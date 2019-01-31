Muddled thinking about determinism at the Discovery Institute

For some reason the Discovery Institute has a bit of an obsession with me, as they monitor this site and kvetch whenever I say something they can kvetch about at the no-comments-allowed Evolution News site. Usually it’s either Michael Egnor or David Klinghoffer doing the hatchet job, but this time we have Andrew Jones, someone new to me, going after my views on free will. Because the Discovery Institute has totally failed to advance the acceptance of Intelligent Design (the Wedge Document from 1998 said that by 2018 they expected “to see intelligent design theory as the dominant perspective in science” LOL!), they spend their time carping about other stuff.
In this case, Jones is carping about my view of free will, which is that we don’t have it in any libertarian sense. I’m a hard determinist, and thus feel that criminals don’t have a choice about committing crimes. This makes the concept of “moral responsibility” problematic, and, I’ve argued, should be taken into account when reforming the criminal justice system.
Jones disagrees, but it’s not clear what he disagrees with. Click on the screenshot to read the article:
Their initial kvetch is with my claim that criminals don’t have a “choice”, though Jones never really says what he means by “choice”. Here’s my statement that they don’t like:
Jerry Coyne recently said a very silly thing, and Michael Egnor and Granville Sewell have both called him out for it already. Here it is:
There are ramifications for the justice system. I firmly believe that if we grasped that nobody, including criminals, has a “choice” in whether or not to do something, like mugging someone, we would structure the justice system differently, concentrating less on retribution and more on keeping baddies out of society, trying to reform them, and using punishment as a deterrent to improve society.
Jerry Coyne thinks that criminals don’t have a “choice.” (What are those quotation marks doing there?)
Those quotation marks are clearly there because, as anybody with more than one neuron would know from my writing, the idea of “choice” as “libertarian, you-could-have-done-otherwise” choice, which is most people’s notion of free will, is an illusion. Thus the quotes.
Then Jones gets really muddled. He admits that there are quasi-deterministic causes of crime, and even admits that he’s a determinist like me. But then his head goes up his fundament as he claims that there can be some kind of “free choice” on top of determinism. To wit:
Coyne is quite right that we should acknowledge that there are systematic causes of crime, that we should address them. There are many factors that not only correlate with but really do contribute causally to crime. Poverty, lack of opportunity, lack of family stability, lack of a place within a society (and sometimes merely the perception of these things in a noxious subculture) objectively make a person more likely to commit crime.
. . . But why should this lead to a denial of free will? Why should the existence of one prior kind of causation exclude the existence of another later kind of causation? Who said there is a unit sum of blame to be assigned, and that you can get away with murder just because someone else is also to blame? Even if the influence of poverty (for example) was so strong that statistically, every poor person became a mugger, it is still true that no one will actually commit a mugging unless they choose to. No matter what evil influences there may be on a person, the moment he chooses to do evil (Oops did I say “he”? How sexist!), a line has been crossed.
The line that has been crossed is that somebody has committed a crime. That person didn’t freely choose to commit a crime, and could not have not committed that crime. So what is the “later kind of causation”? Jones implies that this may be some kind of libertarian choice. If he doesn’t mean that, what does he mean by saying “no one will actually commit a mugging unless they choose to.” If he’s a determinist, what the means is “Nobody will actually commit a mugging unless they commit a mugging.” (Alternatively: “Nobody will actually commit a mugging unless the laws of physics have determined that they’ll commit a mugging.”)
But—get this—Jones says he’s a determinist! In fact, a compatibilist, who accepts determinism but thinks that there’s some construal of “free will” that allows determinism. The sad bit is that he doesn’t say what that construal is. And so he gets muddled up:
Let me own up: I am a determinist like [Coyne], but that does not mean I have to deny the self-evident fact of free will: I know (truly) that I make free choices all the time. I know that if I don’t make them, they will not be made, and I know that I am responsible for them. If determinism is also true, that does not mean that free will is false. It could be simply that there is a problem with the philosophical abstraction called “libertarian free will” (which seems to assert indeterminism as a fundamentalist tenet). I won’t even attempt to explain here what the problem might be, but I will say that I call myself a compatibilist, as do most of the mainstream academy, many ID proponents, and many religious people.
