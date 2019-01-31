Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, January 31, 2019, and I must hie myself downtown for a “Global Entry” interview, conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to see if I’m trustworthy enough to breeze through customs upon returning to the U.S. from overseas (I already had such an interview for “TSA Precheck”. But, though the government is now open, I got an email a while back saying that interviews should be rescheduled in light of the shutdown. My calls to the Global Entry number, always busy, haven’t been returned. And so I must go into the cold not knowing if my interview is on.
Here’s today’s weather forecast, first in Fahrenheit and then in Celsius. Notice that the temperature high is about 6°F and -13°C! There will also be more snow. Note that temperatures will rise to above the freezing point on Saturday, and even get a bit temperate on Monday, but we’ll also have rain. My walk to work this morning was palpably warmer than yesterday, but it’s still bloody cold.
Fahrenheit:
Celsius
You can see pictures of our frozen city here, but the picture below is the saddest one. Although Chicago has “warming centers”, I’m told that some homeless people would rather take their chances on the street, and some are also mentally ill. Others may not have gotten the word. This is unconscionable.
Enough about the cold. It’s National Hot Chocolate Day, as it should be, and Amartithi in India, celebrating the life of Meher Baba, who died on this day in 1969. Meher Baba did not utter a single word between 1925 and his death, communicating by pointing to letters on an alphabet board or gesturing with his hands. One of his mottos was “Don’t worry—be happy.” I have a card on my office wall with that motto and a genial photo of the guru (not the one below)
On this day in 1606, Guy Fawkes was executed for plotting against the King and Parliament. On this day in 1865, two events occurred in the U.S. First, Congress passed the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery. It was submitted to the states for ratification, and was ratified on December 18. Second, as the Civil War wound down, it was on this day that Robert E. Lee was appointed “general in chief” of the Confederate Army.
On January 31, 1929, the Soviet Union exiled Leon Trotsky. He was assassinated in Mexico City in 1940. Exactly one year later, the 3M company started marketing Scotch Tape. Wikipedia give no clue why it was called “Scotch” tape. On January 31, 1945, Private Eddie Slovik was executed by the U.S. for desertion during WWII. It was the first execution for desertion since the Civil War, and I believe it was the last. On this day in 1950, President Harry Truman announced a program to develop the hydrogen bomb. We did it, but fortunately never used it. Finally, one year ago today, there was a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse
Notables born on this day include Franz Schubert (1797), Zane Grey (1872), Tallulah Bankhead (1902), Jackie Robinson (1919), Norman Mailer (1923), Ernie Banks (1931), Philip Glass (1937), Nolan Ryan (1947), Minnie Driver (1970), and Justin Timberlake (1981).
Those who died on January 31 include Guy Fawkes (1601; see above), John Galsworthy (1933), A. A. Milne (1956), Meher Baba (1969; see above), and Giant Baba (1999; no relation).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to think.
Hili: What is more conducive to critical thinking – an armchair or a sofa?A: Logic.
Hili: Co bardziej sprzyja krytycznemu myśleniu – fotel czy sofa?
Ja: Logika.
Reader Simon, a researcher living in the north suburbs of Chicago, who had to stay home from work yesterday because of the weather, sent me a picture of his cat with the caption “Sunshine and a fire. Profound wisdom! She’s not used to having staff home on weekdays 😀.” (Photo below).
Upon further inquiry, I found out she’s named Pachaca, and Simon added this many hours later:
I’m guessing she’ll be 18 sometime around mid-late June, still has plenty of bounce but is serious about collecting zzzzs. (Still asleep now in the position I photographed her, but with her head down). She considers that fire to be our best use of money since we moved to Chicago.
A photo and description from Peter Nothnagle in Iowa. It should be a reminder for all of us to feed the freezing animals:
Each morning I scatter sunflower seeds for the birds and squirrels (and, in warmer seasons, chipmunks). When I got up today it was -21F but I did my duty, and I did get one intrepid customer. Note the well-worn path through the snow to a large maple tree which is the on-ramp to their arboreal highway system.
A tweet from reader Nilou, in which a comedian explains why we’re like cats and not like d*gs:
Matthew directed me to the #UnscienceAnAnimal Twitter site, which is pretty hilarious (warning: a lot of twee, too) and also shows that scientists have a sense of humor. The goal is to describe an animal completely nonscientifically.
Here are just a few good ones, and I’ll use all the space for tweets today to show them.
CAT!
A really good one:
An unscienced otter:
A wasp:
A crow:
A rhino:
The spotted hyena:
An alligator snapping turtle:
A cuckoo and its foster parent:
Antlion larva (I used to keep these as pets so I could feed them stuff; if you know them you’ll know why):
In London, even with windows open it was still 16 C by my bed this morning, despite frost on the window – I use the duvet cover with the duvet shaken to one side as I get too hot!
We can’t all live at The Ritz. Blackheath was arctic.
Today is only teenage wasteland, but then again, so is every day, amirite?
You don’t need to fight
To prove you’re right.
We’re all wasted …
Fifteen found frozen to death just in Chicago alone. Must be part of that exceptionalism we never get tired of hearing about.
Dwight Eisenhower, as commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, had the chance to stop that execution, but he let it go forward as a lesson to the others — just as, as president of the United States, he let the execution of the Rosenbergs go forward in June 1953.
It would’ve been a condign conclusion to his presidency, you ask me, if Ike spent his final days in the White House sleepwalking through the halls of the central residence trying to wash their blood off his hands, as Lady Macbeth stumbled through the halls of Dunsinane Castle trying to wash off the blood of Duncan.
I just fact checked the story about 15 homeless people dying in Chicago. Snopes says it is a false story. I looked at the Chicago Tribune online and couldn’t find a story about 15 people dying. The New York Times reports that at least eight people are dead from the storm but doesn’t mention 15 dead homeless people in Chicago.
I saw a CBS story that reported a total of 9 deaths due to the storm nation wide so it very well could be wrong.
That photo of the homeless person is one of the saddest things I have ever seen. Maybe it’s time we, so called civilised countries took a look at what Finland has been doing.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-46891392
In no way did I intend to minimize the horror of the photo from the tweet. I just wanted to point out that the tweeter’s facts were suspect. I have also heard stories about the great efforts individuals are making to get the homeless folks out of the cold. The tweet apparently wants to make the point that we’re all such selfish bastards that we let people freeze to death.
I’m 99% certain it’s a new account troll tweeter who isn’t trying to make such a point – the range of subjects he’s tweeted about don’t hang together. Twitter has eliminated 10s of thousands of these accounts recently & they’re busy setting up again.
The aim of these people [or the orgs paying them] is to raise the temperature on each side of every issue & sow discord. So we have a homeless street sleeper from Toronto 2013 repurposed for Chicago 2019.
I gather the biggest problem in snowy Chicago is elderly, isolated people with homes who can’t get out & can’t keep warm. The season of the broken hip for some of those that do venture out.
It’s -22 C here right now without windchill & -33 C with. When I came into work, I have to walk a bit outside. Only my legs were cold. I need snow pants.
I live about 275 miles almost straight north of Chicago, in NE WI, outside a small town named Crivitz. -29 F as a low; don’t know the lowest wind-chill overnight, but when I got up, it was -35 F
-37°F (-38°C) at my house this morning!
I’ll bet 4chan could convince the media types that the “shh” gesture is a white supremacist hand sign.