I importuned Stephen Barnard for three photos that I saw on his Facebook page, and he reluctantly but kindly complied. His notes are indented.
Be sure to send me your good photos of wildlife, astronomical phenomena, or even landscapes, as the tank is draining (there’s still a decent backlog, though). I have a note that I have photos sent by Mark Ayling, but I can’t find them, so if you are Mark, please resend.
I wouldn’t normally send these photos because they aren’t up to my standards as photos, but you asked and I oblige.
The first is a mink in poor light and at quite a distance, but it’s an action shot. One rarely even sees a mink, so that’s something.
The second photo (again, poor light and far away) is one of a family of three river otters that were working their way upstream.
It’s rare to see minks and otters here. As apex predators they’re rare to begin with. They aren’t territorial, so you can’t count on seeing them any particular place. I’m always excited for the chance to photograph them. I’ve attached my favorite otter photo from a few years ago, which I’m pretty sure you’ve posted before. [JAC: I can’t remember, but who cares? I still don’t know, though, how otters can survive in water that presumably freezes over.]
The creek never freezes over. Otters, herons, eagles, and other fish eaters can do well all winter.
Stephen, I am a little surprised to see otters & mink sharing the same water. In the UK where North American mink are feral as fur-farm escapees, it is supposedly thae case that as waters have been cleaned & otters are protected, that otters expel or kill mink where they find them. I think by the way that European mink were never native in the British Isles, at least in the last few thousand years…
I think you are right, the minks in the UK are the American mink (Neovison vison) escaped from fur farms.
The European mink (Mustela lutreola) did not live in what is now the British isles after the last Ice age. They may have been living there before though, I’m not sure.
Note that the European mink is more closely related to mustelids like the pole-cat than to the American mink.
However, they both have an ‘otter-like’ lifestyle. A minor case convergent evolution?
I see on Wikipedia – pardon me – that the European mink can hybridise with polecats…
At my earlier home in Iowa I found those two animals the hardest to get any photos worth a look. The mink comes out so seldom and moves very fast. The otters are around one minute and then gone.
Good finds! Perhaps if there is ever a pair of otters with a pup they will stick around in one area for you to photograph.
If those great photos are not “up to standard”, I really would like to see some you do consider up to standard!
Great shots Stephen, thanks!
+1