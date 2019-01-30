More words I hate

And for further persiflage on a no-braining day, here is the latest list of words I abhor. You can see the influence of PuffHo here!

“Gets real”, as in “Chrissie Teigen gets real about morning sickness.” What it apparently means is “tells the truth for once” or “says something unpleasant to hear”.

“Clap back”. This odious phrase is spreading despite its complete uselessness as a metaphor. As Orwell noted, if you use a metaphorical phrase it should enable you to envision something tangible. But if you “clap back” at someone, it doesn’t obviously conjure up that you’re arguing or fighting with someone. It just conjures up someone being applauded, and, as some stage performers do, applauds back at the audience. But that’s an exchange of respect, not of acrimony.

Look at this! Is that bad writing or what?

“Drag”, meaning “denigrates”, as in “Twitter drags Melania for her red Christmas trees.” Here’s yet another PuffHo example. Aren’t there other words that are just as good but aren’t used to show off how hip you are?

“Throw shade on”. Means the same as “drag” and “clap back.” The third way to show that you’re cool with the argot of Millennials. Yes, this has been around a while, but that doesn’t make me like it any better.

I have to stop reading this site. . .

If you haven’t yet contributed you own phrases or words that are bête noire, do so in the comments.