Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, February 3, 2019, and National Carrot Cake Day. I like the stuff, so long as it has cream-cheese frosting.
It’s also Four Chaplains Day in the US, honoring four Army chaplains who died on February 3, 1943, when their troop ship, the Dorchester, was torpedoed by the Germans. There weren’t enough life jackets for all the troops, so Methodist Minister, George L. Fox, reform Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (PhD), Roman Catholic priest Father John P. Washington, and Reformed Church in America minister Reverend Clark V. Poling—all of whom met at Harvard—gave up their life jackets to others, linked arms, and, singing hymns and praying, went down with the ship as it sank. Yes, they were religious, and yes, even most of the wearing life jackets in the water died of hypothermia, but these chaplains did a good and heroic thing (they also guided soldiers to the lifeboats), and should be honored. Here they are:
On this day in 1690, the colony of Massachusetts issued the first paper money circulated in what Wikipedia calls “the Americas”, which, if true, would be North, Central, and South America. Well, here’s the dosh: a 20-shilling note.
On this day in 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving voting rights to all men (but not women) regardless of their race, was ratified. Exactly 43 years later, the Sixteenth Amendment, allowing the Federal government to impose an income tax on Americans, was also ratified.
On February 3, 1943, the SS Dorchester, on its way to Greenland, was sunk by a U boat (see above). Of the 902 men on board, only 230 survived. And here’s something I didn’t know even though I worked on this island. On February 3, 1953, according to Wikipedia, “The Batepá massacre occurred in São Tomé when the colonial administration and Portuguese landowners unleashed a wave of violence against the native creoles known as forros.” Hundreds of workers were killed and many others were tortured. The bodies of many of the dead were thrown into the sea.
It was this day in 1959 that became “the day the music died,” as rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Waylon Jennings was also on the tour, and it’s likely that he gave up his seat to The Big Bopper at the last moment. The crash is of course was immortalized in the song “American Pie” by Don McLean.
Another interesting tidbit from Wikipedia: on February 3, 1961, “The United States Air Forces begins Operation Looking Glass, and over the next 30 years, a ‘Doomsday Plane’ is always in the air, with the capability of taking direct control of the United States’ bombers and missiles in the event of the destruction of the SAC‘s command post.” Are you sleeping better now? Here’s a picture from the Federation of American Scientists showing the inside of the plane (there’s a crew of 22):
Finally, on this day in 1971, New York City Police Officer Frank Serpico was shot in the face during a drug bust; his fellow cops didn’t bother to call for assistance as Serpico was reporting police corruption. He lived, went on to testify for the Knapp Commission, and considerable reforms took place in the NYC police.
Notables born on February 3 include Felix Mendelssohn (1809), Horace Greeley (1811), Elizabeth Blackwell (1821), Gertrude Stein (1874), Norman Rockwell (1894), Pretty Boy Floyd (1904), James Michener (1907), Henry Heimlich (1920; yes that Heimlich), Blythe Danner (1943), and Maura Tierney (1965).
Although Rockwell was known for his paintings, here’s a nice charcoal sketch he made of a boy leaving home for college. It’s called Study for Breaking Home Ties, and was painted around 1954
Those who died on February 3 include John of Gaunt (1399), Woodrow Wilson (1924), The Big Bopper, Buddy Holly, and Ritchie Valens (all 1959; see above), Ernst Mayr (2005; see my appreciation and an obituary of this evolutionary biologist here and here), and Maria Schneider (2011).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are apparently playing hide and seek:
A: I see you under the ceiling, behind the curtain.Hili: I, too, see you from behind the curtain, we see each other.
Ja: Widzę cię pod sufitem, za firanką.
Hili: Ja też cię widzę zza firanki, oboje się widzimy.
A cartoon sent by my undergraduate advisor Bruce Grant. . .
. . . and a picture I found on Facebook:
A tweet from the unsinkable Titania McGrath about the Young Adult Twitter fracas I described yesterday:
Tweets from Grania. Does the energy accrued in this act of predation outweigh the energy expended?
Grania said, “You will approve of these dogs being especially stupid.” No comment.
From The Onion, of course:
Don’t these baboons hurt their hands doing this?
More on mantisflies:
This video shows the laying of the eggs and the filaments:
An obsessive cat. Has he read The Owl and the Pussycat? Is that a runcible spoon?
Matthew didn’t know what a tayra is. Do you?
Be sure to watch the whole video. These ants move their mouthparts faster than any other ant.
Re paper money in the Americas, in 1685 the Imtendent of New France (now part of Canada) used playing cards affixed with his seal to pay civil servants, suppliers, soldiers and clerks. See article from The Canadian Encyclopedia at https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/playing-card-money
I love that Norman Rockwell sketch, brilliant piece of work.
I have to ask, why would they have a 20 shilling note? Wouldn’t it just be a pound.
Interesting point. Massachusetts also issued 40 and 50 shilling notes, but then switched to pounds for 3 and 5 pound notes. Georgia issued 60 shilling notes, switching at 5 pounds. And about the illustrated note: most surviving notes of that issue were two shilling notes fraudulently altered to 20 shillings; I think one of those altered notes is pictured here. Calling their notes one pound would have discouraged these alterations, but “Twenty Shillings” seemed to be the tradition in all the colonial notes.
yes, to me it’s like, let’s have a 4 quarter note instead of a dollar.
All of the colonies traded in what they called pounds, but the colonial pound was not tied to the British pound. The colonial pound fluctuated between colonies, thus a Massachusetts pound was worth fewer British pounds than a New York pound.
Around the 1650s Massachusetts Bay leaders authorized the production of silver shillings, sixpence & threepence coins at a new mint in Boston. in 1690 there was a need to raise an army to fight the Frogs, but there was no coins about because silver was an export commodity & also the colony was in debt. Thus they issued these paper promissory notes which were trusted to represent the ‘real’ money you could clink – the shilling.
Good point. The shilling that Mass. is referring to has very little to do with the British Shilling. They just use the British terminology to make it seem British, when it was more of a bit coin type money. Most likely the money made in Mass was not good any place else. The British money was good everywhere.
The most trusted currency at that time was the Spanish silver dollar or Peso which was the international coinage of exchange anywhere – because it contained a reliable quantity of silver weight. Interesting that you reference bitcoin, because the peso/dollar was worth eight bits [or pieces of eight] which led eventually to 25 cents being called two bits. 🙂
There was a fair bit of mixing of coinage between colonies & also coins coming in from outside – French & Spanish – there was also a lot of barter in recognised goods such as skins. I assume that when say a Mass. shilling turned up in New York they had an agreed daily rate of exchange or they went by the silver weight, though I assume that incurred a loss as I don’t think [I’m unsure] that there was a shilling’s worth of silver in a shilling – usually the silver value was less than face value [guessing]. I believe there were also times in the history of coins when the metal was worth more than the coin for brief periods of instability.
I must admit I can’t see how the baboons avoid hurting their hands doing this but presumably they wouldn’t do it if they did.
It reminds me of when, as a small boy, I decided to take a short cut to the ground in a dutch barn by sliding down one of the (well-rusted) H-section girders holding it up. That was a poor decision!
The four chaplains were also honored with a postage stamp:
Note that this is an engraved stamp, with none of the fuzziness and lack-of-crispness of newer stamps.
