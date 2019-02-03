Should the governor of Virginia resign over racist yearbook photos?

As many venues report (NYT article here), Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, is now the object of gazillions of calls for him to step down, all based on a photo of a person in blackface, accompanied by a person dressed in KKK robes, that appeared on Northam’s page in his medical school yearbook of 1984.
Nobody doubts, including Northam, that the photograph is racist, but although Northam previously admitted he was one of the two people in the picture, he now denies it. But he now adds that he did wear blackface once, when he played Michael Jackson in a skit that same year.
The question is not whether the photo is racist, but whether it depicts Northam. That will eventually come out. But even if it does, should he resign? Both Democrats and Republicans are calling for him to step down, and nobody has said he shouldn’t—except for Northam himself and some readers on a recent thread here.
The more I think about this, the more I think that it isn’t a cut and dried issue—at least with respect to that one photograph. The question centers on whether we should forgive someone who transgressed in this way 35 years ago (assuming it was him in the photograph), or demand their heads and a permanent ban from politics. In other words, the question is whether Northam has reformed, and is not only not a racist, but someone who favors equal rights and opportunities for all.
I don’t know the answer to that question. Northam’s actions in recent years seem to be those of an antiracist liberal. What bothers me is that he’s wobbling on this issue, first saying it was he in the picture and then denying it, while admitting that yes, he wore blackface on other occasion in that same year. Perhaps he forgot, though I’d remember if I posed for a photo like that.
I guess I’m reserving judgment until I learn more about the facts and more about the photos. What worries me are not only the instant calls for banning, which carry the assumption that nobody is capable of reformation, but the fact that they are instant, and leave no time for us to thoughtfully reflect on the issue. Was Northam in the photo? Did he express racist views at the time, or in recent years? We don’t yet know.
The offense culture often comes with an assumption that ideological impurities should carry stiff sentences—often firing, lifetime bans from jobs, and lifetime shaming. Perhaps Northam won’t be an effective governor even if he stays on, since he might be distracted by constant calls to step down or by being ignored or impeded by other lawmakers. But what seems lacking in today’s political climate is any notion of reformation and forgiveness. People can change (that is not a contradiction of determinism!), and we should take that into account in dealing with them. Should we punish a man for what he did 35 years ago if he hasn’t evinced any racism since then?
Let’s take a vote, and I’d appreciate it if you would vote, as well as weigh in if you wish. If you think, for instance, that Northam should resign not just because of the photos, but because of his changing stories about them, which might bespeak a general untrustworthiness, or because he’s lost his ability to function as a governor, put it in the comments.
How did this not come out before?
Apparently, his Republican opponent from the 2018 election as joked that he should get his money back from his opposition research firm.
The picture, out of context, is too little to go on to decide if he should resign. It could be that it was a tasteless joke that was a big hit then and an utter failure today. Remember when Ted Dansen wore black face? The intent was to make a joke not be racist but it was taken as racist. And if the person recognizes it was hurtful, they shouldn’t be punished forever.
Indeed. Apparently Joni Mitchell has appeared in blackface and Eddie Murphy has appeared in whiteface. How do we feel about that?
I’m sorry, I can understand some isolated instances of blackface being excusable, but in this instance I think the blackface standing next to full KKK garb provides the context.
What if the context was – “offensive costumes” or “opposite costumes”? You don’t know the context.
Or perhaps it was a sophomoric attempt at irony? Perhaps borne out of a context long forgotten? In any event, the happiest people at this point are the Republicans, as it reinforces the increasingly-all-too-accurate cliche of liberalism being in the thrall of proto-Leninists.
I said no but don’t think it matters. The herd mentality, the mop has spoken and that is all that matters. He is a fish flopping around on deck waiting to die.
My concern is all the masses who say he must go do not even know the guy in the least. Have no idea who he is or what he is about. But hang him and who cares.
The same woke vigilantes who called for Kavanaugh’s head and cqll for Northam’s head, who deny that a man could grow up in 30 years time, are the same woke liberals who favor votes for ex-cons because convicted criminals can reform and should not be punished for life.
Yes, like Ilhan Omar who urged that people trying to join ISIS should be given a break because they might have reformed. If you’re going to ask for empathy and pardon, you have to be consistent.
It seems to me that getting appointed to be a Supreme Court Judge or elected to Governor of a state is on a different level than giving an excon the right to vote. Indeed, perhaps giving a person the right to vote but barring them from public office would make more sense for an excon. Just a thought….seems a false equivalency that is being argued.
yes, that “all” x-cons get to vote is a bit odd anyway. Murdered 6 people, sure, go ahead and vote. Smoked pot, I don’t know? And should they get to buy guns – sure, what harm could that be.
