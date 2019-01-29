Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

Peter Klaver sent us something we don’t see here often: underwater photographs—and there are some videos as well. Peter’s captions and notes are indented.
Included below are 5 full sized scuba diving photos and 5 smaller preview pictures of movie clips. With each preview picture connected to a video, I’ve provided the url of the movie clip to link to on the Delft University server, where I put the website of the holiday Rachel Wilmoth and I had ( http://dutsm1219.tudelft.net/Africa2018/ ).
From Tofo and Vilanculos in Mozambique we did scuba diving and snorkeling and saw really beautiful underwater wildlife. I do pretty terrible in my knowledge of the Latin names of the animals; hopefully some readers can fill in the gaps and correct my mistakes.This is a lion fish, Pterois:
Here is a leopard shark, Triakis semifasciata, lying on the bottom:
Here is a fish whose name I don’t know:
This was a large stingray, suborder Myliobatoidei, I guesstimate it spanned well over a meter wide:
And this is a close-up of a grouper, subfamily Epinephelinae, resting on the bottom.
We snorkeled with a whale shark, Rhincodon typus, that was scooping up plankton near the surface (movie here).
Turtles (Chelonioidea?) were almost a common site in the Two Mile Reef off the coast near Vilanculos (movie here).
I think these are reef sharks (Carcharhinus) but I’m not sure (movie here).
And finally I don’t know what the fish species in this shoal is (movie here).