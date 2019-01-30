NYT writes an obituary for Trevor the Duck

When the male mallard Trevor the Duck landed on the tiny island of Niue, administratively part of New Zealand, I was both thrilled and enchanted. How did he get there? Who knows?

And would he survive? Niue has no standing water, and Trevor gravitated towards a small, muddy puddle. But the locals pitched in, feeding him, and even topping off his pond (the Niue Fire Department get kudos here). And, as I’ve recounted here, I offered to pay expenses to move Trevor to New Zealand, an offer communicated to the government by Heather Hastie. Trevor would be better off there, as NZ has bigger ponds and lots of friends and mates for Trevor. Sadly, they turned me down, citing quarantine restrictions, but they did ask a team of Kiwi vets to check out the duck when they visited Niue. He was pronounced healthy.

Sadly, Trevor was killed last week by a dog, and the heartwarming saga has come to an end. The New York Times even wrote Trevor an obituary (click on screenshot):

It’s a nice piece:

He was internationally crowned the “world’s loneliest duck,” but that clearly wasn’t true. There haven’t been many ducks as loved as Trevor. The tiny Pacific island nation of Niue, about 1,500 miles northeast of New Zealand, mourned this week after Trevor — its beloved, and only, duck — was killed by a stray dog near the roadside puddle that had been his home since January 2018. Niue’s 1,600 residents had grown quite fond of their mysterious visitor, working every day to keep him alive by feeding him or refilling his rapidly evaporating puddle. . . . . “He captured many hearts,” said Rae Finlay, chief executive of the Niue Chamber of Commerce. “And even the rooster, the chicken and the wekawere looking a little forlorn today wandering around near the dry puddle.” . . . But unlike New York’s famous Mandarin duck, [JAC: my sister says that New Yorkers call that duck “Mandarin Patinkin”] an object of fascination for photographers but a generally self-sufficient visitor, Trevor’s survival took a village. The puddle he lived in was no ordinary fixture of the island. During the dry season, it had to be constantly refilled by government officials, the fire department or locals ferrying barrels of water in their trucks.

At first, people fed him bread, but they researched and learned he was better off with the likes of oats, rice and corn. They decided to name him Trevor after Trevor Mallard, a New Zealand politician (who offered his condolences on Saturday). . . . Still, living hundreds of miles away from any other duck wasn’t exactly ideal for Trevor, and residents debated what they could do for him. They considered flying in another duck as a mate, but the puddle could barely accommodate one, let alone two — and, as noted, Niue is a lousy environment for ducks. They thought about sending Trevor to more hospitable New Zealand, where he may have come from (though he could also have hailed from another Pacific island like Tonga), but there were logistical and biosecurity issues. Eventually, his celebrity expanded beyond the island. When Claire Trevett, a senior writer at The New Zealand Herald, asked for directions while visiting Niue, someone told her to “turn right after the duck,” she wrote for the newspaper in September. After that, Trevor’s story rapidly spread to other international publications. Visitors to Niue (which gets about 9,000 per year) began clamoring to meet the duck and snap selfies with him, Ms. Finlay said. Trevor’s Facebook page, run by Ms. Finlay, has more than 1,500 fans, almost matching the island’s population. But the deepest bond he formed was with the island’s residents. Coral Pasisi said her two children had read stories about ducks but had never seen one before, so “our trips to fill his pond were a little bit like visiting the zoo for free.” They even visited him on Christmas. “Thank you for gracing our shores for a year and for bringing my children a lot of joy,” she wrote on Facebook. This is ineffably sad. I still think that the government of New Zealand could have had empathy for one lonely duck, and tested him for disease or even put him in quarantine. Now he’s dead. Yes, he was “only a duck,” but the life of that duck meant everything to him, and that’s what people don’t seem to realize, except for the inhabitants of Niue who cared for him. I’m a big fan of New Zealand, but this time they dropped the ball.