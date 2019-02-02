Author of young-adult book gets vilified and censored by the mob

Tablet almost single-handedly exposed the perfidies, financial irregularities and anti-Semitism of the Women’s March Inc., and now that that group—but, thankfully, not the idea of women’s marches—lies in tatters, discredited, vilified, and with its hypocritical leaders still proclaiming loudly how much they love Jews. Now Tablet has taken on young-adult fiction, or at least the Twitter mob that polices that genre for ideological purityz; “YA Twitter” (YAT). Is Tablet becoming a new source of trenchant investigative journalism?
You can read YAT’s horrifying story of mob justice by clicking on the screenshot below.
If your attention span is limited today, there’s a somewhat shorter version at Vulture (click on screenshot):
I won’t go into detail about the story, as it’s thoroughly recounted in both of these sources. In short, author Amélie Wen Zhao, who moved to the U.S. from China at age 18, inked a deal with Penguin/Random House (my own publishers) to publish a trio of young adult novels beginning with one called Blood Heir (a précis is here). Her advance was at least half a million bucks, a goodly sum for a first-time author.
That’s when the mob took over. YAT is particularly toxic, and though its intent is usually good, its performance, and hard-nosed policing of novels to assure they conform to the strictest notions of social justice, is lame. (See my earlier post on YAT here.) In this case, even though Zhao is a person of color, the fact that she even mentioned pigmentation (though not of any defined ethnic group) made YAT go nuts.
Most of the critics hadn’t read the novel, but got inflamed by brief summaries or pull quotes from the book. In Tablet, Singal describes how this works:
I mentioned the whisper campaign [against Blood Heir] on Twitter without naming names, thinking it might fizzle out, and then forgot about it. But by the time I again dipped a toe into YA Twitter a few days later, on Tuesday night, things had exploded: YA Twitter was attacking Zhao’s still unpublished Blood Heir on multiple fronts. As usual, the standards of argument appeared rather strange and lacking, at least to an outsider. L.L. McKinney, a YA author who recently published her own debut novel, highlighted for her 10,000-plus Twitter followers the fact that one of Blood Heir’s blurbs read, in part, “In a world where the princess is the monster, oppression is blind to skin color, and good and evil exists in shades of gray….” “….someone explain this to me. EXPLAIN IT RIGHT THE FUQ NOW,” she tweeted. “I don’t give a good god damn that this is an author of color,” she said later in the tweetstorm. “Internalized racism and anti-blackness is a thing and I…no.” The argument, such as it is, appears to be that because in our world, oppression isn’t blind to skin color, to write about a fantasy world in which it is is an act of “anti-blackness.” (McKinney didn’t respond to a request for comment submitted via her agent.)
I think that could charitably be described as “hysterical overreaction.” But wait—there’s more! The loudest voice in this pile-on was another Asian author Ellen Oh:
But perhaps the most damaging, drawn-out broadside came from Ellen Oh, an established YA writer who is herself of Asian descent, and who co-founded We Need Diverse Books. Oh published an extended tweetstorm to her 11,000-plus Twitter followers in which she noted that “colorblindness is extremely tone deaf.” Then she proceeded to address Zhao without mentioning her by name. “Now I’m going to talk directly to Asian writers,” she wrote, particularly “Asian writers who did not grow up in western countries” like Zhao. “Your lack of awareness may not be your fault given your lack of cultural context, but it IS your fault if you do not educate yourself when it is expressly brought up to you.” The admonishment continued, “And if you have the luxury of getting this important criticism before your book is actually published, it is YOUR responsibility to make it right. Do right by the audience that your book will be reading. Do right by the kids who will be reading your book.”
Jebus
Ms. Oh, who did have an advance copy of the book, went after Zhao because of her character named May, who is described as having skin “the bronze of their sands at sunset.” (There’s no evidence that Zhao intended May to be black.) That set Oh off and launched her tirade, as well as Oh’s interpretation (wrong!) that the book was about slavery of blacks in America. But there was no evidence that the book is about “chattel slavery of blacks”, and Oh adduced none. In fact, in her post of apology to the “book community” (yes, a mob-forced apology, which is de rigueur in these cases), Zhao said that Blood Heir was about “indentured labor and human trafficking prevalent in many industries across Asia”, an area that she presumably knows something about:
Yes, and there were charges of plagiarism, too, resting on one sentence that one of Zhao’s characters said: “Don’t go where I can’t follow.” Horrors! That was in Lord of the Rings! Blatant theft! Well, no it isn’t; it could well be an homage to Tolkien, and one sentence of six words isn’t plagiarism.
After the onslaught, Zhao withdrew her proposal, presumably returning the money she got, and the mob won. Singal characterizes the whole episode in this tweet:
You may have noticed that the odious Ms. Oh, who has no case against Zhao, said above that “color blindness is extremely tone deaf.” To show that nobody is immune from the callout culture of YAT, she herself was inundated with opprobrium for that sentence. Guess why? Because she said “tone deaf”. And so Oh herself had to undergo the ritual public humiliation and issuance of an apology. Have a gander at this:
Now that the phrse “tone deaf” has become verboten, will someone please tell Huffpost? They love that phrase:
There are many others; I’ll give just one more:
In the end, I feel truly sorry for the ordeal that Ms. Zhao had to endure, and am appalled that the mob was powerful enough to make her withdraw her books (her publisher didn’t even object!). I hope she and Penguin Random House rethink this whole thing and publish the books. After all, my publisher deemed the first one good enough to publish, and gave Zhao a lot of money for the other two unwritten novels.
