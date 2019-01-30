You’re not going to get any braining today, as it’s cold and I have work to do. But enjoy these seasonal creations.
I guess it’s no longer a “snowman”, but you can’t even say “snowwomxn” these days, as there are more than two genders. Leaving that aside, here are some funny snowpersons found by reader Merilee. (I don’t have the sources of the photos.)
I have 30 of these, but below are my ten favorites, certainly appropriate for this frigid and snowy day—a day so cold that I can’t even get the birds to come to the seeds on my windowsill.
The first one is my favorite, the penultimate one the most artistic.
x
Omg!Look at Snoopy
Reblogged this on Obscurum Per Obscurius and commented:
Snow Art
Magnificent!
Excellent!
Amazing. How did they make that apple/core?? Reminds me of the Great Pumpkin Carving Leap Forward about ten years ago.
Also, no footprints around the “snowman angels”… how??
Yeah, I have to say, that one looks a bit too clean, and the standing snowman looks a bit suspicious. Then again, I’m not the best at spotting a photoshop job.
That’s what I want to know. Photoshop?
These are fantastic!
Forfend! Jerry posted a picture of two DOGS (one real, one snow)🙀🐾🐾
Funneee. My youngest son and I used to make gory scenes of a snowman decapitating another snowman, complete with light sabers and red paint. But not as good as any of these. Unfortunately he is too old to want to do these things any more.
Perhaps when he has a son, he will.
The third one is very Calvin and Hobbes. My mailbox is pretty much buried but it’s indiscriminate.
We have a windowsill and feeders covered in very fluffed up birds, are yours on the shady side of the building? This morning the birds were sitting on the wooden roof shingles in the direct sunshine warming themselves. I feel very sorry for them, but I guess they will mostly survive.