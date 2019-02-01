Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday at last—February 1, 2019—and I’m glad that the frigid week is nearly over. It’s National Cake Pop Day, a recent confectionary innovation that’s okay for kids but not substantive enough for those with larger sweet tooths (teeth?) And it’s the beginning of Black History Month.

Further, as I’m told by the ex-Muslims of North America, it’s #NoHijabDay (see also the site #freefromhijab), emphasizing that nobody should be forced to wear a garment designed to prevent men from committing uncontrollable acts of lust if they see a woman’s hair. Here’s a young girl who doesn’t want to cover up, but is forced to:

Watch the reaction of a 7 year old she doesn't wants to wear hijab in school. But she is forced because of the Islamic laws in #Iran. They won’t be able to go to school & get an education in Iran if they don’t wear #hijab.#FreeFromHijab #NoHijabDaypic.twitter.com/HdVng9tx2b — Ashraf Sherjan🏳 (@ASJBaloch) January 24, 2019

And another:

It’s now a balmy 8°F (-13°C) outside, but the weather will warm up today, with prognostications of nearly 17°F (-8°C) today and a serious warming-up (above freezing) during the weekend. But it snowed last night and everything is again draped in white. Here are today’s Chicago temperatures in Fahrenheit and Celsius over the day, and, below each plot for today, the predictions for the week: warmer, but with snow and rain.

Fahrenheit

Celsius

I nearly froze going downtown yesterday, to no avail as the Global Entry office was closed, but I couldn’t find that out by phone. Even soap bubbles froze, but that’s expected.

How cold is it in the Midwest? Bubbles are freezing. Remember to take your pets inside.#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZfkbZdy2Si — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) January 30, 2019

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Sojourner Truth (ca. 1797-1883), born a slave who became a free woman, an abolitionist, and a woman’s rights activist. (There doesn’t seem to be anything about her life connected with the first day of February.) On the February 1 page of Wikipedia it says this:

February 1st, 2019 – A Google Doodle was featured in honour of Sojourner Truth. The doodle was showcased in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Ireland and Germany

The Doodle:

Update: yesterday Steve Pinker responded here to a Guardian article claiming that the people of the world are getting less poor. Here’s another critique of the Guardian piece by Oliver Wiseman at CapX (yes, a libertarian site).

On this day in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting slavery. A fitting start to Black History Month. On February 1, 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary was published (“A to Ant”). In 1893, Thomas Edison finished building the first motion picture studio, the “Black Maria” in West Orange, New Jersey. And in 1896 Puccini’s opera La Bohème premiered in Turin, with the orchestra conducted by Arturo Toscanini.

On February 1, 1918, Russia and Estonia adopted the Gregorian Calendar. On this day in 1960, four black students staged the first lunch counter sit-in at a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, North Carolina. The protest expanded quickly, and soon most of the stores were desegregated.

Here are the four courageous students; the caption from Wikipedia says, “The Greensboro Four: (left to right) David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair, Jr., and Joseph McNeil.”

On this day in 1964, the Beatles had their first #1 hit in the U.S. Do you know the song? It’s here. On February 1, 1979, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile to Tehran. The rest is history, and theocratic oppression. Finally, it was on this day in 2003 that the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated during reentry, killing all seven astronauts aboard: Michael P. Anderson, David M. Brown, Kapana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Rick Husband, William C. McCool, and Ilan Ramon.

Notables born on this day include Hugo von Hofmannsthal (1874), Clark Gable (1901), Langston Hughes (1902), S. J. Perelman (1904), Boris Yeltsin (1931), Don Everly (1937), Jessica Savitch (1947), and Andrew Breitbart (1969).

Those who died on February 1 include Mary Shelley (1851), Piet Mondrian (1944), Hedda Hopper and Buster Keaton (1966), Werner Heisenberg (1976), the crew of the Space Shuttle Columbia (2003; see above), and Ed Koch (2013).

This painting is cited as an “original Mondrian,” and it may well be, but I have my doubts:

Tweets from Grania. The first one shows how cold it is in Chicago, as Lake Michigan rarely freezes so far from shore:

My brother was on one of the few flights into Chicago this morning. He took this photo of frozen Lake Michigan from the plane. pic.twitter.com/cS8XRCTPQV — David Funk (@DavidPFunk) January 30, 2019

Trump given five Pinocchios by his own Department of Homeland Security. When will the embarrassment end?

I’m so dead…The official House Homeland Security Committee account really said “He made that shit up.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/nnTDneHfio — Prince Cazembe, PhD, First of His Name (@TwiterlessGuru) January 28, 2019

Yes, they are indeed setting the train tracks on fire in Chicago, and my subway yesterday was held up by one of these fires. Watch this video:

FIRE AND ICE: Footage shows Chicago's train tracks aflame to protect them from contracting under brutally frigid temperatures, with ice forming on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan and the city working to keep warm during record cold this week. https://t.co/9cI2AyyLxv pic.twitter.com/8FfSDBa5FN — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 29, 2019

Look at that foot! I’ll leave it up to the readers to find out if a cassowary has ever killed a human.

The southern cassowary has three-toed feet equipped with a lethal dagger-like claw up to 12 cm on the inner toe [https://t.co/HELV5Mhv3W] This is a photo of a male southern cassowary's claws [https://t.co/QoEdh5mIWf] This is possibly erasing any doubt that birds are dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/NGawOFye24 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 17, 2019

This is a fly. A mantisfly. It likes its prey shaken, not stirred.

This fact should make you a big hit at cocktail parties.

I learned today that Rasputin's daughter left Russia after his death and became a dancer and lion tamer in a Parisian circus, then moved to the US, where she became a riveter during World War II and worked in defense plants until her retirement in 1955. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) January 10, 2019