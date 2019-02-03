Reader’s wildlife video

We have another video from Tara Tanaka in Florida showing a variety of waterfowl, but especially ducks. This one features the hooded merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus), and note how the male displays even when his mate is laying eggs in the nest box. Tara’s notes:

I looked through the scope this morning and was thrilled to see a Hooded Merganser pair swimming toward one of our duck boxes. She looked like she had a bead on that box, so I started filming through the living room window. She landed on top, surveyed the situation, and then entered the box. While she was likely laying an egg, the male waited outside performing what I’ve always interpreted to be a courtship display. After about seven minutes she rejoined her mate in the water. An Anhinga in the background surfaced with a bream, and after briefly beating it on a log, swallowed it whole. Although a Wood Duck hen landed on top to the box after the Merganser exited – looking like she was definitely going to go in, she and her mate left without disturbing the new egg. Just a few minutes later the Merganser entered a SECOND box, likely laying another egg! I only got video of her leaving the box, greeted by a group of curious Canada Geese. I’m going to have to keep a close eye on these two boxes to see if we have any mixed Wood Duck and Merganser broods.