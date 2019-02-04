Palestinian “pay for slay”, an odious practice ignored by the Western press

You already know that it galls me when people extol the “oppressed” Palestinians—whose government has refused generous Israeli offers of peace time after time—and decry the “war crimes” committed against them by Israel. They never mention, of course, the three big war crimes regularly committed by Palestinians, which are far more odious than the accusations of “occupation” which are arguably questionable.
Palestinian war crimes. 1.) combatants don’t wear uniforms, something required by international law. 2.) Palestinians deliberately target Israeli civilians, also banned by international law. 3.) And Palestinian fighters hide behind civilians or fire rockets from within civilian areas, also prohibited by international law.
But one of the most odious and reprehensible acts that the Palestinian government commits towards Israel is to pay terrorists for killing Israelis, often civilians. If the terrorist dies as a “martyr”, his or her family gets money—often a substantial sum. This is called “pay for slay,” and is highlighted in the video below. That video also shows the disgusting anti-Semitic depictions of Jews on Palestinian state media (something repeated throughout the Arab world), things that the Woke Left also ignores when going after Israel.
There have been odious acts of murder by Israelis, too,like Baruch Goldstein‘s 1994 murder of 29 Palestinians, and the 2014 kidnapping and killing of a Palestinian boy by three Israelis. Goldstein was beaten to death on the spot. The Israelis were given long prison sentences, not rewarded, and that alone shows the moral difference between the Palestinian and Israeli governments.
It takes a special kind of brainwashed hatred to make a mother experience joy when her son kills himself along with a bunch of Jewish civilians, or to make a small kid hate Jews so much.
Do note the words of Mahmoud Abbas in this video; he’s the President for Life (apparently) of the state of Palestine and head of the Palestinian Authority:
How much do you get for killing a Jewish civilian or soldier (in the latter case, a violation of international law if the killer isn’t uniformed)? You can read about “pay for slay” here and here. From the first source:
In the Palestinian Authority’s 2018 budget, funding levels for “pay-for-slay” programs and the Palestinian Authority’s social welfare programs are disclosed. Terror payment programs include salaries to prisoners set at nearly $150 million. Allocations to those killed or injured in “wars” with Israel is budgeted at over $180 million, together more than $330 million overall — consuming over 7 percent of the annual Palestinian budget. These payments go to approximately 10,500 imprisoned and released prisoners and some 37,500 families of martyrs and injured. In contrast, the entire 2018 budget for the Palestinian Athority’s social welfare system is about $214 million dollars, and supports 118,000 households: a much larger group subsisting on a much smaller budget.
Enshrined in Palestinian law, imprisoned terrorist payments are almost entirely dependent on length of incarceration, and not on personal financial circumstances. Prisoners receive 1,400-12,000 shekels, paid monthly [$1 US = 3.6 shekels], regardless of any need-based qualifications. Families of those killed perpetuating terror attacks receive 6,000 shekels immediately, then a minimum of 1,400 shekels monthly, for life.
True social welfare recipients, in contrast, are only eligible based on need, and they do not get automatic payments. Once approved, they receive benefits of only 250-600 shekels per month, paid quarterly. The maximum welfare payment is 57 percent less than the minimum pay-for-slay salary.
From the second source (Palestinian Media Watch), we get a list of the money paid by the Palestinian Authority to those in jail for terrorism. (Families get additional payments; see below.)
Using information obtained from the Israeli Prison Service (IPS), PMW has calculated that the Palestinian Authority paid at least 230 million shekels in salary payments to terrorist prisoners in 2018.
For example, based on the information provided by the IPS that appears in the 2 left hand columns in the chart below (“time served” and “number of prisoners”) and the PA’s own terrorist prisoner pay scale (“salary” column), PMW has calculated that in the month of January 2018 alone the PA paid almost 20 million shekels in salaries to the terrorist prisoners.
. . . Finally, it should be stressed, that these PMW calculations refer only to the PA payments to terrorist prisoners and released terrorist prisoners, and do not include the PA payments to the families of dead terrorists, the “Martyrs.” The PA budget for the terrorist “Martyrs” is listed under the same budget category as the wounded and those civilians who have been killed but were not involved in terror. The 2018 PA budget allocated 687 million shekels for all these. Under Israeli law, the amount the PA spent on the terrorist “Martyrs” and wounded involved in terror must also be deducted from the money Israel collects and transfers to the PA. At this point, PMW does not have a comprehensive report on the amounts paid by the PA to the families of the terrorist Martyrs or to the wounded terrorists.
(The figures are in Israeli New Shekels, with $1 US being about 3.6 shekels.)
If you’re going to impugn these sources—and remember that Western liberal media doesn’t talk about this stuff—then show why the figures are wrong. But there’s simply no questioning, since the Palestinian government admita it, that terrorists or their families (in the case of “martyrs”) reap substantial benefits from attacking and killing Israelis. You can explain to me why that’s justified.
It is infuriating to see the Left, much of the West, and the United Nations demonize Israel, with the UN passing resolution after resolution against it, while completely ignoring the transgressions of Palestine and Palestine’s clear violations of international law. It makes no sense unless you bring in the notion of anti-semitism.
h/t: Malgorzata
As always this is so terrifying to me.
What it is – State Sanctioned Terrorism. It is no better than ISIS or Taliban or any of the other named terrorist organizations. So if the Palestinian Authority or State is not on the list of known terrorist organizations, I do not know why.
