octopus, Octopus briareus, was out in the open in broad daylight, somewhat unusual, as they’re mostly nocturnal hunters and should be wary of lurking groupers, for whom they’d be a good meal. Their rapid color changes are quite impressive.
And as you liked the humuhumu in Hawaii, here’s one of its Caribbean cousins, a Queen Triggerfish, Balistes vetula:
The lion fish. A Pacific species now well installed in our Atlantic coastal areas thanks to the pet trade and then idiots who just let them go. Erg.
Wonderful images Carl. You are right. underwater photography is much more difficult. One of my heroes is Sue Scott, a British biologist, diver and photographer. She takes it to the extreme by filming and imaging at night. She was featured on BBC Winterwatch in 2015. Captivating experience.
These are lovely photos. Apparently groupers do like to be petted — and have a tooth brushing https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/grouper-in-japan-aquarium-likes-being-petted-and-having-teeth-brushed-by-keeper.
I dove in Cayman Brac years ago and was simply thrilled by the quality of the reefs and fish-life. Thanks for contributing these shots. Good memories.