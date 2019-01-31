FIRE is supported by Templeton

What do you do when an organization you admire gets money from an organization you detest? I’ve just found out that FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a free-speech group whose work I admire, has gotten lots of dough from the John Templeton Foundation. To see the article on the FIRE website, click on at the screenshot:
Gag me with a spoon! This is what FIRE writes:
“FIRE is grateful to the Templeton Foundation for its generous investment in the fight to defeat censorship and preserve academic freedom on campus,” said FIRE President and CEO Greg Lukianoff. “The grant will give FIRE tremendous resources to engage a wider audience and better understand the current attitudes and arguments about campus rights. FIRE has been eager to pursue a project like this since our founding in 1999. The Templeton Foundation has now made it a reality.”
Businessman and philanthropist Sir John Templeton gave his foundation the motto “how little we know, how eager to learn” to exemplify its support for open-minded inquiry and the hope for advancing human progress through breakthrough discoveries. The Templeton Foundation supports research on subjects ranging from complexity, evolution, and infinity to creativity, forgiveness, love, and free will. It encourages civil, informed dialogue among scientists, philosophers, and theologians, and between such experts and the public at large, for the purposes of definitional clarity and new insights.
As the Templeton Foundation noted when it gave this grant in 2016, the money is $2,547836, and the grant goes from January of 2017 to December of this year. As for me, well, I’ll still report on FIRE’s activities promoting free speech on campus, but I won’t be involved with them in any other way (not that they’ve ever asked me!).
Too bad. The path to perdition is paved with JTF gelt.
“open-minded inquiry and the hope for advancing human progress through breakthrough discoveries”
If I follow their bait the way it is intended, I ask : since when is rejection of hypotheses because they don’t explain observation considered not “open-minded”?
Rejecting nonsense is entirely “open-minded”
Pecunia non olet. If the money is used for a worthy cause, its stinky source should not matter.
Down the road it may come to pass that FIRE is seen to defend as academic freedom ‘other ways of knowing’ in the science classroom.
Wait for it. Watch for it.
Yes, this is what I worry about. A lot of nonsense can be smuggled in under the guise of academic freedom.
But “other ways of knowing” would not be academic freedom– it would be academic incompetence. There’s a nice piece by Keith Whittington laying out what academic freedom entails up at the AAUP website. Money quote:
I see this interesting point.
But the idea of “other ways of knowing/understanding” is nebulous because I can easily think of multiple ways to understand e.g. cancer with academic disciplines – biology, physics, chemistry, etc.
I’m discussing the idea, bit arguing against your statements, but also finding snags with debunking the bogus claim by supernaturalists that OWOK is a green light for religion into everything.
I can assure you that my college, it is a community college to be fair, absolutely considers academic incompetence to be a form of academic freedom. If that academic incompetence happens to be for religious reasons it is the most important form of free speech (and not to be criticized as criticism of religious perspectives is not protected free speech). The real world is quite shitty as academic responsibility is little valued by some.
Guess we’ll see which side FIRE comes down on this next time there’s a contretemps like the one Jerry had with Ball State U and Eric Hedin.
I definitely expect it in the near future.
I suppose it’s a question if which is more important: the objective of the organization (in which case the source of the donations is of secondary importance), or ideological purity (in which case the source of the donations is the most important factor)?
Put another way: If FIRE is doing work you support, does it really matter if someone else–even someone you find distasteful–also finds the organization worth supporting? It’s not like you can’t still oppose the Templeton Foundation on other fronts.
Not to Godwin the thread, but: The USA and Nazi Germany teamed up at one point in WWII, to achieve a specific objective. This didn’t mean that either side agreed with the other (they were still trying to slaughter each other in other areas), just that the one specific objective was considered worthwhile to both parties. For that matter, WWII amounts to the capitalist West and the communist USSR accepting that sometimes people who you violently oppose are necessary allies to achieve specific short-term, high-amplitude goals.
I agree. To sacrifice good work (and work that isn’t being done by many others out there) for ideological purity is a poor way to do things. I care about results, not how those results are funded (unless they’re funded unethically, but there’s nothing unethical about taking money from an organization like Templeton unless the funded party allows the donation to influence their work).
The problem is that organizations tend to follow the smell of money. This can happen so subtly that even the members of the organization might not realize they are doing it.
If that happens, I’ll stop supporting them, but I’ll wait to see if it does before stopping that support.
There’s a long track record, covered by our host on this website, of the distorting influence JTF money tends to exercise on the research it funds.
Money corrupts; Templeton money corrupts
absolutelymore than most.
I guess if FIRE has integrity and uses the Templeton loot accordingly then there shouldn’t be a problem? On the other hand, if this funding arrangement was agreed in 2016 (and came into effect the following year) but has only come to light now that could raise other issues.
So long as the organization isn’t influenced by the money, I don’t really care. I haven’t noticed any discrimination in any way regarding the cases FIRE takes on, its reporting regarding academic freedom, or any other areas. They seem to take on any and all cases involving freedom of speech on campuses and I’ve never seen any evidence that they lean in any direction regarding anything they do. So long as they continue to do the fine work they’ve been doing, I don’t care if a portion of their donations come from Templeton, the Koch brothers, George Soros, etc. I would fund a cancer research center funded by the Koch brothers if it did good work.
You can send your check to the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT (http://ki.mit.edu/) or if you have a thing against Massholes, you can send it to the David H Koch Cancer Research Center (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/our_center/facilities/koch/) in Baltimore, a lovely town.
Hey, there we go! Thanks.
Politics makes strange bedfellows.
It may be naive to believe money can come with no strings attached.
In my experience there are always strings. Those pesky, entangling, strings.
I never sensed any strings in 37 years of being funded by the NIH and NSF; the only thing you had to do was do the research you said you were going to do, and publish that. You didn’t have to find a specific result or conform to any ideological standards.
I love the program NOVA on PBS and over the past year I have noticed that Templeton funds some of their programs too. Don’t like it.
From FIRE’s web page:
I expect Templeton gave them the grant because T. has an interest in stopping the censorship of right-wing religious expression, not because they are trying to buy a research result that supports the notion of religious beliefs being true in content.
Still, funding source can bias research, so we should look carefully at the results (for instance, polling). I’ll also be curious to see if T. stops the grant if FIRE determines through their polling that conservative religious expression is not censored any more than other types of expression.