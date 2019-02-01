Welcome to the new arms race

From CNN (click on screenshot):
From CNN:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the US is suspending the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a key pact with Russia that has been a centerpiece of European security since the Cold War.
“Russia’s violations put millions of Europeans and Americans at greater risk,” Pompeo said, adding, “It is our duty to respond appropriately.” Pompeo, speaking from the State Department briefing room, said the US had provided “ample time” to Russia to return to compliance. “For years, Russia has violated the terms of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty without remorse,” Pompeo said.. . . The suspension, which raises concerns about a renewed arms race with Moscow and has put European allies on edge, goes into effect on Saturday. Pompeo’s announcement starts a 180-day clock to complete withdrawal unless Russia returns to compliance with the 1987 agreement.
What do we have to lose by keeping our end of the bargain? We already have enough missiles to destroy the major cities of Russia several times over, and they can’t be stopped because they’re on submarines (sea-launched nukes aren’t even covered by the treaty).
This is unlike our withdrawing from the Iran deal, where we had little to lose by withdrawing from a treaty the other side was violating. In this case, we risk an arms race, which means an increased threat of nuclear war and an increase in the already-bloated defense budget to build new missiles.
Meanwhile, Trump is trusting North Korea to get rid of its nukes should we reach an agreement, which is about the dumbest thing he’s done with respect to foreign policy.
Could the Religious nuts want to hasten Armageddon? it sure looks like it.
Some of those nuts have actually publicly taken that position.
I am not sure what we have to lose by ditching the treaty accept to say this administration seems to have no ability to actually accomplish diplomacy of any kind and appears to have no responsibility. I would disagree on the Iran issue because I do not see that Iran violated the agreement. Our intel agencies just said the other day they were actually still in compliance. I tend to believe them.
There was the recent post describing how an Iranian admitted that they had faked their actions to make it look like they were doing their part. They did not believe the Americans would not keep the agreement so they cheated from the very beginning.
That is fine Mark but I am kind of picky on things like this and I will go with our professional intel from our people. There was no reason to kill this agreement other than it was Obama who made it and the pure jackass we have in charge now had no other reason to junk it. Meanwhile he plays happy with Russia and N. Korea.
It’s wasn’t Obama who made the treaty. It was Reagan and Gorbachev. All presidents until Trump upheld this treaty. The fact that Trump wants to play this leathal lose- lose game is disturbing.
I guess I was not clear on which one I was speaking of. Certainly that treating goes back a long way. I was referring to the treating with Iran, which included others besides us and Iran by the way.
And to be clear about the mercurial nature of our POTUS, he canceled on the deal with Iran before it came out that Iran was cheating on it.
We lose leverage for doing things like sanctioning Russia or pressuring them into a better inspection regime. Having a treaty partner out of compliance lets you negotiate with them from a position of strength; eliminating the treaty altogether cuts the legs out from under our own negotiation position.
Of course, I expect Trump is perfectly fine losing leverage over Russia, since he doesn’t want to sanction them or put any other sort of international regulation on them anyway.
It is very likely this is what Putin wanted Trump to do. They are the only one who benefits and that is what Trump is all about.
I was wondering why the POTUS would want to do this after osculating Putin’s rump for so long, but that seems like a reason: No treaty, no need to have sanctions from violating the treaty.
Can’t believe I typed ‘osculating Putin’s rump’. I need to wash my hands now.
Earlier this week, the US’s three chief intelligence officers — the heads of the CIA and FBI, and the Director of National Intelligence — testified jointly before congress and swore Iran was still in compliance with its treaty to denuclearize and that North Korea had no intention of actually getting rid of its nukes.
That’s what prompted Trump to tweet that (unlike the Donald himself) the intelligence chiefs he himself appointed were all “extremely passive and naive” and “should go back to school.”
😦
There is the report from the Iranians that they were cheating on the deal from the very beginning. See for example: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/01/25/iran-probably-continuing-its-nuclear-program/
Unfortunate, as is the fact that China was never a signatory, & probably the Russians have been developing these weapons anyway. What is the point? MAD?
My own guess is that Vladimir told the Orange Menace to do this. It will excuse further nuclear development by Russia.
The chief beneficiary of this, as in all Donald Trump’s moves upon the world stage, is Russia, which now no longer need even to pretend to limit its mid-range missiles that pose a threat to Europe.
Were I a citizen of the Baltic states of Estonia or Lithuania or Latvia, or of Albania or Montenegro in the Balkans, I’d be nervous. Yond Vladimir has a lean and hungry look.
Fact is, Russia has never violated that treaty, despite the USA’s repeated allegations that it had, this with neither proof nor evidence. On the other hand, the United States’ deployment of antimissile systems in Romania and Poland contradicts the treaty provisions, so it is the USA and not Russia who is in violation of that treaty.
“Fact is, Russia has never violated that treaty…”
I do not believe this for a minute.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.