Alligators apparently swallow stones for ballast

Alligators and crocodiles are known to swallow stones, which are called “gastroliths” when they settle in the creature’s stomach. Some birds do this, too, but to help grind up their food. (Other marine creatures like seals also swallow stones.) Why do crocs and alligators do it? In the paper below, published in Integrative Organismal Biology (click on screenshot), the authors proffer several hypotheses and then test them. It turns out that swallowing rocks reduces the buoyancy of the tested species (American alligators), and that could have several advantages.

The authors’ hypotheses are all based on the fact that if you have rocks in your belly, you’re going to be less buoyant (gators without air in their lungs have a specific gravity of 1.04, close to that of water [humans have 1.07]). Why would a gator want to be heavier? Here are several of Uriona et al.’s hypotheses:

Adult gators, by being heavier, could more easily drag prey underwater to kill them.

A heavier body could help the creature maneuver better underwater, or stay still in a current when waiting for food or basking.

Smaller gators, who are subject to predation, might be less visible if they were heavier and stayed underwater.

By allowing a gator to put more air in its lungs without surfacing, a heavier body could allow them to stay underwater longer (this also feeds into the third hypothesis).

The authors note that none of these hypotheses have been properly tested. In fact, one site claims, citing supporting research, that this hypothesis cannot be right because density couldn’t increase that much with stones in the belly:

For years, it was hypothesized that eating stones might also help a crocodile stay under the water longer and to dive deeper. Many crocodilians like to float in the water with just their eyes and nostrils showing so they can ambush their prey. It was thought that a stomach full of rocks might help the crocodile keep their bodies under the water and out of sight. New research shows that this hypothesis might be wrong! Recent research by a paleontologist named Don Henderson has shown that for the rocks to help stabilize the buoyancy of the crocodile’s body, the rocks would have to account for at least 6% of the body mass of the crocodile. They have now measured it, and the rocks only account for about 2% of body mass. Below 6%, the filling and emptying of the lungs has a much greater effect on the buoyancy of the crocodile than the stones. However, a low number of rocks might keep the crocodile from rolling from side to side. Also, with fewer rocks, they might not have helped grind up their food either. It is surprising what we are finding out today! This shows us that even a hypothesis that seems obvious needs to be tested! It seems that the scientific method we all learned in elementary school would have some merit here! #crocodiles #crocodileseatingstones

Now I haven’t read Henderson’s paper, but his conclusion isn’t based on direct observation of crocodiles diving underwater. It would be salubrious to actually see if gators or crocs (both swallow stones) do have reduced buoyancy with gastroliths inside, enabling them to stay underwater longer. And so the authors of the present paper did the empirical test.

Uriona et al. used seven juvenile American alligators from a refuge in Louisiana, transported to a lab in Salt Lake City. They then proceeded to remove any stones already in the gators’ stomachs by “gastric lavage” (poor animals!) and then X-rayed them to ensure that no rocks remained. Then then tested the rockless juveniles by observing them in aquaria, watching them dive for 30 minutes, and then collected data until seven timed dives were recorded for each alligator.

After a night’s recovery, the same gators were placed in individual aquaria containing granite stones totaling about 2.5% of the gators’ body mass. Four of them voluntarily gobbled all the rocks, and, well, the other three were forced to swallow them (poor gators!). Then they repeated the same diving protocol, observing each gator for seven dives.

Here are the data for time spent diving, including the average duration of a dive and the average maximum duration of dives among the seven gators:

As you can see, swallowing stones increases the length of time you can stay underwater, both in terms of average dive length (660 seconds with stones, 351 seconds without), and maximum dive duration (1518 seconds with stones, 699 seconds without). The conclusion: stones weigh down the gators, allowing them to stay underwater longer.

What does this all mean? What it does is confirm the author’s notion that if you have stones in your belly, you stay underwater longer, not only because you’re weighted down, but mainly because this allows you to put more oxygen in your lungs and thus stay under longer before coming up for air. This contradicts the conclusion of Henderson cited above.

Is reduced buoyancy useful or “adaptive” for a gator? Probably, and it’s probably why they do swallow stones. But we’re not sure. They could be swallowing the stones simply because they mistake them for food. This could be tested by giving food-sated gators both food and stones. And there are of course no tests about whether gators with ballast survived or thrived more than gators without gastroliths, a necessity if you think the behavior is adaptive. I do suspect that gators swallow stones as an adaptive behavior, but this is only a hypothesis.

You might be asking yourself, as one of my friends did when we discussed this, why alligators don’t simply increase their body density via evolutionary change rather than swallow stones? (I assume, as I note below, that swallowing stones it itself an evolved behavior.) If acquiring gastroliths is adaptive, there are several possible answers.

The most likely is that it’s “easier” in an evolutionary sense to evolve stone-swallowing than to increase body density. That is, there may be genetic variation in both traits, but if you have a greater tendency to swallow stones than your comrades, you instantly get a huge advantage over them, for swallowing stones instantly and strongly decreases your buoyancy.

In contrast, a slight decrease in buoyancy via body modification might give you only a slight selective advantage, and there may be maladaptive byproducts of changing your morphology or physiology this way. Further, once the genes for stone-swallowing have spread throughout a population, there’s simply no additional selective advantage to be had by decreasing your buoyancy by jiggering with your body density or physiology. (I am assuming here that swallowing stones is an evolved behavioral trait rather than a learned trait, which could itself be tested by giving stones to food-sated, naive juvenile alligators in the lab.)

Here’s last question, which I’m sure has occurred to many readers: What happens to the swallowed stones? Good question! If they’re too big to poop out, I guess they stay in the gators’ bellies for life. That’s okay, but is there then a cue for a gator to stop swallowing stones?

Stone goes down the hatch of a Nile crocodile (photo from here):

____________________

Uriona, T. J., M. Lyon, and C. G. Farmer. 2019. Lithophagy Prolongs Voluntary Dives in American alligators (Alligator mississippiensis). Integrative Organismal Biology 1, 11 January 2019, oby008, https://doi.org/10.1093/iob/oby008