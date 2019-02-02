Asia Bibi is free at last

As I’ve reported before (see here, here, here, and here), Asia Bibi (real name Aasiya Noreen) was a Pakistani Christian convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death. After eight years on death row (and the assassination of several politicians who supported her innocence), Bibi was freed by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Although she was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad after an altercation in her village, the Court found those accusations unreliable.

But there was a hitch. As I wrote in November:

In the meantime, Noreen hasn’t been allowed to leave the country, and has gone into hiding. Distressingly, the Supreme Court is keeping her in Pakistan because they are weighing an appeal from Pakistan’s odious Tehreek-e-Labaaik party, a party dedicated solely to punishing blasphemy and establishing sharia law. But if the Court deemed the charges against Bibi insupportable, there’s no reason to force her to stay in Pakistan. Bibi’s lawyer has fled to the Netherlands, and her husband has pleaded to Canada, Italy, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands to grant her asylum.

There was more bad behavior around the question of who would give her asylum. As an article in Quillette and other sources confirmed, she had requested asylum in the UK, but they refused to consider it for fear of unrest among Muslims in the UK as well as attacks on British diplomats in Pakistan. That’s simply reprehensible, and some readers didn’t believe it, but documents support the cowardice of the British government in this respect. Every democratic country who has freedom of religion should be willing to take her in.

Well, the good news is that, according to this article from the January 29 BBC site(click on screenshot), the appeal from the Tehreek-e-Labaaik party was rejected, and Bibi is now completely free. If she’s not found and killed by Pakistani extremists before she leaves the country (and you shouldn’t underestimate the desire of many to do away with Bibi), she’ll be free to find asylum in another land.

From the BBC report:

Asia Bibi is being kept by authorities at a secret location in Islamabad. The ruling clears the way for her to leave Pakistan, though it is not clear when that will happen and where she will go. She has been offered asylum by a number of countries, and some unconfirmed reports say several members of her family may already be abroad. Meanwhile, the court ruling will test the resolve of the far right Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan group, which has conducted a violent anti-blasphemy campaign in the past, though many of its leaders have been under arrest since October when the court first acquitted Asia Bibi. In a concerted move to forestall public unrest, Pakistani electronic media is underplaying the story. Many observers believe the ruling will revive the practice of applying standard legal tests of criminal procedure while adjudicating blasphemy cases, as they had increasingly become hostage to vigilante justice by extremists.

I’m guessing she’ll wind up in Canada, which recently took in a Saudi refugee who fled the oppression of her country. That would be lovely, but it’s to the shame of the US and UK that they didn’t offer her immediate asylum. That would have been a no-brainer, but governments are cowed by the threat of Muslim unrest. One wouldn’t think that having a lot of Muslim immigrants in a Western country would make it hard to take in a Muslim refugee, but that’s one of the dangers of the tenacity with which many such immigrants cling to the tenets of their faith.