Readers’ votes: Northam should stay on

It’s pretty much academic whether Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will stay on: he won’t, as the pressure on him to resign will build and build, with nobody defending him. I say this regardless of what I feel, which right now is conflicted and still in stasis waiting for the facts to come out. But I will give the results of a poll from two days ago when I asked readers whether they thought that Northam should resign. The results are pretty clear:
More than twice as many respondents thought Northam should stay on rather than resigning, with a tad more than 16% having no opinion. Now I’m not pretending that this is a scientific poll: I’m just the messenger here. I will predict that within a week Northam will be out as Governor, and that his political career is over. Such is the Zeitgeist.
I am surprised to see the no’s do so well but that is good. On the other hand, there is now a report/rumor going that the deputy who would take over when he resigns is in some trouble. Have no idea if it is true and he is denying it. I will not even repeat it here.
I have also read such a rumor, hope that it is not true.
There were a number of reasons I voted yes. The only one I want to point out is that he had to know that page existed, yet he never attempted to address it directly in all the years that went by before now. Why?
Lots of well-meaning folk have directly addressed their own problematic pasts…and very, very few of them were rewarded for doing so. It’s far better to just say nothing and keep your head down and your fingers crossed.
— Cormac McCarthy, No Country for Old Men
I just wish that reporter was successful at goading him to do the moondance. He would have done it if his wife wasn’t there. Ahh, what could have been…
I was taken aback first by seeing his wife next to him at a political press conference (cultural differences? still good that it wasn’t his mom) and then seeing that she was really needed and maybe they’d better had elected her as Governor in the first place… Ceiling Cat! Maybe we have been too quick to discard honor cultures wholesale. Any code of honor would instruct one to resign before the readership of the Daily Mail has nicknamed him “Dead Man Moonwalking”.
No need to wallow in the man’s humiliation. I hope he leaves office as soon as possible, to spare himself and all involved more embarrassment, and to restore effective leadership for the people of Virginia. But I bear the man no personal animus. Hell, I rooted for him in his 2017 gubernatorial campaign against his halfwit Trump-fluffing opponent, Ed Gillespie.
Northam engaged in racially troublesome behavior in his past, but I see no evidence he’s been a bigot in his public life. The primary sin he’s doing penance for now is aggravated political malfeasance.
He’s been a flagrant raise-baiter in his public life, and that’s directly comparable to being a bigot in my book. He’s loathsome.
Jesus, “race-baiter”
At best there’s a moral, ‘in theory…’ argument that he should be allowed to carry on. (Although given his tergiversation on the issue of the photos I wouldn’t agree with that either.)
But politically speaking he has to go, and the longer he drags this out the more harm he does to a Democratic party that is, rightly in my opinion, united in calling for him to resign.
I think he’s waiting for the next Trump scandal or Mueller bombshell.
It’s ironic that he has been caught out by something that appeared in a ‘facebook’ in its original (paper) sense, and not in the internet one.
Lt. Governor has been accused of a sexual assault that happened fifteen years ago.
Don’t know if mentioned that to the voters when he was running. Applying the same standards he should have.
Politics has always been a nasty game. Our most viscous presidential campaign was between Jefferson and Adams in 1800.