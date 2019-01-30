You’re not going to get any braining today, as it’s cold and I have work to do. But enjoy these seasonal creations.

I guess it’s no longer a “snowman”, but you can’t even say “snowwomxn” these days, as there are more than two genders. Leaving that aside, here are some funny snowpersons found by reader Merilee. (I don’t have the sources of the photos.)

I have 30 of these, but below are my ten favorites, certainly appropriate for this frigid and snowy day—a day so cold that I can’t even get the birds to come to the seeds on my windowsill.

The first one is my favorite, the penultimate one the most artistic.

x