This is ground that I am very reluctant to venture onto, because my origins are Jewish, and I have absolutely no doubt about Israel’s right to exist, but it is also ground that I feel needs to be put into perspective.
It is something like that experience of sitting in a train at a station, when the train next to you moves off, and you think that your own is moving.
So, to be a citizen of Israel (unless you are ultraorthodox, a group that I know is deeply disliked at least in part because it evades some of the obligations involved in being an Israeli citizen), you must do military service, which essentially means policing Palestinian territories, which means risking your life, on the one hand, and perhaps doing serious damage to other lives,on the other hand, neither of which is an easy experience. Yes, if you are Israeli, and particularly an Israeli soldier, most Palestinians are brought up to hate you. Yes, if you are a Palestinian, many Israelis are brought up to fear you, and many settlers to hate you. These are not good conditions for the development of mutual esteem.
So on the subject in question, it is of course absolutely correct that the State of Israel does not pay its soldiers a “bounty” to kill Palestinians. It pays them a salary for doing their duty, which may include killing Palestinians. Conversely, I have no reason to question the information provided here about the rewards (the “bounties”) paid to Palestinians for killing Israelis. I am uncomfortable about putting it this way, but it seems to me that the difference between the Palestinian method of rewarding killing, and the Israeli method of rewarding killing, is the difference between self-employment and salaried employment. Israeli citizens get a pension, Palestinians get a bonus. It’s more about accountancy than morality.
Which, of course, brings us back to the eternal question of the difference between the terrorist and the freedom fighter, the policeman and the oppressor. Who defines the terms? Once upon a time, the British Imperial power talked about Jewish terrorism. Gandhi was a terrorist. Nelson Mandela as well…
I don’t buy this equivalence. The self vs salaried comparison only works if you think that the aim of both Palestinian and Israeli soldiers is to kill the other and/or civilians. That is explicitly the case with the Palestinian soldiers. But not Israeli soldiers, whose mission is to protect Israel, not kill Palestinians. The latter may happen in conflict, but I doubt there’s evidence of Israeli’s specifically targeting either civilians or soldiers that aren’t outright attacking Israel. So the moral difference is real and significant.
Terrorists kill civilians randomly in peacetime as a way of inspiring terror and coercing people and their governments to agree to something. Freedom-fighters may style themselves in this way, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t terrorists.
If in fact Israeli military members are purposely or given license to kill Palestinians as their duty then you might have something here. However, far as I know this is just not true. If you simply equate military service on the same level with terrorism than you have another problem.
I would rather compare it to salaries to police officers and compensations paid by drug gangs (see „Freaconomics”) to their killed member’s families (they do it in order to get the loyalty of the surrounding community, though they do not pay as much as Abbas does). On the one side you have Israelis (not only Jews, but Druzes, Beduins, Arabs – both Christian and more and more Muslims) who are defending their homeland and their families from people determined to kill them, on the other you have people whose goal is to annihilate the Jewish state. They could have had their own state many times over: 1937, 1947, 2000, 2008 and any time in between had they sincerely came with an offer of compromise. They never did and they rejected any offer from the Israeli side. Israelis are not killing Palestinians randomly – only those who are attacking them. It shouldn’t be so difficult to see the difference.
Back to our darkest days of the future present, whatever the hell i mean by that, something to do with no where special just more of the same, anti humanist, shackled to our grim past.
I agree, until the west and the media start to publish how the Israeli, Palestinian conflict is really played out, cutting through the disinformation, blind apologetics, antisemitism from the west, we will never have pressure bearing down on this atrocious pay to kill, let alone pressure on the Palestinians to change.
Until then, they get a pass from the west to continue behaving like unhinged, woeful world citizens we could do without.
That’s not a call for genocide, just change.
It’s not just a pass they get from the West but a lot of the money that goes in these salaries to terrorists or rewards to their families. Edwin Black has a lot to say about this in his “Financing the Flames”–specifically US and European tax money being channelled into the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners Affairs, which dispenses the salaries. There’s no reason to stop terrorism if foreigners can be conned into paying for it!
Totally different. Where are the IDF members planting random bombs or are suicide martyrs? Where are the IDF members deliberately setting out to murder Palestinian civilians especially children.
May as well describe USN Seals or the SAS as paid assasins. The comparison does not work imo.
The PA is not the first fascist-style regime to obscure the horrendous oppression of their own subjects and maintain a stranglehold on every form of political corruption imaginable by attacking Jews. But I guess they’re probably the most successful.
I find it baffling that they have been so effective at conning the otherwise liberal media into supporting this institutionalised ritual criminality.
I’m starting to see some pathology, or at least some serious obliviousness, from the vocally pro-Palestinian side. I obviously don’t mean everyone in that camp. But it seems like a large portion of them are willing to overlook too much, and deny too much history, in order arrive at their views.
This is horrifying. To enshrine “Thou shalt kill” in both religious and state law, to incentive killing including promising instant gratification (heaven + virgins) for murder/suicide perpetrators, — I can think of no better illustration of how badly religion can go wrong.
The hatred for Palestinians on the part of many Israelis is also horrific, although not enshrined in law. I think of the Palestinian teenager who was caught and burned to death. I also think of the Israeli and Palestinian friends who were hugging and weeping over that event.
The situation really seems hopeless. Or if there is any hope, I wonder if it can only exist when previous generations pass and younger people get tired of all the hate. I just don’t know.
Couldn’t both sides just live in peace while praying for Allah / Jehovah to sort it out?
There was a movie series titled “Killing for a Living”. It was about predation, but would fit some Palestinians.