I voted,yes, he should resign, but it’s not because of the photo. It’s because we’re now living in a time of reckoning: perps of yore are now becoming ROLE MODELS/POSTER CHILDREN for what we mustn’t do ANYMORE … we’re in the age of scapegoats, as it were. It’s not always fair—and I definitely don’t think it’s fair in Northam’s case—but he has the bad luck of living in such a moment. The better part of valor is for him to step down. It’s sad, because he’s actually a pretty good politician, and has voted for most things true and beautiful. Alas.
There’s something else: the ex-Breitbart guy who exposed this photo … he was interviewed on NPR on Feb. 2; OMG, this guy is a MEGA-creep. He couldn’t care less about racism; au contraire, probably.
“ … but someone who favors equal rights and opportunities for all.”
There’s the difficult part – carefully evaluating the important stuff, and reaching a conclusion based on a preponderance of evidence.
Sadly, in the ruthless political machine, he is a goner like … the SNL guy.
The idea of judging others the way you would want to be judged is worth considering here – but it’s politics. It’s over.
“Should”? That’s difficult! This will linger a while…
Whether it’s him or not, merely allowing the picture such a prominent place in is yearbook page is racist.
Yes, we all agree on that but that’s not the question at issue. Please reread the post.
It’s not at all obvious that he was racist at the time and so needs to “reform”. It’s possible, for example, to have fancy dress parties with a theme of “most offensive costume”. Young people do things like that.
I don’t see the point of driving a Democrat who has a good record of race relations out of office because of some stupid thing he did over 30 years ago. Democrats have to stop eating their own.
No. What he is and does today is what is important. Yes, his effectiveness will be somewhat blunted for a while, but the electorate has a short memory.
The incident was 35 years ago, when he was a student. Much more to the point to judge him by his record in office.
As for the subsequent wriggling, I fear that such dihonesty, if it rises to that level, and bungling, is well within the normal range for US politicians
Meanwhile global warming, Brexit, abrogation of IRBM treaty …
I voted no. He should be honest and admit it if he is in the photo, and then society should acknowledge that everyone does stupid and often inappropriate stuff in college. Thirty-five years is a long time. The question is, who is he today? How does he live his life? In the eighties, dressing up as Michael Jackson would have involved makeup, just as dressing up as David Bowie would have involved makeup. People can’t be held to a future standard, it is unreasonable.
He should resign, not for the photos, but for his wishy-washy responses, and the fact that he will be come politically ineffective.
I voted yes: should resign. I’m actually equivocal about the photo (what it may or may not mean). But to the extent that this controversy could damage the Democrat brand nationally – and thereby strengthen Trump! – methinks he’s gotta go.
I wonder, how do you make a races stronger with another racist picture. The people who support Trump will remain the same with or without this.
Since Trump has been an unmitigated embarrassment, one might suppose that a potted plant could defeat him in 2020. But apparently, reelection is a distinct possibility; and in a tight race, a small detail can tip the balance. So if the Dems are seen as excusing or forgiving racism among their own, the same charge against racist Trump loses rhetorical force.
Yeah, to view this for the moment solely through the prism of pragmatic politics, Virginian is a key swing state. The odds that it remains blue are heavily dependent on the African-American vote. Two more years of a Governor Ralph Northam would no doubt dishearten black Virginians and suppress black voter-turnout in 2020.
I admit to not following this story as closely as many might be, but right now, with my limited understanding I struggle with a strong decision, finding reasons for and against resignation, so I voted No Opinion. As I said in yesterday’s post, it would be easier for me to accept him staying on if he had come out and admitted his role and apologized unreservedly but this doesn’t seem to have happened. I can accept that people can change, can regret stupid mistakes, can go on to do great things, and he may well have done so, but he appears to be trying to weasel out of this instead (apologies to all right honorable mustelids for the term) the way politicians are wont to do. What I do know for certain is that the republicans haven’t a leg to stand on, being as they continue to support and openly racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic president and their calls for his resignation are fully and completely political in nature. If he were a republican they would be circling their wagons in support. So, for now, I say No Opinion, but leaning towards resignation.
Everyone has something that today could be taken out of context and used to pillory them, but what I find most disturbing is the ‘it *might* have been me’ or, ‘maybe it was the *other* blackface photo that I did.’
Kavanaugh could credibly claim he might have been drunk, what’s this guy’s excuse?
35 years is a fair excuse for not being sure! We should not think that human memory is reliable over such periods, whatever introspection might tell us.