And I’m glad I don’t write young adult fiction.
My last thought: is this onslaught of morality police here to stay? Social media surely is, and, as Pinker notes, morality is getting better. Does it necessarily follow that this kind of authoritarianism is here for keeps?
h/t: Grania
What I wonder, when reading about things like this, is who the folks are who have abundant time and energy to devote to derailing a not-yet-written YA novel. A new hobby is needed, perhaps?
It was written but not yet published.
Ah- thank you for the clarification. My question remains, however.
Indeed it should.
Yes, with fiction, it’s my understanding at least, that the work is written then you shop it around, which is different for non fiction where you can shop around a partially written work or an idea first.
People who really have not yet grasped that life is short and it is better spent engaging in much more interesting, fulfilling, and impactful activities.
“Does it necessarily follow that this kind of authoritarianism is here for keeps?”
Well, as long as authors respond to authoritarianism with this:
“I don’t wish to clarify, defend, or have anyone defend me. This is not that; this is an apology”,
Then the answer is yes. As far as I’m concerned, such spinelessness suggests the author’s voice probably hasn’t earned a place of influence.
I was most saddened by the author’s apologetic response. I think if I were mobbed like that, I’d just give them a well thought out “fuck you” because you might as well go down in a blaze of glory. Then it’s nom de plume from there on out.
For once, the author should not have given in to these idiots. I’m beginning to think that it will take another Great Depression to realign our priorities.
Jeebus.
It would be better if Twitter was restricted to people over 30.
No, it should be left to those over 90.
Oh, hell, Oh would do well to apologize for using such a bizarre and infelicitous mixed metaphor: “Color-blindness is extremely tone-deaf.” Oh, Oh no! To think that she has the temerity to call herself a writer — Oh, what a crock! Perhaps this is ‘diversity syntax’ or something: metaphors must be mixed, not segregated. Oh, hell, Oh well. Naturally, Titania McGrath has some wise words to illuminate the situation https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1091350002604142592
I think you’re putting the cart before the bird in the bush. 😀
You writin’ for Variety in your spare time now, boss? 🙂
That what the remunerative writing you alluded to the other day is all about?
This is what happens when certain words or phrases become taboo: we end up not being able to say anything other than platitudes and all human discourse is either thoroughly meaningless or suppressed.
I thought the Gillette ad ended bullying.
Are you suggesting that corporate ad campaigns will not save us all?!
The Bible is full of ableist language.
In Matthew
“And if the blind leads the blind, both will fall into a ditch”
In Leviticus
” And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,Speak unto Aaron, saying, Whosoever he be of thy seed in their generations that hath any blemish, let him not approach to offer the bread of his God. For whatsoever man he be that hath a blemish, he shall not approach: a blind man, or a lame, or he that hath a flat nose, or any thing superfluous, Or a man that is brokenfooted, or brokenhanded, Or crookbackt, or a dwarf, or that hath a blemish in his eye, or be scurvy, or scabbed, or hath his stones broken”…and on and on
Then there are the several occasions when Jesus heals the blind ,the deaf or the paralysed, implying that there is something wrong with those conditions.
Can we ban the Bible now? Please?
I’m glad some people got the irony here. A mob silenced the voice of a female of colour in order to project people of colour. If I ever write a work of fiction, I’m doing it under a nom de plume that is completely race and gender neutral.
Tone-deafness is a disability? Maybe, if one is dedicated to becoming a professional musician. Otherwise no. Or is the word ‘deaf’ taboo, in any context? Just weird.
(wait, is ‘weird’ ableist??)
This is why I ignore Twitter. I do not understand why Amélie Wen Zhao has given any credence to these people just because they know how to use Twitter.
And another thing: if “tone deaf” is ableist and therefore wrong, so is “colour blind”.
I read ‘bad’ books when I was younger. Books I loved then and later realized were ‘problematic’ to say the least. This is a normal part of human growth, no? Should we deny adolescents the opportunity to encounter things that may not be objectively perfect for fear they will be forever tainted? I don’t think this is the right way.
The cynic in me notes that McKinney and Oh are undermining a possible competitor.
Perhaps their motives aren’t all that pure.
“And if you have the luxury of getting this important criticism”
Getting our Minimum Daily Requirement of sanctimonious criticism should be a right, not a luxury.
Is the onslaught of the morality police here to stay? Good question. I hope and think not. It appears to contain the seeds of its own destruction.
I’m tempted to write a “woke” version of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, as a satire to show how all this is ruining literature.
I’m so tired of the social media morality police. I wish forced apologies would sound more like, “I’m sorry you people are so insane and oversensitive.”