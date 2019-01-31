Readers’ wildlife videos

Tara Tanaka has a new video, which took her 18 hours to edit. But it’s worth it, at least to us, because it’s lovely and it shows DUCKS! Be sure to click on the video and put it on full screen. Her notes:

Canvasbacks [Aythya valisineria] are one of my favorite ducks, and on this winter morning at St. Marks NWR I shot video of two individuals until I couldn’t shoot anymore. The most challenging part was keeping focused on the swirls and bubbles to determine where I thought he would surface so he’d be in the frame and in focus with the very narrow DOF of my digiscoping system.

All of the Canvasback footage was digiscoped with the GH5 in 4K using manual focus; the first two clips were using my Nikon 300mm f2.8 lens.