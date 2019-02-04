Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again—February 4, 2019, and the worst of winter’s cold seems to be behind us. (Today’s high temperature in Chicago is predicted to be 49°F, or 9°C, and almost all the snow has melted.)

It’s National Homemade Soup Day (no chance of that in my crib), and also Rosa Parks Day, celebrating the civil rights heroine born on February 4, 1913. She died in 2005, but the bus on which she refused to give up her seat is preserved in a museum. Here it is, with the caption from Wikipedia:

The news:

In Superbowl 53—or rather LIII in their pretentious jargon—the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, winning their sixth Superbowl in 18 years. I watched a quarter before I got bored.

In other sports, a black cat invaded the pitch during a soccer match between Everton and the Wolves. That cat runs faster than Messi! Film below; I hope the cat was all right! The last part of the video gives a radio announcer recounting the cat’s antics.

On this day in 1703, in the city of Edo (now named Tokyo), 46 of the Forty-seven Ronin committed seppuku to retain their honor after avenging the death of their master. On Februay 4, 1789, George Washington was elected by the U.S. Electoral College as the first President of the United States. The vote was unanimous, and there was no popular vote.

On this day in 1859, the Codex Sinaiticus was discovered in Egypt. Only one of four early texts originally containing the entire Greek Bible, it dates from the 4th century AD. Obtained by a German via duplicity, the manuscript also contained several books of the Bible that aren’t now in the “definitive” edition.

On February 4, 1948, Ceylon (now called Sri Lanka) gained its independence, though it remained within the British Commonwealth (ergo Queen Elizabeth is the Queen of Sri Lanka, as she’s the Queen of New Zealand). On this day in 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army kidnapped Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California. Here’s a picture I took of the house where she lived in Berkeley before being kidnapped: 2603 Benvenue Avenue, #4 (she lived there with her boyfriend):

Finally, 15 years ago today, Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook. Was that a good thing? Who knows?

Notables born on this day include Emperor Norton (1818), Fernand Léger (1881), Charles Lindbergh (1902), Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906), Rosa Parks (1913; see above), and Dan Quayle (1947; where is he now?) Here is Léger’s painting “Woman with a cat” from 1921:

Those who fell asleep on this day include Hendrik Lorentz (1928; Nobel Laureate), Neal Cassady (1968), Karen Carpenter (1983), Liberace (1987), and Betty Friedan (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is using aphorisms to get food.

Hili: We have to accept reality. A: And that means? Hili: It’s time to eat something.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy zaakceptować rzeczywistość.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Pora coś zjeść

At last! Scientists have found the answer to a longstanding question about flight formation in waterfowl:

A tweet from reader Nilou. Damn if these goats aren’t deformed monsters. Why did they create this breed? (Read more about the Damascus goat here and here)

This is the Damascus goat. It looks this way because of selective breeding. pic.twitter.com/KtiqbQz3Ld — Strange Animals (@StrangeAnimaIs) January 29, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie:

Bat cuddling with a stuffed rabbit pic.twitter.com/Qe6mPS3Fue — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 3, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here’s a New Yorker cartoon that tells the TRUTH!

An incompetent kitty:

Not one. Waste of fucking space. pic.twitter.com/qj5VgQEiZG — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 29, 2019

Doesn’t this remind you of the incompetent restoration of a certain fresco?

An eighteenth-century lion, prepared by a taxidermist who had never seen a lion. In the royal collections at Gripsholms Castle, Sweden. pic.twitter.com/IlTjqnboAY — Mikael Alm (@Mikael_Alm) February 2, 2019

As far as I can see, the “snow roller” in the photo below is a real phenomenon and not a hoax, even though the damn thing has gearlike ridges. The BBC article has more pictures of snow rollers, as does Wikipedia.

World is crazier and more of it than we think. https://t.co/CeOx4IzFEB — Melissa Harrison 🌾 (@M_Z_Harrison) February 3, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Is this affection?

I’m a cat-lover, but some canids are also appealing. This is one of them:

Your moment of critically endangered cuteness.

Red wolf pup vs. gravity. pic.twitter.com/cO2nSblJHS — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) January 25, 2019

True Facts about flatworms. Be sure to watch the video!

Well, Jonny, it's like this: when two flatworms like each other very much, they fight each other until one flatworm stabs the other flatworm with its dual penises. The flatworm that was stabbed becomes the mommy, and that's where baby flatworms come from. https://t.co/ohCPVC6Jsz — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) January 24, 2019

An alt-righter extolling the superiority of Islam over Christianity? This is a “dog bites man” story!

Mike Cernovich is pivoting to Islam, and his followers are not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/klLaeTCXTQ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 28, 2019