Articles you don’t need to read because you’ve already read them: New Atheism-dissing in the Guardian

Good Lord, when will places like the Guardian stop publishing the same article over and over again? Do people ever get tired of dumping on New Atheism or, in this case, the “Four Horsemen”? I haven’t heard of author Steven Poole, a British journalist and author, but here he reviews a book I’ve already read, The Four Horsemen: A Conversation That Sparked an Atheist Revolution. And he uses his review to try to eviscerate Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens, Dan Dennett, and Richard Dawkins. Click on the screenshot to read:
My own short review: This is a transcript of the well known “Four Horsemen” conversation that took place in Christopher Hitchens’s apartment in 2007. There is a full video that you can find here. What’s new is simply the addition of a foreword by Stephen Fry and, as I recall, short commentaries by a few Horsepeople. But the meat of the discussion is already on YouTube. If you want to buy the book, you’d be buying it for the forewords, and to me it’s not worth it. Caveat emptor.
Now about the review: well, it’s the same pap that all liberal venues put out about the New Atheists, including smarmy but untrue remarks like these:
Contrary to the book’s subtitle, the “atheist revolution” was not sparked by this cocktail-fuelled pre-dinner round of chat and backslapping, which took place in 2007. By then the participants could already salute one another for the impressive sales of their books, boast about how willing they were to cause “offence”, and reminisce about how brilliant they were when they befuddled this or that bishop with some debating point.
That’s not what these guys did, although I’ll admit that the “brights” thing was misguided. But I’ve hung around most of these guys a fair bit (Hitchens I met only once), and I’ve never heard anything like the kind of boasting and back-patting that Poole reports. Those things, like the dumb atheist-dissing in Salon, are just character assassination.
Then there’s the obligatory claim that that that 2007 discussion is “dated”, and maybe it is, but so what? To answer Poole’s title question, what happened to the New Atheism is that it won: it exposed a new generation to old arguments about atheism (and some new ones based on science), and thus helped with the increasing secularization of the West. Their books were best-sellers, and for a reason; it wasn’t the Dawkins haters who bought millions of copies of The God Delusion. Finally, none of the Horsemen write about atheism any more because they don’t need to: the ball is rolling and it’s going to suck up religion with it.
Poole then makes the familiar argument that New Atheism was not sophisticated about religion and also neglects the benefits of religion. But would we have algebra even if Islam hadn’t existed? Of course we would, although the word for it might have been different. Newton and Lemaitre: well, yes, some religious people made scientific advances, but in most cases religion had nothing to do with it, as nearly everyone in the West was religious two centuries ago (yes, I know Lemaitre is more recent). Was the Human Genome Project the result of Francis Collins’s religiosity? I doubt it, and the other contributor, Craig Ventner, is an atheist.
Poole goes on:
New Atheism’s arguments were never very sophisticated or historically informed. You will find in this conversation no acknowledgment of the progress made by medieval Islamic civilisation in medicine and mathematics – which is why, among other things, we have the word “algebra”. The Horsemen assume that religion has always been an impediment to science, dismissing famous religious scientists – such as Georges Lemaître, the Catholic priest who first proposed the big bang hypothesis, not to mention Isaac Newton et al – as inexplicable outliers. At one point Harris complains about a leading geneticist who is also a Christian. This guy seems to think, Harris spits incredulously, “that on Sunday you can kneel down in the dewy grass and give yourself to Jesus because you’re in the presence of a frozen waterfall, and on Monday you can be a physical geneticist”. Harris offers no reason why he can’t, except that the combination is incompatible with his own narrow-mindedness.
This is irrelevant, of course, to the point made by these four men: that religion is a melange of foolish and unsubstantiated superstitions, that it doesn’t belong in this era nor in any rational mind, and that, by and large, it is harmful. And even if it does some good things, it’s simply not TRUE and there are ways of getting those good things without having the bad things.
Poole’s review continues, with Sam getting the worst of it, as he always does, in the end being accused of flirting with the alt-right. That’s simply not true, as Sam is on the Left. He’s just not woke enough for Poole.
