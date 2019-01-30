Reader “sherfolder” sent us some primates:
A few weeks ago I had the wonderful experience of watching macaques on a rock on the beach of the Thai island Koh Larn. Until sunset there was only half an hour left but luckily the light was enough for some nice pictures.
I don’t know what species of macaque it is, so readers are welcome to provide an ID.
Some nice photos. Pretty good free climbing as well.
Beautiful rocks, too.
They have some personality!
I am by no means a primate expert but flipping through my Primates of the World (Petter & Desbordes) I think those might be along-Tailed Macaques, Macaca fascicularis.
It looks like only three species have the longer tails, but the other two live in India and Sri Lanka.