Reader Joshua Lincoln sent some gorgeous photos of dragonflies. His notes and IDs are indented:

Anisopterans (Dragonflies). Anisoptera from Greek anisos (unequal) and pteron (wing). In dragonflies the hindwing tends to be shaped differently (generally broader) from the forewing. Damselflies (Zygoptera) tend to have both fore- and hind wingssimilar, zugós (even). Interestingly, common (English) names did not exist for Odonates until 1987 and were not finalized until 1996 which is relatively recently.

Pantala hymenaea; Spot-winged Glider. Pantala (All wing), hymanaea (membrane), perhaps referring to the great expanse of the wing. The genus contains two species worldwide. They are both widespread, migratory and rarely perch. I posed this one after catching it and it flew away seconds later. Photo taken in Truro, Massachusetts USA.

Somatochlora tenebrosa; Clamp-tipped Emerald. Somatochlora (green bodied) referring to the iridescence of some species, tenebrosa (dark) referring to overall coloration. The Striped Emeralds or Somatochlora are some of the most sought0-after odes. The identification is made by examining the terminal appendages as well as the thoracic and abdominal pattern. This one is a female and her subgenital plate is similar, but not identical to a few other species that occur in the area. They rarely perch and this one was posed and flew away seconds after I identified her. Ferdinand, Vermont, USA.

Hagenius brevistylus; Dragonhunter. Hagenius after Hermann A. Hagen a German-American Odontologist, brevistylus = short styled, probably referring to the short cerci (terminal appendages). Hagenius is a monotypic taxa. Hagenius brevistylus occurs from the Midwest to the East coast in the US and Canada. The Dragonhunter is a very large predator that measures up to 90mm in length. The first photo is of a teneral (freshly emerged adult) Hagenius that I had observed emerging from its exuvia (cast skin from larval molt); the second is of an adult. Photographed in Marshfield, Vermont, USA.

Adult:



When it’s necessary to identify Odonates, I might net them, identify them and release them. One day my sister was visiting and I saw a Somatochlora whiz by and I jumped up and grabbed my net and got a lucky catch, identified it and released it. She was horrified and thought that it was not a good thing to do to the creature.

While many Odonates can be identified without netting them, some need to be identified in hand to examine their terminal appendages. Handling them properly does not harm them and they almost always fly away afterwards none the worse for wear. All data I obtain is recorded and submitted to the Vermont Atlas of Life (Vermont Center of Ecostudies) , Inaturalist and Odonata Central (www.odonatacentral.org). Through these explorations I have learned a lot and have already discovered two new species for the state in which I live (Vermont). The point is that we are constantly learning more about species distributions. I usually don’t collect anything. Occasionally microscopic examination is necessary to determine a species identification; there is only one damselfly in which that seems to be necessary (Enallagma annexum/vernale).

I treat these beings like sentient creatures even though they are not supposed to have a consciousness. I anthropomorphize that they do a bit, and they behave in a manner that reinforces that. I feel that they have a right to live out their lives as I do. Entomologists Arnett and Jacques state in their book Insect Life that “Insects lack consciousness. They merely differentiate between groups of stimuli and select accordingly.” I don’t feel that I can understand what they perceive, but I try to minimize any stress to them and when I need to handle one I let it go as soon as possible after identifying. Occasionally I accidentally harm one and I feel badly about it. I feel that those who are not used to dealing with wildlife or insects and whose lives very rarely intersect with these things (like my sister) may feel more negatively about all this. If so, I feel that their hearts are in the right place.