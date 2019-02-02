Caturday felids: Life at a British cat sanctuary; Kiwi’s lost cat notice; cats that don’t want to be at the vet’s

I don’t approve of big cat sanctuaries unless they’re to preserve a species going extinct in the wild or help cats that are injured or unable to survive in nature, but even when preventing extinction the aim should be to re-release the cats. A big animal whose genes tell it to roam miles in the wild simply cannot be happy in a small cage. That goes double for preserving mutants like the white lions and white tigers below., which are prone to deformities and disease. Nevertheless, without endorsing this practice, here’s what it’s like to work in one of these places.

This “sanctuary” is in Kent, England, and they do seem to care well for their animals.

From reader Tom in New Zealand:

My record collecting friend, Roger Pittman, who you met while you were in Nelson, is touring the southern part of the South Island and came across this lost cat notice. I thought you, cat lover that you are, would appreciate it.

Note: do NOT call that number!





Reader Tom in the U.S. sent an article from Mashable showing how cats try to hide at the vet’s. All of us with cats are familiar with this behavior.

Don't all cats do this? Mine does pic.twitter.com/90gl5ZqQ6u — Joshua Thompson (@BlackpeelJDT) December 20, 2018

Other tactics:

Creative kitty! My cat jumped in the sink the first time I took her to the vet 😺 pic.twitter.com/3VgXwJyv4w — Maria McKenna 🌊🌊 (@McKenna9999) December 20, 2018

Mine wedged herself in the 2-inch space between the mini fridge and the counter it was under. pic.twitter.com/OqrZ49q8FA — PB (@saraPBdubois) December 20, 2018

My cat tried to hide in the sink pic.twitter.com/UvAB9qcekS — Jason Fretz (@Fretzy99) December 20, 2018

Lagniappe: two cat cartoons from the New Yorker: