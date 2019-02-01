Roolz reminder

I remind readers of Rule #9, which is sometimes being broken in a big way. If you’re in a one-on-one comment war, do not let it go on too long unless it’s informative. And if you simply want to comment again and again after a given post, think twice:

9.) Try not to dominate threads, particularly in a one-on-one argument. I’ve found that those are rarely informative, and the participants never reach agreement. A good guideline is that if your comments constitute over 10% of the comments on a thread, you’re posting too much.

And if you’re a newbie, please read the posting rules. The one broken most often by new commenters is the requirement for civility.

4 Comments

  1. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted February 1, 2019 at 9:24 am | Permalink

    Since I’m the only one commenting here, I’m dominating the thread by 100%! Is that a breach of rule no9? 🙂
    Seriously though, initially I thought your rules were too strict, but after a few month I changed my mind. Your website is about as agreeable as it gets, a balm compared to other sites with flame wars, insults and fake info, and I’m sure Da Roolz are instrumental in that.

    Reply
    • Nicolaas Stempels
      Posted February 1, 2019 at 9:25 am | Permalink

      If I ever am going to start a website, ‘Da Roolz’ will be shamelessly plagiarised.

      Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted February 1, 2019 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    Thanks for Da Roolz sir!

    Your living room is a nice pool of calm and civility on the internets. 🙂

    Reply
  3. Douglas E
    Posted February 1, 2019 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    I am fascinated by the pole-sitting cat – photoshopped???

    Reply

