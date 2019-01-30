Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader “sherfolder” sent us some primates:

A few weeks ago I had the wonderful experience of watching macaques on a rock on the beach of the Thai island Koh Larn. Until sunset there was only half an hour left but luckily the light was enough for some nice pictures.

I don’t know what species of macaque it is, so readers are welcome to provide an ID.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 30, 2019 at 7:30 am and filed under photography, primates. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 30, 2019 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    Some nice photos. Pretty good free climbing as well.

    Reply
  2. Merilee
    Posted January 30, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Beautiful rocks, too.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 30, 2019 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    They have some personality!

    Reply
  4. Christopher
    Posted January 30, 2019 at 9:00 am | Permalink

    I am by no means a primate expert but flipping through my Primates of the World (Petter & Desbordes) I think those might be along-Tailed Macaques, Macaca fascicularis.
    It looks like only three species have the longer tails, but the other two live in India and Sri Lanka.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: