Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, January 31, 2019, and I must hie myself downtown for a “Global Entry” interview, conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to see if I’m trustworthy enough to breeze through customs upon returning to the U.S. from overseas (I already had such an interview for “TSA Precheck”. But, though the government is now open, I got an email a while back saying that interviews should be rescheduled in light of the shutdown. My calls to the Global Entry number, always busy, haven’t been returned. And so I must go into the cold not knowing if my interview is on.

Here’s today’s weather forecast, first in Fahrenheit and then in Celsius. Notice that the temperature high is about 6°F and -13°C! There will also be more snow. Note that temperatures will rise to above the freezing point on Saturday, and even get a bit temperate on Monday, but we’ll also have rain. My walk to work this morning was palpably warmer than yesterday, but it’s still bloody cold.

You can see pictures of our frozen city here, but the picture below is the saddest one. Although Chicago has “warming centers”, I’m told that some homeless people would rather take their chances on the street, and some are also mentally ill. Others may not have gotten the word. This is unconscionable.

15 homeless people in #Chicago found frozen to death. Take a moment and think about how incredibly fortunate & blessed you are right now. Forget about Trumps wall, the Jordan’s you want, the new purse you want.etc…. pic.twitter.com/7IJNSk0kES — M_RAHMAN_BD (@MRAHMANBD3) January 27, 2019

Enough about the cold. It’s National Hot Chocolate Day, as it should be, and Amartithi in India, celebrating the life of Meher Baba, who died on this day in 1969. Meher Baba did not utter a single word between 1925 and his death, communicating by pointing to letters on an alphabet board or gesturing with his hands. One of his mottos was “Don’t worry—be happy.” I have a card on my office wall with that motto and a genial photo of the guru (not the one below)

On this day in 1606, Guy Fawkes was executed for plotting against the King and Parliament. On this day in 1865, two events occurred in the U.S. First, Congress passed the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery. It was submitted to the states for ratification, and was ratified on December 18. Second, as the Civil War wound down, it was on this day that Robert E. Lee was appointed “general in chief” of the Confederate Army.

On January 31, 1929, the Soviet Union exiled Leon Trotsky. He was assassinated in Mexico City in 1940. Exactly one year later, the 3M company started marketing Scotch Tape. Wikipedia give no clue why it was called “Scotch” tape. On January 31, 1945, Private Eddie Slovik was executed by the U.S. for desertion during WWII. It was the first execution for desertion since the Civil War, and I believe it was the last. On this day in 1950, President Harry Truman announced a program to develop the hydrogen bomb. We did it, but fortunately never used it. Finally, one year ago today, there was a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse

Notables born on this day include Franz Schubert (1797), Zane Grey (1872), Tallulah Bankhead (1902), Jackie Robinson (1919), Norman Mailer (1923), Ernie Banks (1931), Philip Glass (1937), Nolan Ryan (1947), Minnie Driver (1970), and Justin Timberlake (1981).

Those who died on January 31 include Guy Fawkes (1601; see above), John Galsworthy (1933), A. A. Milne (1956), Meher Baba (1969; see above), and Giant Baba (1999; no relation).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to think.

Hili: What is more conducive to critical thinking – an armchair or a sofa? A: Logic.

In Polish:

Hili: Co bardziej sprzyja krytycznemu myśleniu – fotel czy sofa?

Ja: Logika.

Reader Simon, a researcher living in the north suburbs of Chicago, who had to stay home from work yesterday because of the weather, sent me a picture of his cat with the caption “Sunshine and a fire. Profound wisdom! She’s not used to having staff home on weekdays 😀.” (Photo below).

Upon further inquiry, I found out she’s named Pachaca, and Simon added this many hours later:

I’m guessing she’ll be 18 sometime around mid-late June, still has plenty of bounce but is serious about collecting zzzzs. (Still asleep now in the position I photographed her, but with her head down). She considers that fire to be our best use of money since we moved to Chicago.

A photo and description from Peter Nothnagle in Iowa. It should be a reminder for all of us to feed the freezing animals:

Each morning I scatter sunflower seeds for the birds and squirrels (and, in warmer seasons, chipmunks). When I got up today it was -21F but I did my duty, and I did get one intrepid customer. Note the well-worn path through the snow to a large maple tree which is the on-ramp to their arboreal highway system.

A tweet from reader Nilou, in which a comedian explains why we’re like cats and not like d*gs:

Matthew directed me to the #UnscienceAnAnimal Twitter site, which is pretty hilarious (warning: a lot of twee, too) and also shows that scientists have a sense of humor. The goal is to describe an animal completely nonscientifically.

Here are just a few good ones, and I’ll use all the space for tweets today to show them.

CAT!

A really good one:

Wow, #UnScienceAnAnimal is a fun hashtag. Obviously had to have a go at 'unsciencing' the Saiga Antelope – although I suspect @EJMilnerGulland @ICCS_updates would have done it much better… pic.twitter.com/35kzAjLzIC — Joe W Bull (@wildbusiness) January 30, 2019

An unscienced otter:

A wasp:

A crow:

So I'm doing an #UnScienceAnAnimal and yep, you guessed it, it's the only animal I've ever been qualified to talk about: The Large-billed Crow (that's Corvus macrorhynchos for anyone who wants to send it hate mail). This bird is pure trash and I will not be hearing counterpoints. pic.twitter.com/AhRJLAEDIV — Sam Ross (@SamRPJRoss) January 29, 2019

A rhino:

Did someone say boop snoot? 𝘙𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴 here! #UnScienceAnAnimal pic.twitter.com/G2ku3LzsDT — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) January 29, 2019

The spotted hyena:

BREAKING FACTS! The true anatomy of the spotted #hyena Crocuta crocuta.

Trust us, we are hyena-know-it-allers.#UnScienceAnAnimal pic.twitter.com/KEp7iqQxRG — Hyena Project (@HyenaProject) January 30, 2019

An alligator snapping turtle:

Excuse our more technical terminology as we explain the anatomy of the Macrochelys Temminckii. #UnscienceAnAnimal pic.twitter.com/eTnGhFLJt8 — Peoria Zoo (@Peoriazoo) January 29, 2019

A cuckoo and its foster parent:

#UnScienceAnAnimal im joining in this hashtag with a cuckoo pic.twitter.com/7yDeSwJVGa — Carilynne (@grassyotter) January 30, 2019

Antlion larva (I used to keep these as pets so I could feed them stuff; if you know them you’ll know why):

The completely accurate anatomy of an Antlion larva #UnscienceAnAnimal 📸 by Larah McElroy pic.twitter.com/vwcArPSrCZ — Peter Stewart (@Peter_S_Stewart) January 30, 2019