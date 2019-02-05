My alma mater disinvites Ralph Northam

Well this is a bit disturbing: reader Woody wrote me that my own alma mater, The College of William and Mary, has disinvited Virginia Governor Ralph Northam from speaking after accusations that he appeared in a picture showing a Klan member and a white person in blackface. Yahoo News reports, apparently from the National Review (click on screenshot):
Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s previously scheduled speaking appearance at the College of William and Mary’s charter day and inauguration ceremony on Friday has been cancelled, the university announced Monday.
Northam, a Democrat, came under fire on Friday after it was revealed that his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page featured an image of two men, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan uniform.
“That behavior has no place in civil society – not 35 years ago, not today. It stands in stark opposition to William & Mary’s core values of equity and inclusion, which sustain our mission of learning, teaching, and research,” College president Katherine Rowe said of the photo in a Monday statement.
Rowe, who was sworn in to her position by Northam in 2017, went on to praise the governor for serving as a “a welcoming ambassador for the Commonwealth,” but said his appearance would disrupt Friday’s proceedings.
“Under the circumstances, it has become clear that the Governor’s presence would fundamentally disrupt the sense of campus unity we aspire to and hope for with this event,” she wrote.
Now Northam denies he was in that picture, or even knew about it. I don’t really believe him, but even if he did, I’m not at all sure whether we should hold such youthful bigotry against him if he’s behaved in exemplary ways since then. I don’t think so, but it’s clear that as Governor, Northam is toast. He’s been neutered as an effective Governor, and will, I think, step down within about four days. And his waffling about the incident has been disturbing.
Even so, unless he’s been proven to be a bigot, the address should not have been canceled. President Rowe is assuming that Northam did indeed appear in that picture, and she’s also saying that he’s still responsible for that bigotry 35 years on.
She’s also saying that Northam would “disrupt Friday’s proceedings.” No, he wouldn’t. It would be other people who would disrupt those proceedings, and they shouldn’t be allowed to. When W&M students shouted down the Virginia ACLU director in 2017, I wrote to the then President in anger, and was told that it wouldn’t happen again. But President Reveley resigned and now we have President Rowe, and she’s blaming any disruption on the speaker. I am not down with that, and am dragging and throwing shade on the new President.
Was there gonna be a Q-&-A after Northam’s speech? If so, they’re freakin’ crazy for cancelling him.
Anyway, my attitude toward this is the same as it is for every issue regarding free expression, regardless of circumstance: Let ’em speak!
Seems like a nice woman & well respected in the world of ultimate frisbee! I wonder if she learned to ‘shoot first’ at her previous position [Smith Coll., Mass.]?
SOURCE I Googled “Inclusion, Diversity and Equity” & I got 25k search results from all over inc. the UK, I see Mizzu there on the first page. Perhaps it’s my age, but I’m no fan of such job titles – rather it was just a normal part of doing a good job – being fair & equitable.
To me, this is a politkomissar job.
Anyone else find it particularly interesting that this 30 year old yearbook photo came out less than a week after his comments about about “aborting” babies who had already been born? And that this scandal completely buried that one?
It was a radio phone in at WTOP watch & listen HERE
I think Northam expressed himself poorly/loosely on an explosive, sensitive subject in an area where he has some expertise. It made me wonder if foot-in-mouth is standard for him throughout his governorship. This incident may have inspired people to dig deep into his past – I don’t see how a racism scandal is a good tactic for burying the phone in!
I didn’t mean to suggest that he released it, but that someone had this yearbook thing in their back pocket and wanted this governor gone. His comments could scuttle a model legislation that is being introduced in multiple states, as well as harm the national party.
The country, as a whole, is pro-choice, but killing an infant that is living and breathing outside the womb is not abortion. It is infanticide. And I don’t see how you can call it “foot in mouth”, when he spelled out quite clearly that the baby would be alive and comfortable outside of the mother, and then they would discuss whether or not to kill the baby.
They needed a reason to condemn this governor, but they don’t want it to be for this. There are too many crazies that go absolutely berserk if they smell the smallest hint that someone isn’t 1000% pro-choice. The national party doesn’t want this discussion.
The right-wing web site that publicized the photo claimed they got a tip from a former classmate of Northam’s that was incensed about his abortion views.
I could almost understand this cancellation had it happened before the yearbook photo fiasco. On the grounds of boredom. Someone in VA politics once remarked that Ralph Northam had all the charisma of a bag of mulch — which, ok, seems a little unfair … to bags of mulch.
Yes, he has finally – and unexpectedly – become interesting, and they are disinviting him!
I would just say that about any schools that had him on the agenda prior to this year book thing would be cancelling now. I would be surprise if the guy himself would still show up. He already tried to do a news conference and that was a disaster so speaking in front of a camera is not going to be good. The line of democrats telling him to go is very long and that other line is full of republicans. He is about as popular as Trump doing a Wall speech which will happen in about 4 hours.
I do not mind the disinvitation because because something significant has changed since the original invitation. He is now perceived as a racist which was not the case earlier. The inviting group would not have given the invitation if they had seen the photos. This is quite different from other disinvitations which happen because other people do not like the invitee.
To go to an extreme case, if someone is invited and later charged with murder, he would not longer be invited.
Without saying anything about this particular case, at least the disinvitation was based on information that became known *after* the initial invitation.
But I do think there should be far more caution shown in cases like this, and not just incite a baying mob calling for eternal damnation for one’s sins. There should be a reasonable escape clause for cases like this. Or we just let it run for 5 more years and it will circle around and start biting regressive leftist on the butt, who have said “tone deaf” of “insane” or “toothless” or “lame duck” or whatever.