According to his undergrad yearbook at the Virginia Military Institute, one of Northam’s nicknames in those days was “Coonman.”
Northam was asked about it at his presser yesterday and denied knowing how he came by that handle. Northam also cited his abiding faith in the Lord and the VMI’s “honor code” as reasons he wouldn’t lie. So there’s that.
Northam remained out there on the stage for 45 minutes. It was cringe-inducing. For a hot second, when he was asked about the dance contest he won as Michael Jackson, he appeared to be considering demonstrating his version of the moonwalk. I kept wishing his poor wife, standing there next to him, had a hook, so she could drag him off the stage like Sandman Sims at the Apollo.
After that performance, Northam has no chance of remaining in office — not without being an open, suppurating source of embarrassment to himself, his family, his Party, and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Yeah, I just saw that a minute ago on Stephanopoulos…I mean, how friggin’ clueless can you be? After seeing his little performance, I can imagine him donning blackface and being absolutely unaware of why that could be offensive. And as much as I hate to agree with a holier than thou reporter from The NY Times, he doesn’t seem to show much remorse so it’s very hard to offer forgiveness. Rehabilitation requires remorse and apology, and he has failed to offer that thus far.
I watched at least three times the part of the news conference when he was asked if he could still do the moonwalk. I did not draw the conclusion that he was considering doing it at that time and only his wife stopped him from doing so. His wife jut prompted to give a longer answer than just saying yes or no.
The confusing story is troublesome to me.
He has lost credibility. He should have set the record straight from the beginning and possibly could have saved himself.
I don’t think he should resign. I think he should stick it out, and let it blow over. We need people not to cave to mob sentiment.
In response to a post yesterday, I commented extensively on this issue, so I will try to limit repeating myself. Since the governor’s press conference yesterday, it is clear that if he was a person in the picture then he should resign because he lied. But, if he did not lie then a strong case can be made that morally, if not politically, he should not resign IF, as seems the case, in his political career he has acted as a progressive, supporting measures favorable to African-Americans.
From a political perspective, it is crystal clear why virtually all Democratic politicians have called for his resignation. It would be political suicide to do otherwise and Northam staying in office represents a threat to Democratic electoral prospects. Still, I find it nauseating that my so-called fellow liberals have reacted in a textbook case of the herd mentality. Suddenly, it’s perfectly acceptable to call him a CURRENT racist when these accusers know or don’t care about what he has done as a politician. In the past day, I have read several article on the incident as well as viewing guests on MSNBC. I became quite depressed by what I witnessed. The mob has condemned a man for what he MAY have believed 35 years ago with virtually no discussion of what he has done since, in office and personally. Yesterday, I mentioned the case of Senator Robert Byrd (D-West Virginia) who actually was a member of the KKK, which is a lot worse than dressing up in a costume, but repudiated his racist views and became a revered member of the Senator by his fellow Democrats. At that time, his sorry past was forgiven. That wouldn’t happen today.
Yesterday on CNN I heard David Gergen, an advisor to both Democratic and Republican presidents, note that in American politics what commonly happens is that there is a hanging before a trial. That is what has happened here and the mob mentality has been demonstrated in full bloom. I would not call for him to resign if it turns out that he is now the person he claims to be.
I have actually found an article that condemns the herd mentality. The author even mentions the Robert Byrd history. The story is on the Quillette site, whose articles I often disagree with. But here the author is right on.
https://quillette.com/2019/02/02/the-ralph-northam-scandal-betrays-the-lefts-hypocrisy-on-forgiveness-and-rehabilitation/
Had Northam come out on Friday and fully explained the circumstances of the med school yearbook photo, explained how and why his attitudes about race had changed in the intervening years, and given a sincere apology for his actions — well, then, he’d’ve had a fighting chance to stay in office.
He didn’t. Instead, he first admitted it was his picture and gave an apology that (it seemed to me anyway) was calculated to save his political bacon. Then, only after that tactic failed to succeed, he came out and claimed he wasn’t either person in the photo he had admitted to the day before, while admitting that, the same year, he had put a “little bit” of black shoe polish on his face for a dance contest — in the process violating every tenet of Crisis Management 101.
The people of the Commonwealth of Virginia (including the 87% of the black electorate who voted for Northam) deserve to have an effective governor lead their state, and at this point, Ralph Northam ain’t it. He needs to resign.
No, he shouldn’t resign, but that comes with an if and an explanation. If he is willing to discuss why he now knows that his actions, even if limited to Jackson impersonation, were wrong he shouldn’t have to go. He should also discuss why the yearbook itself represents the worst of humanity and why society is better leaving such thoughts and acts in the past.
