More words I hate

And for further persiflage on a no-braining day, here is the latest list of words I abhor. You can see the influence of PuffHo here!
“Gets real”, as in “Chrissie Teigen gets real about morning sickness.” What it apparently means is “tells the truth for once” or “says something unpleasant to hear”.
“Clap back”. This odious phrase is spreading despite its complete uselessness as a metaphor. As Orwell noted, if you use a metaphorical phrase it should enable you to envision something tangible. But if you “clap back” at someone, it doesn’t obviously conjure up that you’re arguing or fighting with someone. It just conjures up someone being applauded, and, as some stage performers do, applauds back at the audience. But that’s an exchange of respect, not of acrimony.
Look at this! Is that bad writing or what?
“Drag”, meaning “denigrates”, as in “Twitter drags Melania for her red Christmas trees.” Here’s yet another PuffHo example. Aren’t there other words that are just as good but aren’t used to show off how hip you are?
“Throw shade on”. Means the same as “drag” and “clap back.” The third way to show that you’re cool with the argot of Millennials. Yes, this has been around a while, but that doesn’t make me like it any better.
I have to stop reading this site. . .
If you haven’t yet contributed you own phrases or words that are bête noire, do so in the comments.
I abhor the tautology ‘free gift’! If one has to pay for a ‘gift’ surely it’s not one at all.
Agreed 100%. (My own pet hate: statements like “I’m giving it 110%!”)
“So random.” As in , “Sorry you had to help me with this flat tire at such a bad time and place, Dad, but the way it happened was So random.”
“Speak truth to power” is at the top of my 2019 Banned Words List.
Even Noam Chomsky has fumed about that — vain egotism and grandstanding, and power knows the truth anyway and doesn’t care.
For some reason I don’t mind “throw shade”, but don’t like the other ones.
I also don’t mind ‘throw shade’, but it is just NOT something that Queen Elizabeth would do to Trump. It implies coolness, which the Queen has spent her entire life evading with complete success, and no one should do that to Trump. Way too soft.
And here I thought PuffHo firing their entire opinion division would raise the level of discourse… I should know better.
Most unique. This is presumably more unique than the recently sighted unusually unique. Both of these used by guests on the BBC.
Great, two turns of phrase I had thankfully never heard before (“clap back” and “drag”)for me to throw shade on.
PCCE drops some learning in this post. Def a mic drop. PCCE be like, ‘hold my beer’.
PCC is getting old and crusty! I’m not quite as old, but equally crusty. Nonetheless, at least the first expression, “get real”, is very much a part of PCC’s past and mine. I suspect it is related to the novel “Catcher in the Rye” and its critique of phoniness. Getting real is the opposite of being phony. As for the later stuff, clapping and shading, I tend to agree, but I guess they will come to be as natural as any other linguistic usage that was once perceived as either novel or corrupt.
I am annoyed by any phrase that is presented as a sentence, when it should be attached to the previous sentence with a comma, but is left to hang out on its own.
“Sentences” that do not contain both a subject and a verb are not sentences.
Agreed! “Drag” should be reserved for the usage the Queen and her favorite blue-eyed soul band, the Buckinghams, intended:
I through out ‘Perfect’ a few years ago and I definitely got some traction. Since then I’ve heard far fewer people exclaiming ‘Perfect’ as an answer to my answers.
I’m glad I’ve never heard any of those terms, save “throw some shade”. They all sound ghastly.
And thanks for looking at HuffPo…maybe a necessary evil to see how the otherwise lives. I’ve not ventured there since 2007.
Sentences that include “and she was like …” when the speaker means “and she said …”.