In the end, these men did us a big favor by acquainting a new generation with arguments about why religion is false and harmful. They are the Ingersolls of our generation; and each generation, indoctrinated with religion by parents and peers, needs to hear the arguments anew. What people like Poole are trying to do, by discrediting the Four Horsemen, is to somehow justify and vindicate religion. Even if they be nonbelievers, they somehow can’t bear to say bad things about faith. But they are on the losing side, for in two centuries religion will have waned to a small band of superstitious holdouts. Or so I think.
“In two more centuries religion will have waned to a small band of superstitious holdouts.” – I sure hope to god you are right about that! I’m not so confident as education is declining in some places and the rise of Trump shows how gullible we humans continue to be. But I do hope you are right and we continue to make 4horseman type progress.
I think we’ll always have some level of religion unless we’re able to eliminate the God gene from our DNA or advanced aliens visit, whichever comes first.
Ridiculous and appalling and all too predictable. It’s why I no longer read The Guardian.
I am not sure what this guy has to say is even worthy of comment. He seems to understand almost nothing and wants to complain about the success of some pretty fine books written by this group. If what they have done in the first part of the 21st century is old or outdated what do we suppose happened to that 2000 year old fiction he wants to preserve. The damage done by religion over the past thousand years alone is enough to lay waist to the planet and it continues to set this country back with every spin of the clock. That is a main point of the four he does not see.
My cat bats off the table only those things I put before her (outside of food, ofcourse). As if to say, “This is of no real sustenance to me”. Or, as Dr.Johnson might put it,”Give us no more of this”. Such is the impatience I feel when presented with yet another New Atheism-bashing article in, “The Guardian”.
The Guardian seems to be doing a lot of begging for money on line – sounds more like a church than the rag it is.
I wouldn’t criticise it for that; it means their articles aren’t hidden behind a paywall.
To be honest, most of their articles aren’t worth hiding in the first place. Their arts coverage has declined a good deal in the past half decade.
Well, that was never what I read it for …
To the woke left, the alt right is left wingers who aren’t sufficiently woke. Same way as right wing muppets use left wing as an attack on conservatives who make the most nicest criticisms of some of the extreme things the far right is coming out with.
It’s funny, though, that people still complain about how the new atheists didn’t tackle sophisticated religious belief, as if that represents the religion we see in the world. The only times we ever hear about sophisticated religion is when religion is getting criticised. For years I took this criticism seriously and dug into philosophy of religion, and each time I got the same reaction from believers – “you’re not addressing the really sophisticated beliefs” until it became “You’re missing the point of belief – it’s not about rationality but it faith” which is where I started out.
There’s no sense in ever criticising religion to a believer because bmp matter what you say, you’re wrong and probably immoral. Like being on the left and arguing with the woke.
Many New Atheists — including the so-called Four Horsemen — spent quite a bit of time criticizing the often vacuous, vague, and vain versions of Sophisticated Religions which were filled with what Dennett called “deepities” — profound sounding statements which traded on double meaning, one true but trivial, the other extraordinary but false. Of course they would, since they hung out with the sort of academic, intellectual people whose religious views would be very different than the populist fundamentalist folk beliefs which even they scorned. We tend to address what’s around us, the friends and neighbors who challenge us most, the arguments which are apt to come up in social situations or around the university round table.
What took more care and effort on their part was going out of the way to understand and refute fundamentalism.
And yet that’s what made the news, and thus defined them.
Yeah, they did. Butt to a believer, they never did it in the right way, which usually meant they didn’t address a particular theologian or they didn’t take down a particular philosophical argument. I even saw complaints that The God Delusion made it out that Christians were all young earth creationists whereas many believers also reject that crude fundamentalism too.
For a long time I worried that I hadn’t read the books correctly, but then I went back and read them and realised these criticisms weren’t about being fair to the be atheists but finding whatever they could to dismiss the criticism without engaging with the substance. One long article cast The God Delusion as being ahistorical for even mentioning the Jesus myth theory, even though that mention totalled one paragraph that was then dismissed in the next.
“And even if it does some good things, it’s simply not TRUE.”
