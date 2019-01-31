Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Begging the Question

Yesterday’s Jesus and Mo arrived late because the author had email problems. And the strip, called “after2”, is ten years old. Still, it instantiates the true meaning of the phrase “begging the question”: assuming what you’re trying to prove.

6 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 31, 2019 at 8:40 am

    The prophecies in Daniel, like the Messianic prophecies in the Book of Isaiah, are all retcon.

    Reply
  2. Sastra
    Posted January 31, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Yeah, a long time ago I learned the four basic tests for any proposed ‘prophecy:’

    1.) It must be written before the fact, not after it.

    2.) It cannot be something that is likely to happen anyway.

    3.) It cannot be phrased in such a vague way that it can be applied to a large range of possible outcomes.

    4.) It doesn’t count if someone who knows about the prophesy fulfills it on purpose.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 31, 2019 at 8:48 am

    With the direction things are going on line and with social media finding truth is getting more difficult all the time. With millions of people believing in scripture or what they see on Face book they are ripe for fake everything.

    Reply
  4. Don
    Posted January 31, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Trouble is, “begs the question” now actually does mean “prompts the question.” The original, “correct” usage is simply too obscure for most people to understand, much less to use in the proper context (to mean “assumes the conclusion”).

    That’s why, like it or not, the expression has evolved to include the new meaning—and even to supersede the old meaning. So to inveigh against it is futile. The phrase has become, as they say in linguistics, skunked. I agree with Mark Liberman’s recommendation:

    “Never use the phrase yourself — use “assume the conclusion” or “raise the question”, depending on what you mean — and cultivate an attitude of serene detachment in the face of its use by others.”

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted January 31, 2019 at 9:54 am

      “cultivate an attitude of serene detachment” — Sounds like advice that could cover a lotta ground.

      Reply
  5. Zeno The Stoic
    Posted January 31, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Ha ha ha…very good. Bunch of backward nutcases.

    Reply

