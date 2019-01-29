Prohibition club in Chicago

This is the first time I’ve seen actual footage of a “speakeasy”—an illegal alcohol-dispensing joint that operated during Prohibition in America (between 1920 and 1933). Sent by reader Michael, the video even has sound, and shows dancing girls, a band, and an oily top-hatted master of ceremonies. And, as Michael pointed out, the booze is clearly visible on the tables.
The YouTube notes say this,
Old film of Mack’s Club (12 East Pearson Street) in Chicago, Il on February 13, 1931. The troupe leader is Harry Glen. These scenes were taken with early Movietone sound cameras.
This club was in downtown Chicago, and I can’t find any other information about it, nor any about Harry Glen. Perhaps ambitious readers may find other information. I’m just showing this because movies of speakeasies during Prohibition, which were illegal, are rare, and those with sound even rarer.
I don’t know how America survived 13 years without alcohol, although, as you see, those with means really didn’t.
Amazing footage. Timothy Leary claimed he was conceived on the night prohibition came into force – but also claimed to have memories of the conception. Can’t imagine what he’d done to his brain that could explain such a belief…
Could it be the guy referred to here?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stardusters
If you want to promote crime just pass a stupid law. Thanks to the religious side of America.
Not only. “Ban X” is an easy solution and it is natural for many to rush to it when they see a problem. Jack London’s alcohol problem made him wish alcohol to be banned.
But what prohibition should have told all of us is – you cannot legislate moral behavior. It was a total disaster.
Jack’s solution is the kind of thing a drunk person might think would work.
Looks like the kinda joint where you could run into Meyer Wolfsheim.
It would be interesting if a speakeasy-themed bar would open up, and fortunate if it was popular enough to stay open.
In Milwaukee, there is a movie-spy-themed bar called The Safe House. In order to be admitted, you either have to know the password or perform a humiliating stunt. I took my ex-nephew there on his 21st birthday, gave the password, and slipped through the hidden door, leaving him to perform the stunt. He and two other patrons had to put on fake grass skirts and perform a hula (a TV image of the stunts appears on a monitor over the bar).
Anyway, I imagine a speakeasy would have a similar entry ritual with a password and other means of getting in.
This is one of them but you would never know it from the outside.
https://www.apothekenyc.com/location/apotheke/
I was here in 2010 with my cousins/aunt. There were a few others I have been to but don’t know the names.
I just looked this up to try and find out and here are some of them and how to find them.
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/top-lists/pssst-the-best-secret-bars-in-new-york/
Definitely fun and interesting. Not always easy to get into and/or find.
I wish I were there.
I think the not-so-well-to-do also had access to beverages during Prohibition but their’s was more likely to be of questionable quality.
I think that’s when and how the phrase “bathtub gin” got its start.
Culled from: Drury, John. Dining in Chicago, New York: The John Day Company, 1931, pp. 243-244 SOURCE
As you can see from the video the club literally has New Year’s Eve every night & it would be churlish to leave before the witching hour! Here is the bit I quoted above in context in the chapter on Sun Dodgers [read it to find out]
CLICK TO BIGGENATE:
“Chicago’s Genial Host” Harry McKelvey blew his brains out 13 months later with a .45 if the press are to be believed – money troubles & ill health according to the widow. I’m guessing someone helped him hold the pistol & nobody is too bothered to dig. An unhealthy time to go digging into who owned what etc.
The piano player is probably Keith Beecher who was everywhere in the club/dance 30s scene – fronting various bands he put together. The most recent reference I have for him is 7 & a bit years later. He appears on a lot of radio listings from the era – half hour spots with his ‘orchestra’ as they called these little combos in those days. Oct 1938 DePaulia Lakeshore Dance
And here’s Trudy Davidson: vintage 8×10 photo from August 1935. Trudy was a popular Chicago area showgirl and exotic dancer during the 30s & early 40s. This promotional photo was used to advertise her appearance at Harry’s New York CaBARet. Sometimes her 1st name is spelled Trudye. Note the crude 30s ‘PhotoShop’ of her right side:
There are lots of crazy laws all over this country even today regarding booze. Sometimes it is state, sometimes county and city. It must be in our genes, we smell liquor and the laws stream out. In Iowa the state still runs the liquor and wine business far as I know. They no longer have the state liquor stores but the buyers work for the state. For years in Kansas there was no liquor by the drink so you had to keep your bottle behind the counter in the bar. Even today, to protect the liquor stores there is no liquor in the grocery stores.