The assumption at the basis of the attacks on the New Atheists is always that the truth doesn’t matter, and that lies should be cultivated like hothouse plants as long as they do “good” in someone’s imagination. That’s why the “reasoning” of the Steven Pooles of the world so often amounts to ad hominem attacks, and so seldom engages the actual arguments of Dawkins, Harris, Prof. CC, et. al. How often do you see something that takes the simple, straightforward arguments in “The God Delusion,” for example, and attempts to answer them one by one? They may be out there, but I’ve never seen one, perhaps because I don’t have the tolerance for pain necessary to search through so much nonsense. Many of those arguments have been out there at least since the days of Jean Meslier and his “Testament,” but they are usually just ignored, because they are unanswerable. Or at least they are by those who don’t care to make fools of themselves. Apparently, the hope is that they will just be forgotten. That’s why it is so important to continue “acquainting a new generation” with them every so often.
“Contrary to the book’s subtitle, the ‘atheist revolution’ was not sparked by this cocktail-fuelled pre-dinner round of chat and backslapping, which took place in 2007. By then the participants could already salute one another for the impressive sales of their books, boast about how willing they were to cause “offence”, and reminisce about how brilliant they were when they befuddled this or that bishop with some debating point.”
Just look at this paragraph. Every sentence implies, without ever outright saying, “these were just privileged rich white men sitting around pretending to be smart, basking in their privilege while they looked down their noses at us real people.” Every word is meant to impart to the reader that these weren’t intellectual titans, but evil white men who contributed little to nothing, merely enriching themselves and wishing to have an excuse for offending others.
The next paragraph you quoted is equally laden with horseshit. Like this part: “New Atheism’s arguments were never very sophisticated or historically informed. You will find in this conversation no acknowledgment of the progress made by medieval Islamic civilisation in medicine and mathematics – which is why, among other things, we have the word ‘algebra’.”
Nice how he uses a single conversation to indict them for not mentioning what he wants them to have mentioned, but he uses it to act as if they never mentioned these things. How dare they not mention these few things in this single conversation! But, of course, they discussed these things many times! All one has to do is watch the many debates and conversations of any of them to see them discuss it. And one could watch any debate by Hitchens to see that he was always the most historically informed person in the damned room. You know who isn’t informed on almost anything at all besides how to pander to the social justice crowd and get clicks? Mr. Poole.
This is a hatchet job through and through. This is what journalism has come to: half-truths, lies, weasel words, prevarications, implications, complete disregard for context, and pandering for clicks and political brownie points. The tone of the article is so obvious to anyone who wants to see it, but, unfortunately, most people (especially readers of The Guardian) don’t want to see it; in fact, they want to see exactly what the article is giving them.
Well, as a Guardian reader, it’s not what I want to see.
Sorry, I didn’t mean all of their readers 🙂 I can see how that wasn’t clear.
“New Atheism’s arguments were never very sophisticated or historically informed. You will find in this conversation no acknowledgment of the progress made by medieval Islamic civilisation in medicine and mathematics – which is why, among other things, we have the word ‘algebra’.”
Yes. Science flourished during the medieval Islamic civilisation because schools were not religious, and quite good. But the Mullahs soon understood that religion was an excellent tool to control the masses, and they banished all secular schools and replaced them by madrasses. That is when science died in the Islamic world.
Yeah, it’s less “Islam created algebra/other great things,” and more “people who happened to be Muslim created those things, and Islam eventually destroyed the creativity and freedom that allowed it to happen.”
I still find it amazing that there is ‘debate’ when we are discussing something that, at it’s foundation, is clearly preposterous. I would think that even ‘the four horsemen’ must be astounded by the mileage they have got out of repeating the bleeding obvious over and over again.
“Hostility toward spiritual traditions may be hampering empirical inquiry.”
Hostility towards empirical inquiry requiring no spiritual traditions may be hampering human flourishing.
The obvious, by spending bucket loads on a waste of time and energy. Money better spent elsewhere.
They are “the Ingersolls of our generation.” Yes, if we’re going to be considering them in the rearview mirror, I think that’s an apt and valuable observation.
The main point about the ‘new’ atheist movement is that it has forced the world’s religions to change tack. They now feel the need to try and explain themselves, to justify their belief systems, using reason. And that is their death knell. This doesn’t resemble the unquestioned the blind acceptance that went before and the introduction of reason and critical thinking into their faith-based belief systems is terminally toxic.
