Saturday: Hili dialogue (Groundhog Day prognostication live!)

As this goes to press, Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog (Marmota monax), is about to predict the weather. See the video below; I’m putting this up early so you can watch live (if you’re awake).

It’s Caturday Saturday, February 2, 2019, Groundhog Day, and National Tater Tot Day, celebrating those nuggets of grated and deep-fried spuds. I’m sure these could be used in a variety of good dishes, so don’t spurn them! Doesn’t this photo make you hungry? Dress ’em up with some cheese, put on some hot sauce, and you’re good to go.

In other news, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is toast after a right-wing website published (with apparent approval) this photos of him from his 1984 medical-school yearbook. He admits he’s one of the two figures (a KKK member and someone in blackface), but won’t say which one, has apologized, but hasn’t yet resigned. I’m betting he will. And this is 1984–not 1922! Clueless git. . .

On this day in 1536, the Spanish explorer and conquistador founded Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 1653, the city of New Amsterdam (now New York City) was incorporated. And on February 2, 1709, after four years and four months marooned (actually self grounded because he didn’t want to continue sailing on a leaky vessel) on Más a Terra island in the Pacific Ocean. After four years and four months of solitude, Selkirk was rescued (his story, of course, became Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe. Barely a dozen years after he was rescued, Selkirk was at sea again, and died in 1721 of yellow fever. Here’s what Wikipedia says about how he survived in his solitude, taking only a musket, a hatchet, a knife, a cooking pot, a Bible, bedding and some clothes from his ship:

At first, Selkirk remained along the shoreline of Juan Fernández. During this time he ate spiny lobsters and scanned the ocean daily for rescue, suffering all the while from loneliness, misery and remorse. Hordes of raucous sea lions, gathered on the beach for the mating season, eventually drove him to the island’s interior. Once inland, his way of life took a turn for the better. More foods were available there: feral goats—introduced by earlier sailors—provided him with meat and milk, while wild turnips, cabbage leaves and dried pepper berries offered him variety and spice. Rats would attack him at night, but he was able to sleep soundly and in safety by domesticating and living near feral cats. Selkirk proved resourceful in using materials that he found on the island: he forged a new knife out of barrel hoops left on the beach, he built two huts out of pepper trees, one of which he used for cooking and the other for sleeping, and he employed his musket to hunt goats and his knife to clean their carcasses. As his gunpowder dwindled, he had to chase prey on foot. During one such chase he was badly injured when he tumbled from a cliff, lying helpless and unable to move for about a day. His prey had cushioned his fall, probably sparing him a broken back. Childhood lessons learned from his father, a tanner, now served him well. For example, when his clothes wore out, he made new ones from hair-covered goatskins using a nail for sewing. As his shoes became unusable, he had no need to replace them, since his toughened, calloused feet made protection unnecessary. He sang psalms and read from the Bible, finding it a comfort in his situation and a prop for his English. During his sojourn on the island two vessels came to anchor. Unfortunately for Selkirk, both were Spanish. As a Scotsman and a privateer, he would have faced a grim fate if captured and therefore did his best to hide himself. Once he was spotted and chased by a group of Spanish sailors from one of the ships. His pursuers urinated beneath the tree in which he was hiding but failed to notice him. The would-be captors then gave up and sailed away.

Well, Phil did NOT see his shadow, so the rodential prediction is an early spring this year. Hard to believe, but his handlers say he’s never been wrong!

On this day in 1901, Queen Victoria was buried (with a lock of John Brown’s hair in her clenched hand, concealed from the family). She’s buried beside Prince Albert in Frogmore Mausoleum at Windsor Great Park. 21 years later, Ulysses was published by James Joyce.

On this day in 1925, diphtheria serum was carried by dogsled to Nome, Alaska in the famous 5.5-day Serum run to Nome. This inspired the Iditarod race which is still run today. On this day in 1990, South African President F. W. de Klerk announced that the African National Congress was unbanned and promised to release Nelson Mandela. Finally, on February 2, 2005, the Government of Canada introduced the Civil Marriage Act, which became law in July, legalizing same-sex marriage.

Notables born on this day include Hamnet Shakespeare (1585; William’s only son), Fritz Kreisler (1875), James Joyce (1882), Jascha Heifetz (1901), Ayn Rand (1905), James Dickey (1923), Stan Getz (1927), Tom Smothers (1937), Graham Nash (1942), Christie Brinkley (1954), and Shakira (1977). I can’t resist putting up this Shakira song with Wyclef Jean; it’s a fantastic live performance:

Those who bought the farm on February 2 include Dmitri Mendeleev (1907), Boris Karloff (1969), Bertrand Russell (1970), Imre Lakatos (1974), Sid Vicious (1979), Gene Kelly (1996), and Philip Seymour Hoffman (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleeping in the firewood basket.

Cyrus: Cats have bizarre customs. Hili: Dogs are always applying stereotypes.

A tweet I found. Look at those goat papillae!

The sharp, spiny oral papillae on the inside of goat cheeks (and other artiodactyls) are some of the wildest anatomical structures I’ve ever seen. So awesome. #anatomy #goats pic.twitter.com/gj8E0MTdF9 — Ali Nabavizadeh 🐘 (@Vert_Anatomist) January 31, 2019

From reader Nilou, a tweet that speaks to my newfound love of Muscovy ducks(Cairina moschata). They’re a wild species and not a mallard, but like mallards they’ve been domesticated. I befriended one in Hawaii, and although many see these creatures as ugly, I love them, as they are friendly and sweet. Here’s a fine pair:

From reader Gethyn:

From reader Simon, but let’s face it: this is not a normal cat!

Cats are finely tuned killing machines pic.twitter.com/UxjNZYo51q — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) January 29, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Look at this weenie! (Well, he’s stalwart about the cold. . . )

CAPTION OF THE YEAR: pic.twitter.com/uxkUNxJgYl — Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) January 29, 2019

A lovely and largely unstudied lacewing (order Neuroptera):

Stilbopteryx napoleo

One of the special insects I like to see each year is this large lacewing that flies during the daytime. Little is known about the life of these insects. It belongs in the Ant lion family.This is the only one we have seen this year. pic.twitter.com/0iamk3KOh5 — Jean (@Jean_Hort) January 30, 2019

Chickens encounter snow, perhaps for the first time:

Excuse me what the h*ck is this pic.twitter.com/ZextkhMLPB — Amy Schwartz 🦇 (@lizardschwartz) February 1, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This first one is hard to believe, but seeing is believing:

When water flows so smoothly it looks solid. This effect is called Laminar flow pic.twitter.com/2QtUYcQcxb — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) December 13, 2018

A nice three-minute video of cats versus the world. I’m told, though, that you shouldn’t tease cats with laser pointers as they never get the satisfaction of the catch:

Seriously, this is news?

Men's statements about the size of their penis cannot be trusted. https://t.co/xYASDuZe8I pic.twitter.com/soa9tl6suT — Rolf Degen (@DegenRolf) January 26, 2019