Professor suspended for using “n word”—as written by James Baldwin

From Inside Higher Ed (click on screenshot below), we have a white professor being suspended—and going on medical leave because of the resultant stress—because he used the “n-word” in a discussion of James Baldwin’s famous book The Fire Next Time. If you’ve read that 1963 book (I have), you’ll know it as a powerful and antiracist work that had immense influence on many. Baldwin, of course, was black. And the suspended white professor, Philip Adamo of Augsburg College (an Evangelical Lutheran school in Minneapolis), has received an award as “Minnesota Professor of the Year” and asserts that he’s been active in “recruiting and retaining students of color.”
But it didn't matter. Read the story:
We all know what the “n-word” is, and in fact even saying “n-word” makes you automatically hear the entire word in your head. Nevertheless, I’ll not use the whole thing here because it’s not necessary. When it is necessary, or at least useful, is when you’re quoting a work of literature that uses that word—in this case, Baldwin’s book. But you can also get into trouble by assigning works of literature that contain the word if written by a white man, or if the word is used by a white character, as in Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn. On those grounds alone the book has been banned in several places. There are even redacted editions of Twain’s work that replace the n-word with terms like “slave.”
The idea, I guess, is that it’s okay for black people to use the word, as they often do in intra-ethnic discourse or in rap songs, but when the word is uttered by a white person, even as part of literature, it becomes both taboo and a trigger. I recognize that the n-word is horribly racist and should never be used in a non-academic way by whites; but I also think that if blacks continue to use it in rap or normal discourse, it’s going to make the word harder to eliminate in general. After all, when whites sing along with rap songs containing that word, they’re supposed to shut up rather than sing it. Is that fair?
But academic discourse is different, and to be “triggered” by a word when you’re simply reading the works of James Baldwin or Mark Twain, is a form of hypersensitivity that I can’t get behind. Nor did Augsburg College, for they came down hard on Adamo. Here’s what happened (you can consult the links):
In an honors seminar called the Scholar Citizen, Adamo introduced Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time.In Adamo’s retelling, a student in the class quoted this sentence from early in the book: “You can really only be destroyed by believing that you really are what the white world calls a n—–.” (Baldwin uses the full word, as did the student in class.) Students were shocked, Adamo said, and he asked whether, in an academic context, quoting from an author’s work, “it was appropriate to use the word if the author had used it.” In so doing, he used the word, not the euphemism.
Class discussion lasted about 40 minutes, he said, and ended in consensus that the word was too fraught to use going forward.
A similar discussion happened in a section of the course later in the day, Adamo said. After class, he sent all students a short email with links to two essays that he said pertained to the day’s talk. The first, by Andre Perry, David M. Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution, says to “choose to only use the N-word judiciously, reminding ourselves of its gravity by not using it loosely.” The second essay, by Ta-Nehisi Coates, formerly of The Atlantic, appeared in The New York Times in 2013, and has what Adamo called a “provocative title” — “In Defense of a Loaded Word.” But it concludes that “N—– the border, the signpost that reminds us that the old crimes don’t disappear. It tells white people that, for all their guns and all their gold, there will always be places they can never go.”
Adamo said some students told him that they interpreted the email as “forcing” his opinion on them. Then, he said, several nonenrolled students attended the next class session, saying they were there to observe, as leaders within the honors program. Students in the class then asked Adamo to leave to discuss the situation. Adamo suggested there was work to do, but he eventually agreed to step outside. One of the nonenrolled students began to film him discussing the word with students. That recording, which is mostly audio, was shared online under the title, “Phil Adamo Justifying Use of N-Word.” Adamo’s tone throughout is deferential to students.
Adamo was forced into a public recantation, which is how these things go. He shouldn’t have had to suffer this kind of public humiliation:
After class, Adamo informed his provost what had happened. She suggested that he write a note to the students in the honors program, he said. That letter says, in part, that the classroom “is a place where any and every topic can be explored, even those topics considered to be taboo. This is how I understand academic freedom, which is a precious thing to me and other professors. It is the currency that allows us to speak truth to power.”
