Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 3, 2019, and National Carrot Cake Day. I like the stuff, so long as it has cream-cheese frosting.

It’s also Four Chaplains Day in the US, honoring four Army chaplains who died on February 3, 1943, when their troop ship, the Dorchester, was torpedoed by the Germans. There weren’t enough life jackets for all the troops, so Methodist Minister, George L. Fox, reform Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (PhD), Roman Catholic priest Father John P. Washington, and Reformed Church in America minister Reverend Clark V. Poling—all of whom met at Harvard—gave up their life jackets to others, linked arms, and, singing hymns and praying, went down with the ship as it sank. Yes, they were religious, and yes, even most of the wearing life jackets in the water died of hypothermia, but these chaplains did a good and heroic thing (they also guided soldiers to the lifeboats), and should be honored. Here they are:

On this day in 1690, the colony of Massachusetts issued the first paper money circulated in what Wikipedia calls “the Americas”, which, if true, would be North, Central, and South America. Well, here’s the dosh: a 20-shilling note.

On this day in 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving voting rights to all men (but not women) regardless of their race, was ratified. Exactly 43 years later, the Sixteenth Amendment, allowing the Federal government to impose an income tax on Americans, was also ratified.

On February 3, 1943, the SS Dorchester, on its way to Greenland, was sunk by a U boat (see above). Of the 902 men on board, only 230 survived. And here’s something I didn’t know even though I worked on this island. On February 3, 1953, according to Wikipedia, “The Batepá massacre occurred in São Tomé when the colonial administration and Portuguese landowners unleashed a wave of violence against the native creoles known as forros.” Hundreds of workers were killed and many others were tortured. The bodies of many of the dead were thrown into the sea.

It was this day in 1959 that became “the day the music died,” as rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Waylon Jennings was also on the tour, and it’s likely that he gave up his seat to The Big Bopper at the last moment. The crash is of course was immortalized in the song “American Pie” by Don McLean.

Another interesting tidbit from Wikipedia: on February 3, 1961, “The United States Air Forces begins Operation Looking Glass, and over the next 30 years, a ‘Doomsday Plane’ is always in the air, with the capability of taking direct control of the United States’ bombers and missiles in the event of the destruction of the SAC‘s command post.” Are you sleeping better now? Here’s a picture from the Federation of American Scientists showing the inside of the plane (there’s a crew of 22):

Finally, on this day in 1971, New York City Police Officer Frank Serpico was shot in the face during a drug bust; his fellow cops didn’t bother to call for assistance as Serpico was reporting police corruption. He lived, went on to testify for the Knapp Commission, and considerable reforms took place in the NYC police.

Notables born on February 3 include Felix Mendelssohn (1809), Horace Greeley (1811), Elizabeth Blackwell (1821), Gertrude Stein (1874), Norman Rockwell (1894), Pretty Boy Floyd (1904), James Michener (1907), Henry Heimlich (1920; yes that Heimlich), Blythe Danner (1943), and Maura Tierney (1965).

Although Rockwell was known for his paintings, here’s a nice charcoal sketch he made of a boy leaving home for college. It’s called Study for Breaking Home Ties, and was painted around 1954

Those who died on February 3 include John of Gaunt (1399), Woodrow Wilson (1924), The Big Bopper, Buddy Holly, and Ritchie Valens (all 1959; see above), Ernst Mayr (2005; see my appreciation and an obituary of this evolutionary biologist here and here), and Maria Schneider (2011).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are apparently playing hide and seek:

A: I see you under the ceiling, behind the curtain. Hili: I, too, see you from behind the curtain, we see each other.

In Polish:

Ja: Widzę cię pod sufitem, za firanką.

Hili: Ja też cię widzę zza firanki, oboje się widzimy.

A cartoon sent by my undergraduate advisor Bruce Grant. . .

. . . and a picture I found on Facebook:

A tweet from the unsinkable Titania McGrath about the Young Adult Twitter fracas I described yesterday:

The woke community does *not* accept apologies. The fact that you don’t know this proves that you were never woke to begin with. Enjoy your time in the wilderness, ableist scumbag. pic.twitter.com/qZtnBlbIXT — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 1, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Does the energy accrued in this act of predation outweigh the energy expended?

Apex Predator pic.twitter.com/t1u3WdqSGL — Blame the Controller (@BlameTC) February 1, 2019

Grania said, “You will approve of these dogs being especially stupid.” No comment.

"ignorant bastard, THROW THE FUCKING STICK" pic.twitter.com/aP2Mwuq5rV — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 28, 2019

"Pupper doesn’t understand why his new friends won’t pet him" pic.twitter.com/DG6ADW5RLn — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) January 29, 2019

From The Onion, of course:

Reclusive Deity Hasn’t Written A New Book In 2,000 Years https://t.co/qo8BEidxeT pic.twitter.com/KqBhdYDZ0h — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 27, 2019

Don’t these baboons hurt their hands doing this?

Baboons have found a fun way to enjoy the pylon cables in #Kariba, #Zimbabwe. So far no casualties have been recorded. #MonkeyBusiness. pic.twitter.com/b4rjx4ZRyR — Laiton Kandawire (@LaitonKandawire) January 31, 2019

More on mantisflies:

A Mantisfly (Orientispa sp., Mantispidae) overlooks her levitating eggs, each attached by a near-invisible filament (typically Neuropteran). The larval life cycle entails hitching rides with spiders to parasitise their egg sacs.https://t.co/U9Ddr9c9ls#insect #China #Yunnan pic.twitter.com/Bqg6OxgXmx — John Horstman (@sinobug) February 1, 2019

This video shows the laying of the eggs and the filaments:

An obsessive cat. Has he read The Owl and the Pussycat? Is that a runcible spoon?

Daniel & Long Spoon. He’s been carrying it around off and on since October and will offer it to humans on occasion. pic.twitter.com/Ireh1lHfsa — Captain Awkward (@CAwkward) February 2, 2019

Matthew didn’t know what a tayra is. Do you?

Here is a cute tayra video from some of our new reconyx video cams from @whapavt in the MPR of #Belize. @tayracolombia pic.twitter.com/ZoaApupy7w — Marcella J. Kelly (@marcellajkelly) January 31, 2019

Be sure to watch the whole video. These ants move their mouthparts faster than any other ant.