A no vote also requires that he has not engage in such activities while representing the people of Virginia (in any capacity in government, not just as governor).
We must allow people to change. If they have, and are willing to own their mistakes, we should forgive. If not, we should impose the death penalty for most offenses and speed up our justice system.
People make mistakes then they grow up and regret those mistakes. It’s not big deal. I voted No.
We applaud drug addicts and criminals who repent and mend their ways. Unfortunately, the knee-jerk reaction to the discovery of these ancient racial or gender sins by politicians and celebrities seems to me to be a poor substitute for actually thinking. Shouldn’t some consideration be given to what else Northam had done to redeem himself since the time of the incident in question? I don’t know if there actually is anything, but shouldn’t thinking people at least ask?
Allowing for the fact that people can change is important for civility. Taking the worst thing a person did in the past as defining their whole life is irrational. This reminds me of the Al Franken case where we lost a smart, very good senator over stupid but fairly trivial actions. I guess the argument for resignation is that he can no longer be effective, but resignation reinforces a bad precedent. I have the feeling that social media mob driven resignations, if not resisted, will only get more ridiculous in the future
Matters regarding racism deserve treading with caution.
He has denied that he is in the photo and denied that he approved of the photo being placed in the yearbook. He said he did not buy a yearbook and only recently became aware of the photo.
There is no proof that he is in the photo and no proof that he knew gge photo would be in the yearbook.
He was elected governor based on his record in politics.
Charges are easy to make and hard to defend. Just as in the recent case of the smiling boy from Kentucky and the old man beating the drum in his face.
Prove that he is in the photo and/or approved it appearing in the yearbook before asking that he resign.
I can’t answer the poll because I would like to see 2 polls for more nuance.
I do not think he should resign over an incident that took place 35 years ago, to which he gave a mea culpa. His record as a politician should over ride that lapse of judgement. …
But his now current reversal and claim it’s not him and he doesn’t remember and well, the usual stupid backtracking is what disgusts me and if shown that he is in the photo, then the current lie should be his undoing.
He can be “forgiven” and resign. The two are not coupled.
He must resign because of how he handled the situation. He’s lost the confidence of his (former) supporters and has no political base anymore.
In Virginia, a governor cannot succeed himself/herself. This means for Northam that it is irrelevant how much support he has from his base. After his term is over, he is out and will probably never be elected to another offic. The only thing that matters is whether this incident has impeded his ability to induce the legislature to pass bills he deems worthy and whether staying in office hurts the electoral chances of other Democrats. Both possibilities are speculative.
I vote no. Surely there’s a statute of limitations regarding youthful silliness. I sure hope there is, anyway, as I was interested in astrology when I was 15 or so.
Before a decision is made, the New York Times via Titania McGrath needs to be consulted
https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1090585519547994112; https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/28/movies/mary-poppins-returns-blackface.html.
If after reviewing this material, the consensus is that he should resign, we must call Julie Andrews to account, too and blackball her for her blackface.
Fer Crissakes, even George Wallace was rehabilitated after a long career as an avowed and practicing segregationist! He renounced racism in the late ’70s, and in his last public office as governor of Alabama, he appointed a record number of blacks to government office. I haven’t seen (yet, at least) any claims that Northam has actually done anything racist in his military, medical, and government career. Wallace had a ton to apologize for, did apologize, and was rehabilitated. Northam’s done nothing other than dressing up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest, and he’s profusely apologized even for that. This is a wholly unnecessary Democratic own goal, no matter how it turns out, and I fear what it presages for the upcoming primaries and presidential election.
I think he should go, not so much because of the offense, which I think should be expungable, but because of the problems of pursuing a moderate political agenda in the face of a gerrymandered but still narrowly republican majority house in VA.
And you know this won’t go away for the reelection, it will get dragged up early and often.
I voted a reluctant yes. Several reasons tipped the scales:
1. Even though it was decades ago, he was a full grown man, almost 25.
2. Not only posed in racist costumes, but chose to proudly and publicly display the pictures. That’s a big difference from a private picture being discovered.
3. It was 1984.
4. His equivocating is pathetic and exactly opposite of what you’d want to see from someone who has truly reformed. It stinks. How could you not immediately know if it was you in that picture?
5. He accused his opponent of racism. Like so many Democrats, he’s cynically played the race card in his campaign.
Having said all that, I’m open to new information and clarification, although politically I think he’s dead meat. I’m a reluctant yes because I do believe in redemption and I loath this “gotcha” culture but in this case too many things stack up against him, quite notably his current behavior. I would probably feel differently if Northram had gotten ahead of this thing in a candid way.