Yet, Adamo continued, “I also understand that this point of view is available to me because of my privileged position. I am now struggling to understand how it may be better not to explore some taboo topics, and to weigh the consequences of absolute academic freedom versus outcomes that lead to hurt, racial trauma, and loss of trust.”
Adamo wrote a separate email to the honors student leaders. Praising them for their defense of the program’s values, he also noted his concern about their “methods,” including showing up to class unannounced and filming him without permission.
It didn’t matter. Adamo was removed from teaching and his work as an honors supervisor at Augsburg. The American Association of University Professors have defended him, while his colleagues have both defended and attacked him (see the Inside Higher Ed piece for links). The University President even issued a statement praising the students for complaining about his use of the n-word:
“We know that the work of fostering an inclusive learning environment is ongoing, and we are fully committed to it,” said President Paul C. Pribbenow. “We are grateful to the students, faculty and staff who have spoken courageously to raise campus awareness, who have engaged in actively listening to the issues being expressed, and who have called for changes that advance our equity work.” He added, “Augsburg will address this important topic like it has many other critical issues in our 150-year history: we will acknowledge and engage the topic, not shrink from it, and work together to make the university better.
Now I am not black, so you can argue that I fail to grasp how hurtful that word is to African-Americans in any context, but my point is that it should not be hurtful in the way Adamo used it. I’m a Jew, and the equivalent words for me are kike, sheenie, hebe, yid, Hymie, and so on. You’d be hard pressed to claim that those words are not, or should not be, as hurtful to Jews as the n-word is to blacks. Yet I read those words all the time, and have no reaction. Arguably, they should be just as triggering to me as the n-word is for blacks. Yes, I would be upset if somebody called me those names, or if I heard somebody use them to refer to Jews. But in literature (I think they appear in Catcher in the Rye but can’t recall), or in academic discourse of the words’ meaning, I cannot cavil.
Some professors quoted in the article say that the student anger is understandable. I suppose that’s so, but I think it’s also unwarranted, for intent must surely count here. But I will quote one academic who says that intent doesn’t matter:
Jelani Cobb, a professor of journalism at Columbia University who has written about the N-word for The New Yorker, where he is a staff writer, said the short answer to the N-word in the classroom question is no.
“I’ve taught courses on hip-hop where the word is ubiquitous, and it’s always a stumbling block,” he said in a Twitter message. “By using the term, even in a quote, you’re essentially asking students, particularly black students, to take it on faith that this is not a vicarious thrill or a kind of ventriloquism that allows access to an otherwise forbidden term.”
In many instances, he said, “it will not be. In some instances it will.” Either way, the student is “almost always going to puzzle over that moment like a Rorschach test.”
So while it’s important question to debate, Cobb added, “the potential downsides of actually saying it are large enough, and the likelihood of derailing conversation high enough, that it’s not worth saying even if you have the most purely pedagogical motives.”
Here Cobb is defending a form of hypersensitivity in which words become equivalent to rocks or bullets. I’ve read Cobb’s piece and I don’t see a good case that the n-word should never be used, even when you’re quoting a black man who wrote it, or an old work of literature in which it appears. There are good pedagogical motives for saying it, and dare I venture to add that blacks and whites might even have a productive discussion about the word? Or is that going too far?
My own position is clear: the word should never be used in a way that could be construed as racist, but there are times, mostly involving academic discourse, when it’s justified. And, at any rate, everyone hears the entire word anyway when you say the “n-word.”
But readers may feel otherwise. Should it never be used by whites? How about by blacks: is it okay to use it in rap music, or in friendly discourse between African-Americans? (I have to add here that I never call my Jewish friends “hebes” or “kikes”.)
It’s so easy isn’t it – find the bad word, find the bad person.
