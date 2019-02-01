I importuned Stephen Barnard for three photos that I saw on his Facebook page, and he reluctantly but kindly complied. His notes are indented.

Be sure to send me your good photos of wildlife, astronomical phenomena, or even landscapes, as the tank is draining (there’s still a decent backlog, though). I have a note that I have photos sent by Mark Ayling, but I can’t find them, so if you are Mark, please resend.

I wouldn’t normally send these photos because they aren’t up to my standards as photos, but you asked and I oblige. The first is a mink in poor light and at quite a distance, but it’s an action shot. One rarely even sees a mink, so that’s something.

The second photo (again, poor light and far away) is one of a family of three river otters that were working their way upstream.

It’s rare to see minks and otters here. As apex predators they’re rare to begin with. They aren’t territorial, so you can’t count on seeing them any particular place. I’m always excited for the chance to photograph them. I’ve attached my favorite otter photo from a few years ago, which I’m pretty sure you’ve posted before. [JAC: I can’t remember, but who cares? I still don’t know, though, how otters can survive in water that presumably freezes over.]