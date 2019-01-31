Readers’ wildlife videos

Tara Tanaka has a new video, which took her 18 hours to edit. But it’s worth it, at least to us, because it’s lovely and it shows DUCKS! Be sure to click on the video and put it on full screen. Her notes:
Canvasbacks [Aythya valisineria] are one of my favorite ducks, and on this winter morning at St. Marks NWR I shot video of two individuals until I couldn’t shoot anymore. The most challenging part was keeping focused on the swirls and bubbles to determine where I thought he would surface so he’d be in the frame and in focus with the very narrow DOF of my digiscoping system.
All of the Canvasback footage was digiscoped with the GH5 in 4K using manual focus; the first two clips were using my Nikon 300mm f2.8 lens.
Love to see a slo-mo of a duck (any duck) re-folding his/her wings with that sorta iteration of left & right wings until they are just right.
Wondrous pix, of course. Thank you!
Thank you John! It’s great to be able to share this beauty with others who appreciate it. No humans have been able to observe nature in slow-motion until the very recent advent of this technology – we are incredibly fortunate.
That was really a gorgeous video. Nice to see the such detail on that beautiful duck.
Thanks!
Damn, def doesn’t get any higher than that. Beautiful.
Up there with BBC wildlife progs, but better music. Great stuff TT!
Canvasback – I see it!
What is that, when ducks look like just ducks, but then someone says “hey, these are CANVASBACK ducks!” and I all of a sudden can notice them, the Baader-Meinhoff effect?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baader%E2%80%93Meinhof_effect
Concur. Beyond excellent videography and editing! Music is outstanding, as well. Thank you, Tara, for sharing your talents.
Wow, that was mesmorizing. Thank you for the tremendous effort that it took, and for sharing this with us.
Really have a better appreciation of ‘like water off a duck’s back’.
mesmerizing
Named after a Mr. Mesmer.
Some sort of hypnotist from the 19th c. I think.