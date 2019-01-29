Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 29, 2019, and a cold morning in Chicago (right now it’s 10°F or -12°C). But Wednesday is going to be the real killer, with a high of -12°F or -24°C). With the wind, it may feel like—get this— -50°F, or -46°C! That would be the lowest temperature I’ve experienced in Chicago, and perhaps a record.

And so, for only the second time in my 33 years at the University of Chicago, the administration has canceled classes tomorrow. Part of their email:

In light of weather forecasts calling for potentially hazardous low temperatures well below zero in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the President and Provost, in discussion with the deans, have canceled all classes and non-essential activities at Chicago locations for Wednesday. The cancellation covers classes in Hyde Park as well as those at the Gleacher Center and NBC Tower downtown. The National Weather Service is predicting that temperatures could reach 20 degrees below zero on Wednesday, with the potential for low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday. University classes and activities currently scheduled for Tuesday night may be affected as well, since the current weather advisory begins at 6pm Tuesday. Please check with organizers or the venue ahead of time if you’re unsure.

But in Ireland, reports Grania, warmer temperatures have still engendered panic. (The Irish are weenies about cold.) Here’s today’s headline from the Irish News:

Back to quotidian affiars. It’s National Corn Chip Day: the perfect accompaniment to a good sandwich. (Are corn chips endemic to the UK?) In Kansas it’s Kansas Day, celebrating the admission of that state to the Union in 1861. As Wikipedia notes,

“Annual Kansas Day celebrations include school field trips and special projects to study the history of Kansas, pioneer-style meals, special visits by students to the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas, performances of Home on the Range, the Kansas State Song, and special proclamations by the Governor of Kansas and members of the Kansas Legislature.”

On this day in 1819, Stamford Raffles landed in Singapore, shortly thereafter claiming it for Britain. On January 29, 1845, Edgar Allen Poe, using his name for the first time in a public work, published “The Raven” in the Evening Mirror. In 1886, Karl Benz patented the first successful automobile driven by gasoline. And on this day in 1891, Liliuokalani was proclaimed the last monarch (and only queen regnant) of Hawaii. Her rule lasted only two years before Hawaii became an American-controlled republic. Here she is (nb.: she also wrote the song Aloha ʻOe whose Yiddish version is Aloha, Oy!).

On this day in 1936, the first inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced; they were Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth, and Honus Wagner. Now they induct almost anyone. And in 1963, the first inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced, though I can’t be arsed to look them up.

On January 29 1967, according to Wikipedia, “The ‘ultimate high’ of the hippie era, the Mantra-Rock Dance, [took] place in San Francisco [featuring] Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, and Allen Ginsberg.” On this day in 1980, the Rubik’s Cube debuted at the Ideal Toy Corporation in London. Here’s the world’s record for solving the Cube: 4.221 seconds!

Finally, on this day ten years ago, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was removed from office after being convicted for corruption. Sentenced to 14 years, and now in the pen, he’s appealed to Donald Trump for a commutation of his sentence, and may well get it.

Notables born on this day include Emanuel Swedenborg (1688), Thomas Paine (1737), William McKinley (1843), W. C. Fields (1880), Paddy Chayefsky (1923), Germaine Greer (1939), Linda Buck (1947; Nobel Laureate), Oprah Winfrey (1954), and Heather Graham (1970).

Those who died on January 29 include King George III (1820), Edward Lear (1888), Alfred Sisley (1899), Fritz Haber (1934; Nobel Laureate), H. L. Mencken (1956), Jimmy Durante (1980), and Rod McKuen (2015).

Here’s my favorite poem by Lear, read with the original illustrations:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is disgusted with the weather:

Hili: This white, fluffy stuff is falling from the sky again. A: It’s snow. Hili: I know. It had the same name last year.

In Polish:

Hili: Znowu to białe, puchate coś leci z nieba!

Ja: To jest śnieg.

Hili: Wiem, w zeszłym roku też się tak nazywał.

A special treat: a picture of kitten Hili resting atop Darwin, Andrzej and Malgorzata’s late dog (photo by Sarah Lawson):

A shaved alpaca sent by reader gravelinspector. All I can say is “double oy!”

Tweets from Heather Hastie, the first showing CPR by a lion. Heather calls this a “dream come true.”

Poor man …let's save him … !! 😱🦁😅 pic.twitter.com/5R82AgnPEM — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) January 27, 2019

This is just the way cats are, but turn up the sound:

"Brushy brushy…but only on the neck, please" pic.twitter.com/qODGUKIURw — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) January 25, 2019

And another way cats are:

this is all i want to do today. 📹: yves_the_cat pic.twitter.com/i8SCV9tTUS — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 26, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a longhorn beetle mimicking a wasp. Pretty good resemblance, eh?

This will anger philosophers for sure. . .

Does philosophy make progress?

Of course! We don't understand far more than the Greeks ever could have imagined not understanding. — Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) January 28, 2019

And another wonder of nature. A floating barnacle that grows its own gas-filled float! Be sure to check out the linked video:

Buoy barnacle (Dosima sp.) spend their whole life at the ocean's surface. Young settle on feathers or other floating debris & as they grow they actually grow their own float!. Read more about this ecosystem at: https://t.co/3vgaNsJCum Video: https://t.co/UGSe4c0XJK #DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/VVzsSNd0Cj — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) January 28, 2019

Tweets from Grania. She calls the first one “the stuff of nightmares”:

Animals eating berries pic.twitter.com/K2P7uxM2Ih — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 28, 2019

Another floating animal that makes its own raft. Check out the video on this one, too:

Violet snails (Janthina) spent their whole lives on the ocean's surface. They can't swim, so they make rafts by dipping their body into the air and wrapping the bubbles in slime. Learn more about this habitat: https://t.co/3vgaNt1dSW Video: https://t.co/lD9apnrhCC #DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/7buieLzh8Z — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) January 24, 2019

Cheetahs may be fierce, but they have voices like kittens:

Listen to this Cheetah 🔊 …….. This was never expected pic.twitter.com/9kiNpNkgLP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 26, 2019