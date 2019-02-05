NYT disses Maroon 5’s Super Bowl show as not sufficiently woke

For a while I’ve been saying that liberal media like the New Yorker and the New York Times are turning into HuffPost, with their biases seeping into their reporting, but few people agree with me. I used to look to the Times, for instance, as a beacon of objective reporting, with a Leftist editorial slant that I liked, but now the articles themselves often seem to be chosen more for political reasons than for newsworthiness. The NYT used to be America’s best newspaper. It still is, but it’s now the best of a bad lot.

Here’s some additional evidence of poor judgment by Times editors: a review in the paper’s music section of Maroon 5’s halftime show at the Super Bowl—a review that literally drips with venom and ideology-based dislike. It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that Jon Caramanica, the reviewer and pop music critic for the paper, went after the show largely because the band didn’t act like they were supposed to. They didn’t take a knee, and they didn’t praise Colin Kaepernick. Most of all, they didn’t turn down the NFL’s invitation to perform.

The backstory: When quarterback Colin Kaepernick “took a knee” in protest of American racism during the National Anthem in 2016—an action toward which I have no objections (it’s free speech)—it launched a series of accusations about racism not just in the US, but in the National Football League. I admired Kaepernick for his gesture, though his wearing of socks showing a pig in a police uniform made me lose some respect for him. (Despite some police racism, you can’t equate police with pigs.)

The League has tried to address these issues, but protestors have insisted that other people also criticize the NFL.

With respect to last Sunday’s Super Bowl game, the NFL tried hard to find halftime musical acts, for the halftime music is one of the game’s highlights. Several invitees, like Rihanna, wouldn’t sing, and publicly stated that they wouldn’t watch the game, explicitly because singing at the Super Bowl would be an implicit endorsement of racism. Finally, the NFL got Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem at the start (she did a great job), and Maroon 5 did the set at halftime. Maroon 5, however, was widely criticized for not declining the invitation and for not commenting about their participation, despite the existence of a petition (with 116,000+ signers) telling them to drop out of the halftime show.

I’ll add here that I’m not a big fan of Maroon 5, though their song “Sunday Morning” was quite good.

Here’s the splenetic NYT piece:

The piece is more about ideology and politics than music, and it shows. Some excerpts (I’ve bolded the political bits and the gratuitous snark):

Maroon 5 — a quasi-soul, quasi-rock, utterly funkless band — was the main attraction at the Super Bowl halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, likely the third or eighth or maybe 14th choice for a headliner. In a year in which the Super Bowl halftime show has become a referendum on political mindfulness, in which the N.F.L. has become a staging ground for conversations about racial justice in America, Maroon 5 was a cynically apt choice. It is neutral, inoffensive, sleek without promising too much. For nearly two decades, it has been wildly popular without leaving much of a musical mark, as easy to forget as mild weather. And the band did no better during its 13 and a half minutes onstage, in a performance that was dynamically flat, mushy at the edges, worthy of something much worse than derision: a shrug. It was an inessential performance from a band that might have lost some moral authority if it had any moral authority to lose.

Since when do pop groups have “moral authority”? And even if they do, the statement that they “lost it” can only refer to their decision to perform. Bad call, Mr. Critic!

More:

. . . And in a year in which the political valence of the halftime show mattered more than ever, the band’s stubborn resistance was glaring. The N.F.L. canceled the traditional news conference for performers this year, looking to avoid a fiasco. But the frontman Adam Levine did do an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in which he suggested that the choice to perform at the halftime show triggers in some an “insatiable urge to hate a little bit.”

What does the NYT want? For the halftime band to take a collective knee, or make some kind of political statement? That’s the idea you get from this article. But wait! There’s more!

. . . Ultimately, Maroon 5 — a band that hasn’t had a Top 20 hit without a black or Latina guest performer in four years — was joined by Travis Scott, hip-hop’s most energetic performer, but not one much troubled by political concerns. (Last month, Scott announced he would, in partnership with the N.F.L., donate $500,000 to a nonprofit organization, Dream Corps.) Also added to the performance was Big Boi — one half of Outkast, and an Atlanta rap elder — which felt like an attempt at moral cover. Online petitions requested all of the performers take a knee in support of Kaepernick and his goals. No one did.

Caramanica’s disapproval is palpable here: “no one did.” Are you reprehensible if you don’t take a knee during your musical performance? I don’t think so, but Caramanica clearly does, a reviewer who wrote that “Big Boi’s arrival in a fur coat was the most exciting moment of the show.”

Note below the musical criticism, in which only those black performers who agreed with Kaepernick, or didn’t appear in the game but on commericals, are praised for their music:

For what it’s worth, the toxicity of being associated with the Super Bowl didn’t appear to extend beyond the halftime performance. Chance the Rapper performed in a Doritos commercial (with the Backstreet Boys); 2 Chainz was entertaining in an ad for Expensify; Cardi B and Lil Jon tag-teamed in a Pepsi ad. Both of the pregame performances were by black artists: a taut, controlled reading of “America the Beautiful” by Chloe x Halle and an impressive, if Disney-saccharine, national anthem from Gladys Knight, who before the game criticized Kaepernick for making the anthem a site of protest.

I’ve never seen such blatant editorializing in a music review (this is, after all, under “music”). What we see is the critic’s view that anyone who didn’t agree with Kaepernick, and show that disagreement, is not only part of the “toxic” Super Bowl, but also didn’t perform well. This isn’t a review, it’s an editorial, and where the critic stands isn’t in doubt.

You may disagree with me, and say this is a straight-up music review, and I suppose you could construe it that way—if you couldn’t read. I have no issue with Kaepernick or his gesture, and if the NFL fired him for it, I have a big problem with that (Kaepernick has sued the NFL). But I am not into hounding others to not only agree with him, but to boycott the Super Bowl or take a knee during a performance. That’s moral policing—or moral fascism.

What is going on at the Times? Did they, in a time of waning subscriptions and ad revenues, decide to go with the Authoritarian Leftist Zeitgeist and become woke? Or did they simply hire a bunch of young woke journalists who are changing the face of the paper?

h/t: BJ