Caturday felids: Life at a British cat sanctuary; Kiwi’s lost cat notice; cats that don’t want to be at the vet’s

I don’t approve of big cat sanctuaries unless they’re to preserve a species going extinct in the wild or help cats that are injured or unable to survive in nature, but even when preventing extinction the aim should be to re-release the cats. A big animal whose genes tell it to roam miles in the wild simply cannot be happy in a small cage. That goes double for preserving mutants like the white lions and white tigers below., which are prone to deformities and disease. Nevertheless, without endorsing this practice, here’s what it’s like to work in one of these places.
This “sanctuary” is in Kent, England, and they do seem to care well for their animals.
***********
From reader Tom in New Zealand:
My record collecting friend, Roger Pittman, who you met while you were in Nelson, is touring the southern part of the South Island and came across this lost cat notice. I thought you, cat lover that you are, would appreciate it.
Note: do NOT call that number!
*********
Reader Tom in the U.S. sent an article from Mashable showing how cats try to hide at the vet’s. All of us with cats are familiar with this behavior.
Other tactics:
Lagniappe: two cat cartoons from the New Yorker:
Yay! You’ve decided to continue the series. Thanks you, Jerry 🙂
I’ve got felids in small spaces, where the water bowl spills and the litter traces.