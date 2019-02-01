Musical flashmobs play Bolero and Waltz of the Flowers

I found these videos on YouTube and thought they were cool. Both involve classical musicians showing up in public venues to play familiar but lovely songs. In this first one, the Orchestra of Opera North appears in a Leeds shopping center to play Ravel’s Bolero. The audience forms rapidly, and they love it.

Great acoustics, too! (Note the scores hung on some musicians’ backs, clearly to help their compadres.)

Here are the YouTube notes on the second one:

Forty students from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance took a classical approach to the flashmob as they flashwaltzed Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers at the new Sarah Wetsman Davidson Hospital Tower in Jerusalem. Doctors, patients and passers-by joined in the fun. The surprise concert was part of Good Deeds Day, an annual event that originated in Israel in 2007 and now takes place in over 50 countries worldwide. On this day volunteers reach out to the less fortunate and the vulnerable. The Academy students enjoyed the day so much that they have decided to schedule regular concerts at the hospital.

These kids play up a storm. And there’s even a ballerina (remember that the song is from The Nutcracker).

How can you not love this stuff? How can anybody not stop in their tracks and be entranced by the music? I wish somebody would fund sporadic appearances of musicians in shopping centers and other places. I imagine every listener was in a good mood for the rest of the day.