I am reading Nick Cohen’s You Can’t Read This Book, and while he does not address this specific issue (that I have seen, yet), it strikes me that this is a case of blasphemy. We made this word taboo, and now, if you use it, you can be made a pariah. I think we’ve made a mistake in adopting the euphemism of “n-word” because it sets a precedent for banning words, as well as punishing their use. It reminds me of the old days when books printed d*** instead of damn. Other usage aside, it is perfectly reasonable to use the word when quoting literature or historic texts.
I also reminded the word for “G*d” that was forbidden to be said, and a more recent and relevant case – a British teacher in Sudan who got in trouble when her students named a teddy bear “Mohammed”.
This is crazy.
I’m a little confused by this passage:
“to be ‘triggered’ by a word when you’re simply reading the works of James Baldwin or Mark Twain, is a form of hypersensitivity that I can’t get behind. Nor did Augsburg College, for they came down hard on Adamo.”
It looks like you’re saying that you cant get behind the hypersensitivity and neither did the College, but in fact they did get get behind it by punishing the teacher.
I get the gist of your post, but that part seemed a little unclear, or is it just me?
I wish George Carlin were still alive.
I may have posted this before, from George Carlin:
Blasphemey! He said it again.
bitch
whore
stupid – ass heifer
twat
cunt
pussy
are all of the appellations that I, to my ear and
to my face ‘ve been called. Repeatedly.
Routinely in front of my three sons.
By the man with whom for 12+ years I was
within a legal union. I have zero memory of
his ever using my given name at birth. Or my
surname. Or my title ( BSN, DVM, PhD).
No memory. Just those specific names.
Pussy was his most favored one for me.
Thus ? I used them all, all of them
repeatedly, within the piece of literature
that I, then, … … wrote. Thus:
https://bluemaas.public.iastate.edu .
in re Professor Adamo ? I do not find this
“event” at all surprising. Not one bit.
Blue
Oh, dear Blue. That’s just…awful. I am glad you’re free of the bastard now.
If you can’t use the word itself, you should not be able to refer to it st all. Typing or using “the n word “ should also be banned. The word no longer exists. I don’t even know what the n stands for. It is gone forever.
The trouble is wishing it away doesn’t make it so. The word exists historically.
What word?
We all self-censor or at least I hope we do. Tne n-word is so loaded that to use it in any context will never go unremarked and I’m struggling to think of a context where doing so would be useful. Unless he had a serious point to make Adamo is I think being either naive or disingenuous.
On a less serious note, I love the idea of people singing along to hip hop – around the piano or a campfire perhaps. And though Jews may not use the words like ‘kike’ about each other, Tottenham Hotspur supporters call themselves ‘Yid Army’ honouring the team’s Jewish fan base, not, it must be said, uncontroversially.
“The n-word is so loaded that to use it in any context will never go unremarked and I’m struggling to think of a context where doing so would be useful.”
This discussion is a useful context, to name only one example.
“We all self-censor or at least I hope we do.”
That’s the meat of the issue. SELF-censoring is fine. That’s just basic tact and courtesy.
But when you alter the work of an author to conform with modern sensibilities you are no longer self-censoring; you’re censoring the author. Mark Twain didn’t name the guy “African-American Jim”. He used a term that was common and uncontroversial at the time. And whether we like it or not, what the author produced needs to be what is presented.
And if n—— were substituted what would be lost?
Oh, nothing (sarcasm). For that matter, you can ban all Mark Twain and you can replace living languages with newspeaks, and the Earth will continue to revolve. But why make culture and life worse on purpose?
Marou:
When you read “n—–––”, what exactly do you think of, in your head?
The actual word, right? People need to cease advocating the c*nsoring of language, as if words themselves are problematic.
Historical authenticity, a powerful window into the past, author intent, that sort of thing. Not to mention such virtues as academic integrity, basic honesty, and courage to face our past fully, good and bad alike.
Beyond that, however: We will have altered the work to fit what we want it to say. That is exceedingly dangerous. Sure, in this case it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that the word is offensive. But it opens the door to making additional changes. How offensive does a word have to be in order to warrant altering historic works? And the instant we ask THAT question, we need to ask the corollary: Who gets to decide?
