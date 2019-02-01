Musical flashmobs play Bolero and Waltz of the Flowers

I found these videos on YouTube and thought they were cool. Both involve classical musicians showing up in public venues to play familiar but lovely songs. In this first one, the Orchestra of Opera North appears in a Leeds shopping center to play Ravel’s Bolero. The audience forms rapidly, and they love it.
Great acoustics, too! (Note the scores hung on some musicians’ backs, clearly to help their compadres.)
Here are the YouTube notes on the second one:
Forty students from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance took a classical approach to the flashmob as they flashwaltzed Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers at the new Sarah Wetsman Davidson Hospital Tower in Jerusalem. Doctors, patients and passers-by joined in the fun. The surprise concert was part of Good Deeds Day, an annual event that originated in Israel in 2007 and now takes place in over 50 countries worldwide. On this day volunteers reach out to the less fortunate and the vulnerable.
The Academy students enjoyed the day so much that they have decided to schedule regular concerts at the hospital.
These kids play up a storm. And there’s even a ballerina (remember that the song is from The Nutcracker).
How can you not love this stuff? How can anybody not stop in their tracks and be entranced by the music? I wish somebody would fund sporadic appearances of musicians in shopping centers and other places. I imagine every listener was in a good mood for the rest of the day.
Do you remember this Beethoven flashmob performance? You may have posted it years ago:
I remember this one well. The only comment I’d make is that it was effectively a set performance with members of the public already primed and the whole thing tightly controlled (not a single independent upload to YouTube). Still terrific.
So cool. Helps renew my faith in the human spirit (“faith” and “spirit” both being used in the figurative sense).
That first tune makes for good schtupping music, according to Bo Derek in the movie 10, anyway. 🙂
Sorry, it’s Friday.
Please post url’s for other good flashmobs (classical or otherwise).
My favorite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXh7JR9oKVE
Love the Beethoven Ode to Joy, and the Messiah. Cannot stand Bolero. For me it would stop any schtupping in its tracks 😝
(Bad metaphor😬). These things are really fun but WHY does everyone have his or her phone out instead of just ENJOYing or, even better, singing along?
I know! People were too busy recording the moment to enjoy the moment. I concur!
You can’t stand Bolero? You must be in the lonely 1% 😉
I find it hypnotic. Any time I hear it I’m compelled to stop and listen until the finish.
cr
Ah Bolero. Torvill and Dean 1984 Winter Olympics. Pure magical artistry.
Dudley Moore and Bo Derek, 10, 1979 (it says here) – can it really be that long ago!
Absolutely beautiful. Brought a tear to me eye. These are the kinds of things that make me think we just might make it.
That and Piano Man by Billy Joel 🙂
This doesn’t quite count because it was, may I say, orchestrated beforehand, though for many commuters, it must have been quite a surprise and might as well have been a one-man flash mob — Yo-Yo Ma, playing his cello in the Montreal subway last year https://toronto.citynews.ca/2018/12/08/yo-yo-ma-concert-montreal-subway/
Great way to cheer up people having a hard time!
…And suddenly, the world is a better place!
They even brought a harp?!
(And had to wheel it in on a trolley).
That’s serious heavy artillery.
cr
Bolero is, of course, ideal for such performances as the steady buildup of the music matches nicely with the progressive arrival of elements of the orchestra.
cr