Organisations calling themselves ‘religions’ will continue for some time to come, but they will be less and less like the bastions of superstition and oppression that went before.
I’m patient and enjoy watching this happens, slowly, in fits and starts.
Judging by his publications and his stated interests, Poole has no qualifications or even intellectual capacity for engaging with religious faith and its implications. He certainly fails to address any of the actual arguments that the Four have put forward, or indeed any others.
Fortunately, like most of his other effusions, this one is bound for almost certain oblivion.
From the article:
“New Atheism’s arguments were never very sophisticated or historically informed. “
What utter B.S.
Take Harris’ portion in his debate with William L. Craig, which you can find googling “Sam Harris demolishes Christianity.”
Harris does a wonderful evisceration of religious thinking, Christianity in particular.
Of course it raises protests from Christians of all rank. But as someone who has engaged in debate with Christians for decades, who has read the arguments, the attempts to get around the points raised in Harris’ critique, I’ve found all replies are uniformly AWFUL.
That includes the “sophisticated” attempts to spin-doctor away from the issues Harris raises. Christians REALLY DON’T have good answers to the critiques someone like Harris brings to their claims of a revealed religion.
And it’s often implied that the New Atheist only engaged with the “straw man” versions of Christianity. Yet they spent years in public debates with the very people making that charge! In fact, almost all the public debates/discussions featuring the New Atheists involved “sophisticated religious people” making the claim “you haven’t engaged with the sophisticated version of Christianity, like mine.”
And in most cases – every case if speaking of Harris’ debates – the New Atheists showed the sophistry and error in those claims.
And when the other “liberal sophisticated” Christian across from Harris made the charges of “strawmanning Christian beliefs” it was HARRIS who could bring forth the data – in the form of wide ranging polls of Christian beliefs – to support his case.
It seems an entire alternative publishing industry arose from the New Atheist phenomenon: The Sour Grapes industry.
This article is a perfect example, redolent of the smell of spoiling grapes.
And as all four of these gentlemen have noted in the past, particularly Dawkins and Hitch, the case proving religion is and always has been to the religious to make. We continue to wait.
Oh for heaven’s sake. The ‘new atheism’ played a role in the advancement and higher profiles of reforming & secularists movements within Islam for freedom to leave Islam, among a great many other things. Of course if you only focus on those white privileged males you don’t notice all the secularist work done by non-white, non-privileged males & non-males.
And this is slander:
“New Atheism’s arguments were never very sophisticated or historically informed.”
For a start just scan the later chapters of God is not Great, and wash your mouth out, Mr Poole.
“You will find in this conversation no acknowledgment of the progress made by medieval Islamic civilisation in medicine and mathematics – which is why, among other things, we have the word “algebra”.
Actually, if I recall correctly (I don’t feel like checking) Hitchens gave a rather too generous nod to the Andalusian (so-called) golden age — I recall his recommendation of Menocal’s book on the subject.
And maybe Poole could have explained why some of the works of the great Persian physician al-Razen got burned? (Namely the ones where he rejected revelation and the prophets.)
Poole could have discussed Hitchens’ comment that he saw it as the task of this age to distinguish the numinous from the supernatural. Or rather, he couldn’t have discussed that, because like every single other person who writes this review, he is unable to find any argument against doing exactly that.
“The ‘new atheism’ played a role in the advancement and higher profiles of reforming & secularists movements within Islam for freedom to leave Islam, among a great many other things.”
But they don’t even like that! Look at how Maajid Nawaz is treated by this crowd. They seem to think that anyone who criticizes Islam or pushes reforming it is racist/Islamophobic.
Yes, criticism of Islam or wish to reform it are the definition of Islamophobia.
I’ve seen the video, years ago, but I’ve still put the book on my “mega online retailer” pre-order. I enjoy being able to see in print what was said; it helps me follow the conversation, stop when I need to look something up, and so on. Plus, I just enjoy having books. They never need updates, they never steal my identity or sell my information to Russian hackers on the dark web, never need to be charged, and never need yet another new soon to be out of date format and accompanying device.
And for anyone here that doesnt follow Sam Harris’ podcast, he did a nice one with Stephen Fry this last week. Do go check it out! Fry is always worth the time, such a wonderful conversationalist.