If you want to know more, look up why Medieval monks maintained pagan literature, and why the Benedictines included it in their Lenten observances. Censoring the past is, quite literally, going further than what the religious zealots living in a theocratic society considered to be acceptable behavior.
Reminds me of the joke about the woman who answered the phone and, after getting a frenzied description of what the caller would like to do to her, replied “You got all that from ‘Hello’?”. I really don’t think that anyone, much less medieval historians, have anything to fear from this storm in a teacup.
If you think my point about Medieval monks had anything to do with the effects of censoring historical works on the field of Medieval history, you have not actually read my post.
To be clear, my point was twofold: First, what you’re advocating is so dangerous that Medieval monks–who had the full power of the state behind them, who lived in a violent theocracy, and who were considered the paragons of what it meant to be Christian (at the time, anyway)–decided not to use it because of the risks involved. When people like that say “This weapon is too dangerous”, it should give us tremendous pause before we pick it up and use it.
Second, I frankly agree with their arguments, and rather than restate them (probably badly), I will merely reference their superior work.
Maybe Marou should read “Name of the Rose” to understand your point.
I agree wholeheartedly.
+1e^9
From the story, I believe Adamo was making a serious point. Are you claiming he wasn’t?
Yup
If quoting James Baldwin and sparking a forty minute discussion isn’t a serious use, can I ask what you think would be?
I do a lot of discrimination cases, and part of that involves testimony about people throwing around racists slurs. I can’t tell you how many times someone has testified, in effect,
A: “I heard Smith call Jones the N-word.”
Q: “Just to be clear did Smith say, quote, N-word, close quote, or did he say the actual N-word?”
A: “He said the N-word.”
Q: “Did Smith say the phrase N-word or did he use the actual word N-word.”
A: “I’m sorry, I don’t understand.”
Q: “I know you don’t want to say this yourself, but Smith called Jones a nigger, didn’t he?”
A: “Yes.”
That’s technically leading, but permissible under the circumstances.
I’m not a big fan of Ta’Nehesi Coates; he’s an excellent writer but deeply racist.
Nevertheless, I have to say this;
is just perfect.
Yes, it takes a shameless racist like him to say as openly that the whole storm-in-a teapot about the N-word is to bully white people for being white and to intimidate them into submission.
That’s one way to look at it, as Coates is about as racist anyone can get. Nevertheless, he encapsulates the feeling behind the n-word use quite accurately (and, I think you’ll agree) and the passage is a masterful use of the English language.
oh, for an edit button.
Yes, he is intelligent and very cultured. It’s a pity that he has chosen (sorry determinists!) to apply his qualities in such a harmful way.
Mr. Coates has a way with belletristic prose, Mikey, no doubt about it. But some of his stuff lately lays it on a little thick for my tastes (and my tastes tend to run toward making me a sucker for that stuff).
Agree with you, though, about the quoted passage.
I have just re-read James McPherson’s magnificent “Battle Cry of Freedom” which is one of the best, if not the very best, single volumes histories of the United States in the Civil War era (1850-1865). In the book he uses the “N” word a number of times but he is, in my view, completely justified in doing so. How on earth can you describe the build up to the Civil War, the culture of the Antebellum South with its roots in the evils of slavery, without showing the deep prejudices prevalent at that time and how human beings were debased by the, among many other things, use of that particular word?
I should add that he is quoting people when he uses that word.
I can’t think of a better way to divide a people than to make them speak different languages. One word is not a language, true–but it is highly symbolic.
If a word is too disgusting to use–then let’s not use it. Lets not half use it, or hint at it. To not use it in a historical context is absurd–like putting fig leaves over statues. But in a modern context, to say “these people can use it and these people can’t” is to emphasize an unbridgeable divide. Now, maybe that divide is unbridgeable, but that’s a counsel of despair.
