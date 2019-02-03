Reader’s wildlife video

We have another video from Tara Tanaka in Florida showing a variety of waterfowl, but especially ducks. This one features the hooded merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus), and note how the male displays even when his mate is laying eggs in the nest box. Tara’s notes:
I looked through the scope this morning and was thrilled to see a Hooded Merganser pair swimming toward one of our duck boxes. She looked like she had a bead on that box, so I started filming through the living room window. She landed on top, surveyed the situation, and then entered the box. While she was likely laying an egg, the male waited outside performing what I’ve always interpreted to be a courtship display. After about seven minutes she rejoined her mate in the water. An Anhinga in the background surfaced with a bream, and after briefly beating it on a log, swallowed it whole. Although a Wood Duck hen landed on top to the box after the Merganser exited – looking like she was definitely going to go in, she and her mate left without disturbing the new egg. Just a few minutes later the Merganser entered a SECOND box, likely laying another egg! I only got video of her leaving the box, greeted by a group of curious Canada Geese. I’m going to have to keep a close eye on these two boxes to see if we have any mixed Wood Duck and Merganser broods.
I’m conflicted- it’s beautiful – especially the mirror reflections – and a soothing mood – except for the bludgeoning – but that’s nature for you…. brutally honest?
All opinions are appreciated. I think that the more something is like us, the more we relate to it, and if we have a very close view of the creature’s face, it also increases our empathy — it’s the main reason I like to capture wildlife really close – to give the viewer a more relatable experience. Since the fish is less relatable than perhaps the ducks, and not very visible, my guess is that most people wouldn’t relate to it or feel compassion for it, but I definitely appreciate your sensitivity and empathy.
I’m a bit of a softy, so much so that I have trouble feeding earthworms to my turtles. I didn’t find the anhinga feeding to be too distressing (I find it easier to accept if I’m not playing any part in it) but seeing and hearing a garter snake eat a toad…horrifying.
But beyond that, what a beautiful scene. I have always found wetlands to be mesmerizing. As a small child they always seemed the most wild and wonderful. I envy you!
Terrific footage! Amazingly sharp and well captured. Loved the croaking frogs in the background.