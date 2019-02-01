Welcome to the new arms race

From CNN (click on screenshot):

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the US is suspending the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a key pact with Russia that has been a centerpiece of European security since the Cold War.

“Russia’s violations put millions of Europeans and Americans at greater risk,” Pompeo said, adding, “It is our duty to respond appropriately.” Pompeo, speaking from the State Department briefing room, said the US had provided “ample time” to Russia to return to compliance. “For years, Russia has violated the terms of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty without remorse,” Pompeo said.. . . The suspension, which raises concerns about a renewed arms race with Moscow and has put European allies on edge, goes into effect on Saturday. Pompeo’s announcement starts a 180-day clock to complete withdrawal unless Russia returns to compliance with the 1987 agreement.

What do we have to lose by keeping our end of the bargain? We already have enough missiles to destroy the major cities of Russia several times over, and they can’t be stopped because they’re on submarines (sea-launched nukes aren’t even covered by the treaty).

This is unlike our withdrawing from the Iran deal, where we had little to lose by withdrawing from a treaty the other side was violating. In this case, we risk an arms race, which means an increased threat of nuclear war and an increase in the already-bloated defense budget to build new missiles.

Meanwhile, Trump is trusting North Korea to get rid of its nukes should we reach an agreement, which is about the dumbest thing he’s done with respect to foreign policy.