Of course the divide here is the gulf in acceptance of what North America did during the mid-atlantic slave trade, but more particularly, what it did in terms of a two-tier society thereafter. Those wounds haven’t been healed. I dont know how to heal them. Some have talked of reparations but I cant think of ways of divvying up the money that would not be even more divisive. Say I have a great great great grandparent who was a slave (which is highly likely for lots of people in the US and further). Do I get 1/32 of a handout? Have 31/32 of myself pay reparations to the remaining 1/32? There may be ways of instituting positive discrimination programs. Maybe. But America is still in love with the idea that jesus shows his love for you by making you wealthy on earth, and I dont see much sign of that changing.
This all reminds me of the whole “he who must not be named” nonsense in the Harry Potter universe. Making a word – which is just a made up thing with no inherent power – taboo just makes it more powerful, not less. I applaud the fact that rappers et al use it freely, and as a term of respect in many ways…but this use means that they have to accept that whites are going to use the word when singing along with a song they like. I’ll be damned if I’m going to censor myself while singing along to a song that someone wrote and recorded to make money by having people pay to play.
This is the problem. It is similar to the Streisand Effect, in that the word is built up to be the worst thing a person can say, giving it more power than it should have. Joe Biden can say “this is a big fucking deal” and it’s mainly amusing to us. He could not get away with the N-word.
It has not happened with the slur words for Jews, or any other racial slurs, for that matter. They are all still slurs, but not like this one. I don’t think it is a good thing for future race relations that the worst thing you can call someone is a word designating a particular race.
Dick Gregory gave his autobiography the title Nigger, dedicated it to his momma, told her should she ever hear that word again, she should remember they were advertising his book.
That was back in ’64.
Yes, we should become so offended by the use of the word that we turn to salt if it is used anywhere near us. I am old enough to remember when we used the words colored people. Do you get fired or jail time for that one today. To say people of color is just fine but colored people – criminal.
It is kind of like thinking all the slaves were free as soon as that 13th amendment was ratified. If you think that, better go back and read some history.
No one gets jailed for saying “colored people”. Not even for saying the n-word. Neither are criminal offenses in the US. They are offenses to taste and good manners, for sure, but it is not criminal.
Seriously Mikeyc. Thanks for your invaluable information. Don’t know what I would do without it.
Glad to be of assistance.
If black people can use the n-word and white people cannot, what about mixed race people?
How long will it be before “n-word” is also banned? What will we replace it with? The “m-word”?
Can one deliberately misspell the word to avoid causing offense? If so, how close do you have to get to the correct spelling before offense is taken? I’m reminded of Monty Python’s “Funniest Joke in the World” which features a joke used by British troops during World War II as a weapon. Just reciting it caused enemy snipers to fall dead. It had to be translated into German by a team since it would cause instant death if anyone heard the whole thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Funniest_Joke_in_the_World
There’s nothin’ like weapons-grade humor — though I’ve never handled anything more lethal than a petard myself.
Philosophers of language call this the “use/ mention distinction”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Use%E2%80%93mention_distinction
I think its a useful distinction. If I use a word then it has certain contexts, like calling someone a rude epithet. If I mention a word (typically in inverted commas) then I am refering to another’s use of the word. This weird halfway house (“The ‘N’ Word” in which I am mentioning “”The N-Word”” rather than saying “The ‘N’ word” and yes that is the right number of inverted commas) shows that humans have vestigial beliefs that words have magical powers.
That’s terrible what happened to the professor. How can one get in trouble for quoting someone else? Intent matters. When someone called me a “cunt” because they didn’t want to pay $5 to get into a park I was working at as a student, that is different and has a different effect on me than reading a passage in a book that calls a woman a “cunt”.
I’m sure they meant simply that you were warm and deep, Diana.
How can we teach kids, indeed anybody, that certain things are wrong, in differing circumstances, if we can’t refer to the offending action, in this case a word. Yes, the word is totally unacceptable now, but how is it possible to explain the background to that lack of acceptability if we cannot use it in its historical context? Imagine trying to teach the horror of Hitler and the Nazis without being able to mention Auschwitz.
I’m beginning to think that the term ‘snowflake’ resonates well in this sort of discussion.
