Wednesday: Hili dialogue

I am writing this from bed upon arising. I see that temperature is -18°F (-28°C), and I can hear the wind howling outside. It’s going to be a cold walk to work!

I am ready to go out. I’m wearing a thin down jacket under a heavier down jacket with a hood, two hats (a balaclava over a wool hat), and two pairs of gloves (not donned for this photo): light fleece gloves under thicker insulated gloves.

. . . I am now at work. The cold wasn’t too bad, though the temperature was -21°F (-29°C) and, with the wind, was -45°F (-43°C). It wasn’t painful, but at the end of my 12-minute walk my fingers were beginning to freeze (despite two pair of gloves!) and my legs, bare underneath jeans (no lectures, please!), were a bit chilly (my fur helped insulate me). Tomorrow it will be a bit warmer, but it’s gong to snow again! I feel sad for all the animals struggling to survive in this cold: squirrels, birds, feral cats, and so on; but I’m happy that Honey (I hope) is in a warmer clime.

On to the daily report:

It’s Wednesday, January 30, 2019, and it’s National Croissant Day, which is clearly blatant cultural appropriation since croissants aren’t American. It’s also Fred Korematsu Day, the first American holiday named after an Asian American. Korematsu, a civil rights activist, was born in 1919 and died on this day in 2005.

On this day in 1649, King Charles I of England was beheaded after being captured in the English Civil War. Exactly 12 years later, the body of Oliver Cromwell, who helped depose Charles, was dug up (he had died of malaria in 1659) and posthumously executed, with the head of the corpse cut off and displayed.

On January 30, 1703, the Forty-seven rōnin, led by Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenged the death of their leader Asano Naganori by killing the court official who had forced Naganori to commit seppuku. The 47 then themselves committed seppuku. On this day in 1820, Antarctica was “discovered” when Edward Bransfield saw part of the continent, the Trinity Peninsula. On January 30, 1933, Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Here’s some footage of the incident, and if I’m not wrong I spot Hermann Göring there too:

It’s a sad anniversary for me, as it was on this day in 1948 that Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi (one of my heroes), on his way to prayers, at Birla House in New Delhi. Godse was tried and hanged. 21 years later, in 1969, the Beatles gave their last public performance, playing on the roof of Apple Records in London. The police broke up the concert.

Finally, it was on January 30, 1982 that, according to Wikipedia, “Richard Skrenta [wrote] the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner“.

Notables born on this day include Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882), Roy Eldridge (1911), Barbara Tuchman (1912), Gene Hackman (1930), Richard Brautigan (1935), Vanessa Redgrave and Boris Spassky (both 1937), Dick Cheney (1941), Marty Balin (1942), and Phil Collins (1951).

Those who died on January 30 include Charles I of England (1649; see above), Betsy Ross (1836), Mahatma Gandhi and Orville Wright (both 1948), Lightnin’ Hopkins (1982), John Bardeen (1991; Nobel Laureate), and Coretta Scott King and Wendy Wasserstein (both 2006).

Here’s Lightnin’ Hopkins playing “Baby, Please Don’t Go”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s hunting in the snow.

Hili: I think there is a white mouse over there. A: I’m afraid you are hallucinating.

In Polish:

Hili: Tam chyba jest biała mysz,

Ja: Obawiam się, że masz złudzenia.

Reader Michael sent a tweet showing Miriam Margolyes’s view of Brexit, which is also mine.

I didn’t know who Margolyes was, but Michael identified her like this: “Jewish Anglo/Aussie actress & voice artist. Polish roots going back. Well loved here in the UK as a robust speaker of what’s on her mind Appeared in many of the Blackadder comedy series seasons – as Queen Victoria for example”.

I wonder if Brexit will actually occur; I favor another referendum, which Brits deserve because they now realize they made a mistake.

Miriam Margolyes says former British PM David Cameron should be "boiled in oil" over #Brexit "It is absolute nonsense. Piffle. I think it is going to go on for years." pic.twitter.com/zKDmV6q2Yy — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) January 27, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry. I’ve posted this before, but I’m doing it again because of his caption: “That’s Pelosi on the left.”

From reader Nilou: a baby otter enters the water for the first time. It’s like a human child’s first steps.

Tiny water sausage does a tiny swim pic.twitter.com/qm1DgVixxb — In Otter News (@Otter_News) January 25, 2019

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. Art in a cappucinno? For sure! I don’t think I’d be able to drink one of these and destroy the animals:

The 3D Latte Art of Japanese barista Kazuki Yamamoto pic.twitter.com/pSIIC3vib0 — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) January 25, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Be sure to click on the tweet and look at the individual pictures.

Spanish Photographer AnaHell Draws Faces On People's Backs pic.twitter.com/LQSoFKRlYF — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 29, 2019

Why are polyploid plants much more common at extreme latitudes? Read the paper (if you don’t have time, just read the abstract).

Does this really show a struggle, or something less violent? Read the thread to see an alternative explanation.

A story of struggle told on a blank canvas of fresh snow at #Patuxent Wildlife Research Center #Maryland pic.twitter.com/fIVh40FD0l — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) January 29, 2019

Tweets from Grania. If you don’t know what a coprolite is, look it up and learn.

Well shit, look where I am! Palaeontologist joke. Sorry not sorry 💩 pic.twitter.com/3uzDzcuxpc — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) January 28, 2019

I’m not sure who Mr. Lumpy is, or what badgers have to do with this, but I trust readers will explain:

Cat Burglar heard it was Italian Night at the Badger Buffet 🤣😸🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bdyHaSpZof — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) January 28, 2019

Good Lord these moths are lovely! I thought they were Io moths but these ones have “tails”. Anybody got an ID?

Nature is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/tI3bPWTHa3 — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) January 25, 2019