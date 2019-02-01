Roolz reminder

I remind readers of Rule #9, which is sometimes being broken in a big way. If you’re in a one-on-one comment war, do not let it go on too long unless it’s informative. And if you simply want to comment again and again after a given post, think twice:
9.) Try not to dominate threads, particularly in a one-on-one argument. I’ve found that those are rarely informative, and the participants never reach agreement. A good guideline is that if your comments constitute over 10% of the comments on a thread, you’re posting too much.
And if you’re a newbie, please read the posting rules. The one broken most often by new commenters is the requirement for civility.
Since I’m the only one commenting here, I’m dominating the thread by 100%! Is that a breach of rule no9? 🙂
Seriously though, initially I thought your rules were too strict, but after a few month I changed my mind. Your website is about as agreeable as it gets, a balm compared to other sites with flame wars, insults and fake info, and I’m sure Da Roolz are instrumental in that.
If I ever am going to start a website, ‘Da Roolz’ will be shamelessly plagiarised.
Thanks for Da Roolz sir!
Your living room is a nice pool of calm and civility on the internets. 🙂
I am fascinated by the pole-sitting cat – photoshopped???