Some may be offended to hear the word, even in this context. Quelle horreur! But some I believe are just exercising power, as if to say “See what I can do to you.”
Of course!
The best thing I’ve read on the use of the “N-word,” so-called, is a thin volume written nearly two decades ago by Harvard law professor Randall Kennedy (himself black), entitled nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word.
The Regressive Left enrages in a form of magical thinking, whereby words — incantations, as it were — can alter reality. Thus, just saying a particular word can in itself inflict tangible ‘violence’, while chanting other phrases — ‘a trans woman is a woman, period’, for example — can make it so.
(cf. The Charm of Making; The Lords Who Say “Niii”)
Yes, magical thinking in the use of words reminds me of Trump, pretty much every word that comes out of his mouth.
It seems to me, this eventually goes one of two ways: only black teachers can teach black history or non-black teachers should simply stop teaching black history. It would be a travesty and a glaring omission but maybe students should just learn that subject at home.
Secondly, is reading the N-word (or hearing it in rap songs as PCC pointed out) also a problem if the author is not black like Baldwin? What about “Black Like Me” by Griffin (who was white)? If just the word is so distasteful and no one cares to establish the intent of the speaker (i.e. saying it vs quoting it) then what do the students protesting against hearing it from non-black people suggest as a solution?
If people did not fear trouble for what they say, where would anonymous be today.
Randall:
Not in all cases.
To invoke a random example, Thomas Paine first published “Common Sense” anonymously, intentionally, so his words received all the attention and not the person uttering them. Anonymity therefore can be a sword, and not simply a shield.
I know that lots of people used anonymous or fake names in those days, often Hamilton, Jefferson and Madison just to name a few. I did not know that Paine had done so. He should have continued this use much later when he attacked George Washington much later during Washington’s second term. I think his reputation started down hill after this. He actually celebrated Washington’s departure from office, praying for his imminent death, and other nasty comments. Yes, Paine was sometimes not so bright.
“Publius” — that’s what two of your three (along with John Jay) used in writing “The Federalist Papers.”
I think there’s a distinction between a famous author using a pen name because they don’t want their notoriety to influence the acceptance vel non of their ideas (as was the case regarding the above) and the use of a pseudonym to shield one’s identity, as is rampant today on the internet (either out of a legitimate fear regarding reprisals or simply to avoid accountability for one’s words).
I don’t think so, Dave. Common Sense was treasonous at the time. He was hiding his identity from the British, not from the public he hoped to influence. Anonymity was a means of self protection for American revolutionaries at the time.
A professor suspended and forced to repent publicly over a word is not the same as a director stabbed to death over a movie or cartoonists shot dead over cartoons, but it is a dangerous step in this direction.
In both situations, an aggressive minority keeps the majority in submission by attacking a majority member who is not submissive enough.
As a middle aged black man, what annoys me the most about this manner of hypersensitivity is that the people complaining about the use of the n-word are the ones who have been called the n-word out in the wild the least.
I agree with Professor Coyne’s position. The world would be a much better place if we would all just relax about this type of thing. Unfortunately, the authoritarian left, and increasingly the mainstream Democratic party, is not about to let us relax. They’re all about cynically exploiting identity politics.
Just like Trump and white identity politics. Isn’t it odd that the right wing forgets about this?
Explain “Birtherism” for us, Mr. rustybrown — just a reasonable disagreement among people of good will?
As of just a year ago, 51% of Republicans (and 57% of Trump supporters) still subscribed to it.
Whatever you think about this issue, the actions of Augsburg’s administration are gutless.
Perhaps the only cure for this sort of insanity is having a sense of humour……
If a person clearly understands that the n-word is used in academic context then I wonder why he would be triggered/insulted by it. Only if he/she has a previous traumatic experience of being verbally harassed (using the n-word or similar terms), then I can understand the person’s sensitivity to it. But then it might be useful to discuss what these experiences were and why these young people has experienced such a traumatic racial harassment. If they haven’t experienced it, then their over-sensitivity is simply fake and is just a pretext for virtue signalling.