He doesn’t explain what the possible problem with libertarian free will is, but note that by professing determinism—and I’m not sure Jones even grasps what determinism is—he puts himself at odds not just with his compatriots at the Discovery Institute, but with most religious people—indeed, most people in general. You know what they call a religious person who’s a determinist? A Calvinist!
Jones is talking nonsense here, failing to define his terms, including “free will.” With that failure, his argument becomes incoherent. If he agrees with me on determinism, then why does he think that “free choice” can be laid atop determinism? What does he mean by that?
It’s best not to parse Jones too much, as he doesn’t seem to know what he’s saying. The point of his screed, however, it to indict me however he can, and he also does that by adding that I must have a big skeleton in my closet:
This leaves me wondering why people like Jerry Coyne make these arguments. Is he trying to evade responsibility for something? Does he have a guilty conscience? Does he want to convince himself that the feeling of badness is an unfortunate biological or cultural leftover, and not the voice of reason itself?
Let me be clear. I am not trying to evade responsibility for something bad, nor do not have a guilty conscience. What I’ll add is that Jones’s essay is equivalent to what comes out of the south end of a cow facing north.
“intelligent design theory”
They must mean – at best – “intelligent design hypothesis”, because theories incorporate observations of nature.
Jones asked “Do you think we are all monkeys or something?”
No. Aren’t we great apes?
From the Wikipedia entry on Catarrhini.
To quote Lord John Whorfin, “Laugh-a-while-a-you can a-monkey boy!!11!”
So, you’re saying we are monkeys…
From the article in question:
<blockquote?To deny this is not only to deny the reality and dignity of human agents, it is to deny common sense itself.
Appealing to common sense – what could go wrong?
Andrew Jones Linkedin page
WORK
Discovery Institute
Research Scientist aha ahhahaha
Jan 2018 – Present
Greater Seattle Area
Software Engineer
Sep 2015 – Feb 2017
United States
The University of Edinburgh
Postdoctoral Researcher
University of Edinburgh
Jan 2011 – Dec 2014
United Kingdom
EDUCATION
The University of Edinburgh
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)
Computational Molecular Physics
2006 – 2010
Master of Science (M.Sc.)
Theoretical and Mathematical Physics
First class honours
2002 – 2006
13 years in academia, and he still doesn’t seem to have learned how to structure an argument!
Yes. Not good with natural language at all.
But, but, but…common sense!
P.S. I’m always suspicious of creationists – they often lie about their backgrounds or twist their experience [at NASA in charge of the mail room becomes “rocket scientist”].
So in that spirit of distrust: 🙂
His Linkedin has no connections to anybody which is unusual & his photo isn’t used anywhere else. One would struggle to get a more common a name in the Anglo world than “Andrew Jones”. I can’t find any mark he has made on the world before the Discovery Institute.
I am guessing the Discotute pays him by the article [no need for more salaried staff when they are producing nothing] & he’s smart enough to use a made up name so that he doesn’t ruin his career/earning potential elsewhere. His 13 months of Discotute essays are of an abysmal standard – he continues the DI strategy of picking semantic holes in the arguments of evolutionists. He doesn’t work hard. Nothing to be seen here.
Ah. He looks real Andrew P. Jones but has led a quiet, nerd life I guess.
I think what is driving him is the free that sentences and punishment will be reduced for criminals. This raised his emotions and caused him lose the ability to construct logical and sensible arguments. Making clear that no one favors reducing prison time might reduce some of the south end emissions .
I thought it was amusing that he thinks you are guilty of some past crime or criminal desire. Of course if those comments were directed at me I would not be so amused.
There are studies that show how to reduce crime. Those show among other things an increased chance of being arrested for a crime based on community arrest rates, and shorted sentences. Longer times in confinement hardens criminals and they learn more about how to commit crimes. Additional police visibility also reduces crime rates.
free should be fear
Change in my argument that he thinks punishments and prison time will be eliminated. He says he fears murderers will go unpunished. No one is making that argument.