I grew up in Iowa, and so I considered it normal to have to go to special liquor stores. Then off to grad school in neighboring Illinois, and got a very nice surprise to see quite a selection of EtOH in local supermarkets. Civil-i-zation!!
Yes, it’s kind of pathetic to have the state run your liquor and wine business but that was Iowa and still is to some degree. Those few buyers in Des Moines or wherever, controlled all the liquor and wine sold in the state. Do you think there might be some corruption there? Hell, we use to go to Omaha to buy wine because they didn’t have what we wanted in Iowa.
Pennsylvania used to have “state” stores that were liquor stores. In fact, they still may exist. I think parts of Texas are still dry. Dallas used to be divided up into wet and dry sections, and as late as the 1990s, some areas in Texas still required you to pay $5 to join a “private club” in order to buy a drink in a restaurant. My grandfather owned a ranch on the central coast in California, and he used to get liquor from friends in San Francisco, so even people who weren’t wealthy were able to get alcohol. Silly laws.
I spent many years in Texas, sorry to say and many of them around Dallas. The south end is called Oak Cliff and it was dry. You had to drive north across the trinity river to the wet part of down. It was like night and day the difference. Oak Cliff had nothing, no restaurants, no night life nothing. You had to go north for everything. I never saw any place like it. prohibition, which is what it was, just killed the entire part of town. That is what Southern Baptist did for Dallas.
New Zealand flirted with prohibition in the first half of the 20th century. It never quite had it but some local areas were able to impose a ban on alcohol outlets. These lingered on for quite a while, in the 80’s about half the boroughs in Auckland were ‘dry’. Coincidentally my borough (Mt Roskill) was known as the ‘Bible belt’. Fortunately the boundary was only a quarter mile away so our nearest block of shops actually included a bottle store.
Other boroughs had their liquor supplied through ‘licensing trusts’ – nonprofits of some sort.
Up until the 60’s we also had the ‘six o’clock swill’ – pubs had to shut at 6p.m. So come 5 o’clock the workers raced out of their workplaces across the road to guzzle as much as they could in the next hour. This did not make for civilised drinking. The 6 o’clock swill was the first (unlamented) casualty of liberalisation. It was extended to 10 p.m. and that stuck for a long while.
Dry weekends lasted a lot longer – I think pubs were closed from mid-day Saturday on. You’d be driving in the country, spot a nice country pub and – oh, bloody Sunday!
I also remember slightly insober expeditions on Saturday evenings / Sunday mornings to get a crate of ‘Ray’s’ – the local illicit home brew – when the booze at the party ran out. It tasted a bit like dishwater, to be honest.
Of course, real remote country pubs were always open via the back door, for extended hours. I was staying at a pub in Kaikohe (resident guests could legally use the ‘house bar’ at any time) and some time after 10p.m. the barman asked me if I minded if all the locals who were busy still drinking could be my ‘guests’ as he’d been informed the local constable was about to visit. Of course I didn’t mind.
Oh, and in dry areas, alongside every Parliamentary election (every 3 years here) there was a poll to ‘Remain’ (dry) or ‘Restore’ (booze). I guess it was quite cheap to run since the polling stations were already set up for the election. ‘Wet’ areas didn’t get the poll.
Mt Roskill finally went ‘wet’ in 1999, one of the last areas to do so. By then all surrounding areas but one were ‘wet’, so the ‘desert’ was of limited extent anyway.
