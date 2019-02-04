Readers’ votes: Northam should stay on

It’s pretty much academic whether Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will stay on: he won’t, as the pressure on him to resign will build and build, with nobody defending him. I say this regardless of what I feel, which right now is conflicted and still in stasis waiting for the facts to come out. But I will give the results of a poll from two days ago when I asked readers whether they thought that Northam should resign. The results are pretty clear:



More than twice as many respondents thought Northam should stay on rather than resigning, with a tad more than 16% having no opinion. Now I’m not pretending that this is a scientific poll: I’m just the messenger here. I will predict that within a week Northam will be out as Governor, and that his political career is over. Such is the Zeitgeist.