I made the argument in the third paragraph for reduced prison time.
I need my second cup of copy do I can keep my own comments consistent.
I think what’s bothering him is that determinism blows most of western religion out of the water.
I forget — is this poisoning the well? Or an ad hominem?
Either way, Jones should know better! What difference does it make whether Jerry is trying to assuage a guilty conscience? Is his logic sound? Turns out: it is.
[I write as someone whose hobby is physical anthropology, and who sees nothing wrong with keeping a skeleton in a closet.]
Both, more or less.
If nothing else he is confusing the hell out of me. Apparently you can be right and wrong at the same time.
Schlesinger’s Determinism?
Andrew Jones is not clear about anything.
I enjoy our esteemed host’s turn of phrase: “But then his head goes up his fundament”. Neatly put.
Very expressive- I can see someone extending their head – Alice in Wonderland style – way up in the sky, inferring truths from the air and clouds.
I imagine getting a well trained philosopher to work for the DI is hard.
I can’t get my irrational head round the concept of determinism. Of course everything I do and think is influenced by external factors, but ultimately I’m the one who makes choices, end of story.
Then my rational side kicks in. When I say that ‘I’ make choices, what on earth does that mean? Who am ‘I’? I’m a complex, multicellular, structure that works in accordance with physical, chemical, and biological laws. My brain is manipulated by blood flow and neurons, compelling me both to make ‘decisions’ but in accordance with that neurological stimulus, whilst at the same time persuading me that somehow I’m making those decisions via an external agency. There is, however, no external agency so if I have genuine, independent, free will, where exactly does it come from?
One must admire their enthusiasm, naive though it may be. (Not.)
It is quite sad that there is still so much dark money chasing so many inept propagandists. “Dominant by 2018” (paraphrasing here) indeed! I wonder where the goalposts are now?
Jones’s gotcha clocked, man. Determinism’s a dodge, ’cause you got a guilty conscience over somethin’.
So dumb, it’s kinda funny.
True, but then did Jones have any choice about writing something that is equivalent to “what comes out of the south end of a cow facing north”?
If he’s a determinist, what the means is “Nobody will actually commit a mugging unless they commit a mugging.” (Alternatively: “Nobody will actually commit a mugging unless the laws of physics have determined that they’ll commit a mugging.”)
Jerry and folks, I’m no Creationist but I do have issues with your “hard Determinism”.
To the above quote, I would contend that Physics has nothing directly to do with choosing to mug someone. The hard physics laws of the universe are Way In The Background at that point.
Choosing to mug someone is NOT like falling down an elevator shaft. When you make it seem that it is, you commit a category mistake. Criminals can be Responsible for their acts because “Persons” are exactly the kind of complex thing that has Evolved to be able to look at things from different perspectives, including themselves.
At the point in the present when the mugging was being chosen, the mugger was Not Purely A Mugger, but also a Person that had many other influences and opportunities to possibly choose. We, other Persons, hold him/her responsible for not choosing them, if indeed they did significantly exist in her life.
From the point of view of the past– your ‘no mugger unless commit mugging’– yes, the winning choice always was to be. Hard Determinism is always hindsight! Like in history, its always written from the point of view of the victor.
Physics has nothing to do with choosing to mug someone? Surely you jest. Our brains are meat computers that obey the laws of physics, period. What comes out of our brains reflects, at bottom, the laws of physics.
I am not committing a category mistake, and you sound like a libertarian who believes that someone could, at any given moment, have chosen to behave otherwise. In that case you think that humans can somehow defy the laws of physics.
Weird. I get the sense he’s not familiar with the free will debate from a philosophical perspective at all and is approaching it from the “Well that just sounds crazy, doesn’t it?!” perspective of someone who has never come across the topic before. Maybe with a quick Google of determinism thrown in. That wouldn’t be surprising if he was commenting on an article about free will but it’s a bit jarring given that he was the one who wrote it.